Tesla Needs More Money

The company will need to up its investments if it wants to have a realistic shot at retaining its leadership as an innovator.

Tesla used to be a complete outlier in terms of its relative spend in R&D and Capex.

Bulls or analysts with positive price targets invariably ascribe some value to optionality within Tesla's (TSLA) business Model like the Model Y, the semi, a light truck and even the data it collects from cars on the road that could improve its self-driving capabilities and turn it into a leader in autonomous driving. An incomplete list of Tesla's growth optionality looks like this:

Model Y

Tesla Semi

New Tesla Roadster

Complete Full Self-Driving (into Robo Taxi)

Affordable and beautiful solar roofing

Energy storage solutions

The Y has been revealed so Tesla likely is done investing a lot of money into that development except maybe to retool lines or built new ones (which will likely still take several hundred million).

I understand the Model Y could create value for shareholders because it shares 70%+ parts with the Model 3. Sharing a platform across Models has traditionally been a way for automakers to share the high fixed costs across more units. It is an effective strategy and to a certain extent, I buy into this notion.

Maybe the Model Y will have somewhat of a positive effect on Tesla's bottom line. But before seeing actual sales numbers and what the Model does to margins I think it is too early to declare victory. Few people will argue the Model Y was received with huge fanfare. If we look at Google trends to whether it gathers much searches and compare it to the 3 the interest is tepid. On reveal the Model 3 garnered much more interest and after normalizing kept trending up. It is early for the Y but so far I'm not convinced it shows a similar healthy trajectory:

The other projects could be interesting as well, but I have doubts around the affordability of development.

Tesla is located in one of the most expensive and most competitive places for autonomous or AI engineering talent. Tesla is not paying amazingly well in general (see Glassdoor).

That's not a problem if you can dish out attractive stock comp but for that, to work it needs to be going up. Tesla's stock has not gone up reliably in the last 5 years:

I do think it gets some credit with employees because of its sympathetic mission and charismatic founder.

But employees are often complaining about the lack of work-life balance. Just visit its Glassdoor page for perspective.

I'm mentioning all this to put into perspective the limits of how far you can stretch your dollar. At the end of the day, you have to pay real people a competitive wage or they start working at another company that will lift the consciousness of the world* instead of merely accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy.

What do investments and R&D levels look like in automotive?

There's a great graph in this S&P 2019 report on the automotive sector that answers just that question. In fact, they show the historical picture that's also important where Tesla is spending on R&D and Capex at a rate far outside the norm. as it should be for a growth platform right?

Understandably Tesla won't sustain a 50% rate. Especially as its revenue increased a lot over the past year on the back of the Model 3 platform.

But the factual picture is astonishing as Tesla has cut its Capex and R&D to where it is no longer an outlier:

Tesla now actually falls on the lower end of the range among its competitors. In absolute terms, it is completely dwarfed. For a competitor like General Motors (GM), the annual investments into Cruise (autonomous driving) aren't included and those are massive. General Motors is sinking about a billion per year in there.

That alone almost equals Tesla's entire R&D budget even though Tesla is a growth company and still needs to develop a number of completely fresh platforms.

Admittedly, the company did a ton of work on a shoestring budget historically but without the share price going up it is harder to retain the talent you need to accomplish that.

The company has also put the lid on capital expenditures. I speculate it is doing so for two reasons; 1) because it wants to flatter bottom-line metrics in order to raise money on better terms while giving up a bit of long-term value creation in the process 2) because Musk wants to limit fundraising through equity because it dilutes the shares and makes it increasingly harder to create shareholder value. It also decreases his control as a large owner.

Some of the CapEx has been shifted to operating expenses because Tesla is making creative lease deals where it pays suppliers to lease capital equipment other automakers would buy. This practice flatters bottom-line metrics in the short term but longer term the company should struggle to maintain margins.

One of the more recent creative deals is for the Shanghai factory. Here InsideEV published details about the terms. InsideEV is a website that is generally disposed favorably towards Tesla and its products:

Anyone in doubt if Tesla is one of the big guys in the automotive industry’s neighborhood or not can check its deal with the Shanghai government for Gigafactory 3. Tesla has simply agreed to pay 2.23 billion renminbi – $323 million – every year in taxes. Call that confidence in future success. If that works as a relief, Tesla will only have to pay that by 2023. It’s either paying that much money or giving the land back to the Shanghai government. The terrain was not bought. It was leased.

I have to credit management for ingenuity with these kinds of deals. I don't think a legacy automaker could ever get so much done while putting in so little. But it is also sort of like running a giant bluff. If there is a hiccup in demand (we haven't had a recession for 10 years?) these sort of deals can really sink you. They have to pay $323 million per year in taxes! Tesla's earnings before interest and taxes is currently $168 million only:

With Tesla, it is not as apparent because it released a new Model that is its first geared towards the mass market but auto sales in general are trending down:

Today we got a very weak consumer confidence number.

Is a recession unfathomable and how would Tesla fare then?

In the short term, the way it structures deals makes its finances look strong. This may allow Tesla to raise other money at terms that would otherwise be unavailable.

But ingenuity aside, the company is under-investing and under-spending given it is a growth company with an ambitious vision including several new vehicle platforms, new factories, service centers and high-tech development in AI and autonomous driving.

I fear Tesla needs to raise a lot more money if it wants to build out some of its platforms to a scale where unit economics improve enough that it can consistently make money in good times (let alone across the cycle). Raising money ultimately means dilution. Dilution means the future cash flows are divided across a large shareholder base. Given Tesla investors invest exactly for those future benefits that's a painful prospect and likely to put downward pressure on said shares.

