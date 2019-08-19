Broadcom: Symantec Acquisition Highlights Synergy Upside

The share price does not reflect the possible value to be unlocked from synergies in the software business.

It is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2020.

The deal is part of the company’s strategy to expand its infrastructure software footprint through a suite of integrated enterprise software solutions.

Broadcom (AVGO) recently announced the acquisition of Symantec's (SYMC) enterprise security business; this will extend the company’s footprint into the infrastructure software space. The acquisition will increase the revenue contribution from the already established software division from 20% (Brocade, CA Technologies) to 30% (Brocade, CA Technologies and SYMC). AVGO is expecting significant synergies from the transaction due to the already established nature of its current software division.

Breaking down AVGO's latest acquisition

AVGO has announced a deal to purchase the enterprise security business from SYMC. The $10.7 billion deal will be executed at an implied valuation of around 4x EV/Rev and 30x EV/EBIT (based on disclosed financials from Symantec's concall). From SYMC's year-end Mar 19 figures, the division will add more than $2 billion of sustainable revenue and around $350 million in EBITDA.

Source: AVGO Investor Presentation (pg. 15)

AVGO is, however, expecting to realise synergies of $1 billion, which will be driven by decreasing SYMC's higher-than-peer headcount and further reducing the amounts spent on sales & marketing

Source: AVGO Investor Presentation (pg. 8)

The deal is in line with AVGO’s recent shopping spree, buying assets with deeply embedded customer relationships which can be leveraged across its business lines and bloated cost structures, from which the company can extract major synergies. The addition of Symantec Enterprise Security fits well into AVGO's overall strategy to build one of the world’s leading infrastructure technology companies and a natural next step following the Brocade and CA Technologies acquisitions.

Source: AVGO Investor Presentation (pg. 4)

The deal will be paid in cash but funded entirely through a new debt issuance to the tune of $10.7 billion. AVGO will subsequently focus on paying down current debt from the residual cash flow after accounting for its dividend payments.

Post-deal, SYMC will be a pure consumer business. The proceeds from the acquisition will be paid out as a one-time dividend of $12 per share, while also increasing the quarterly dividend to $0.125 and increasing stock buybacks to $1.6 billion.

Source: Symantec Investor Presentation (pg. 6)

SYMC considers the sale of the enterprise business for $10.7 billion lucrative, reflecting the value of the business as a whole. From the transcript:

"For an asset that produced approximately 50% of our revenue and approximately $2.5 billion in revenue, which is about $2.5 billion and 10% of our operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Think about that for a moment. $10.7 billion in cash for approximately 10% of our operating income."

The remaining consumer business has been slow-growing thus far, and management has readily acknowledged this, laying out its plan to reduce inefficiencies in order to increase margins. We see the current share price as reflective of the value of SYMC.

Source: Symantec Investor Presentation (pg. 8)

The Roll-Up Continues

With over 50 years of history, AVGO develops and supplies a range of semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions. The company’s products serve four primary end-markets: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage and industrial and other, with the semiconductor solutions contributing the majority of revenue.

Source: Broadcom Profile Deck (pg. 10)

Ongoing trade tensions, however, have been dampening the growth prospects for its semiconductor business. With Chinese vendors like Huawei among AVGO’s main customers, the uncertainty has weighed on shares.

Meanwhile, the downturn in the semiconductor business has also affected prospects, but the long-awaited adoption of 5G, for instance, could catalyze growth as carrier adoption rises.

Apple (AAPL) is AVGO’s biggest customer, contributing an estimated 25% of its revenue for the 2018 fiscal year, up from 20% during 2017. This has been a positive growth factor for AVGO, as it continues to gain content in the iPhone, but could also signal some key customer risk, as a decline in sales to Apple will significantly impact growth.

The headwinds in the semiconductor business are, however, offset by the increasing focus on the software division. AVGO’s strategy to become more critical to large, enterprise customers with their software offerings will be a key driver of growth going forward.

The strategy was first set in motion with the acquisition of Brocade in 2017, CA Technologies in 2018 and the acquisition of SYMC expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: AVGO Investor Presentation (pg. 6)

More upside is set to come if the company can deliver synergies relating to the CA Technologies and SYMC acquisitions in line with management guidance. The acquisition of SYMC will add $2.5 billion to AVGO’s existing software business revenue contribution, which is set to rise to 30% from the current 20%.

Source: AVGO Investor Presentation (pg. 7)

The good news for shareholders is that the company will continue with the current dividend policy going forward, paying a dividend of 50% of FCF, with double-digit growth set for the next dividend payment. As the company sits on a healