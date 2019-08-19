Sell Gabelli Utility Trust: Even Management Says Premium To NAV Is 'Excessive And Unsustainable'

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is an actively managed closed end fund with current total assets under management at $265 million. The fund invests in broadly defined "utility" companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations. With the primary objectives of long-term capital growth and income, the performance has overall been good, considering that both the NAV and the market price have beaten its utility sector benchmark and even the S&P 500 since inception in 1999. Income investors will be attracted by the 8.2% yield based on a $0.05 monthly distribution. So far so good. On the other hand, we find that the current premium to NAV at 51.5% is concerning and highlights significant risks to current shareholders and potential investors. This article presents an overview of the fund and our reasons why we rate GUT as a sell.

GUT stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Premium to NAV

It's not often we come across statements by the fund's own management team serving as a warning that the premium to NAV is excessive and unsustainable. That's exactly what was included in GUT's last quarterly update in a discussion covering the premium and its implications for shareholders that choose to enroll in the dividend reinvestment plan.

As a refresher for our shareholders, the price of a closed-end fund is determined in the open market by willing buyers and sellers... Ideally, the Fund’s market price will generally track the NAV. However, the Fund’s premium or discount to NAV may vary over time. Over the Fund’s nineteen year history, the range fluctuated from a 78% premium in January 2010 to a 3% discount in November 2000. Shortly after the inception of the Fund, the market price of the Fund exceeded the NAV and this premium continues today. On March 31, 2019, the market price of the Fund was at a 38.7% premium to its NAV. (51.2% as of 8/15/2019) The Fund’s investment goals are long term growth of capital and income. We believe that our stock selection process adds to the investment equation. We have a successful history of investment, providing shareholders average annual returns of 8.8% since inception. However, it is important to remember that “Mr. Market” is a pendulum that swings both ways. As the market moves away from momentum investing and back to basics, we believe that a high premium for the Fund is not likely to be sustainable.

What the fund manager is saying here is that the team continues to focus on the fundamental investment process which has been proven to be successful, while explaining that the dynamic of the market price spread to NAV is largely out of their control. We agree on this point which is simply a market phenomenon and not necessarily a fault of Gabelli. Still, in our opinion, the current premium to NAV is unjustifiable by any measure making the fund uninvestable.

The current premium to NAV is at 51.5% and has climbed steadily over the past year from about 12% in August 2018. The level is also above the 5-year average at 23%. Looking at a historical chart going back two decades, the ~50% premium to NAV level has acted as something of a sell signal which was typically followed by a reversion lower in the subsequent months. It's true the premium previously went as high as 78% in 2010 but there is little to suggest this is a current buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

There are many different explanations as to why closed end funds may trade at a temporarily large premium to NAV or even a recurring small premium. One reason we find as valid is that in some cases the investment strategy is difficult to replicate and the manager has proven the ability to generate excess returns, which drives the share price higher as investors look to invest alongside the star managers. That's not the case here as the portfolio is comprised of listed equities and the NAV results are nothing special as of late. The NAV is up 11.4% over the past year, which is below the S&P 500 Utilities Sector Index that has climbed 17.6% over the period.

GUT holdings. Source: Factsheet

We postulate the trend higher in the premium over the past year is mainly based on the market attraction to the utilities sector which going back to 2018 has performed well - seen as more resilient to a potential slowdown in an environment of rising volatility and greater cyclical uncertainty. GUT has benefited as one of the few utility sector CEFs in the market along with its well-established trading history and respected management team at GAMCO. The trend lower in interest rates also supports the leveraged profile of GUT which has an effective leverage position at 29%.

Separately, the fund has now paid its $0.05 per share monthly distribution consistently since 2011, which is attractive to income investors. Investors tend to place a premium on income vehicles with a perception of safe payouts.

GUT monthly distributions history 2018. Annual report

Another reason that is often cited with CEFs in general may be related to long-term investors holding the GUT with large unrealized gains at a low adjusted cost basis, implying a significant tax implication from selling. This may be true in some cases but likely does describe the situation for every shareholder. Our response is simply that at some point it is time to move on.

It is possible the premium remains at the current level for some time but it is our opinion that this is simply delaying the inevitable. It's possible the NAV declines with poor market performance and the falling premium magnifies losses. Of course, closed end funds' price to net asset spreads are unpredictable but in the case of GUT today amid the current dynamics of the market, we believe a simple sell-off in utility stocks going forward may lead to a significant underperformance by GUT to the downside relative to its benchmarks.

Fund Performance

Fund performance data from the last quarterly report, which includes an official comparison to GUT's benchmarks, shows the fund NAV and market price have favorably outperformed both the S&P 500 Utility Index and the S&P 500 since inception in 1999. On the other hand, the results have been more mixed over different periods this past decade.

GUT performance data to benchmarks. Source: Q1 Shareholder Commentary

We note the divergence of the NAV to the investment total return (the market price of GUT) over the past year which is a reflection of the widening premium. Clearly, investors care about the market price and those that have held won't be complaining. Beyond any discussion of the premium, it's also disappointing that the NAV underperformed to its Utilities Index benchmark more recently, which means that the fund's underlying investment strategy has not organically generated excess returns on a total return basis. The majority of the market price move over the past year is based on the higher premium.

Data by YCharts

Utility stocks represented by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) have been a strong market segment, but we remind readers that even non-cyclical defensive stocks face downside during an economic recession. As a group, utilities have been bid up in a search for yield that now represent higher risk and volatility should the market momentum higher reverse.

Beyond a broad market pullback, one scenario that could present a selloff in utilities would be a favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute and stronger-than-expected economic growth leading to a renaissance of sentiment towards risk assets. While not our base case, this setup could lead to a rotation away from utilities stocks and related funds to more cyclical names.

The lofty valuations for utilities now and exuberant expectations for the sector should be manifested in higher volatility going forward. We think a selloff in utility stocks or a broader pullback in stocks will expose this fund to a significant decline as the NAV falls and the premium contracts rapidly.

Distribution

The other consideration here is the monthly distribution which as per the policy of Gabelli is automatically reinvested. In the very same DRIP policy statement reproduced below, the fund explains to investors the common shares trade at an "excessive premium" and the dividend reinvestment will be made at the market price which is much greater than the underlying net asset value. Again, we read this message as effectively warning investors that GUT is currently too expensive, and any distribution reinvestment will be made on overvalued shares.

GUT DRIP policy. Source: GAMCO

Based on this statement, it may be prudent for shareholders to simply avoid the automatic distribution reinvestment. In our opinion, the fund is overvalued and investors will face losses when the premium to NAV narrows in the future. It's true that the discount and premium to NAV relationships are unpredictable but considering the current circumstances in the broader market and utility stocks in particular; we believe GUT is set up to underperform its benchmarks to the downside.

Data by YCharts

The current distribution yield of the fund at 8.2% is also at a relatively narrow level historically and a 5-year low. This is another bearish factor in our view. The reach for yield is one of the causes of the current premium to NAV dynamic in our opinion and the trend has been played out as far as we're concerned.

Considering the average distribution yield in the past 10 years at ~9%, this suggests GUT is overvalued by at least 10% all else equal, assuming a constant premium to NAV. Aside from the yield, if we consider a more normalized premium to NAV at 25%, GUT would be more fairly valued at a share price of $6.09 or 18% lower. In a scenario where the NAV falls 10%, a result of a sell-off in utility stocks and the premium to NAV also narrows to 25%, this suggests the share price of GUT at ~$5.48 or a 25% decline from the current share price. All in all, the risks are tilted to the downside.

Takeaway

GUT is a solid fund with a well-respected management team but in our opinion the current premium to NAV makes it highly speculative and uninvestable. Shareholders are exposed to large losses if and when the current premium to NAV narrows. Looking forward, a premium under 20% of NAV may represent a better buying opportunity.

We are bearish on utilities that have become aggressively priced and GUT is just one manifestation of this market theme. We advise potential investors to avoid the Gabelli Utility Trust while current investors should at least consider opting out of the dividend reinvestment plan. We think now is a good time to reduce exposure. We rate GUT as a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.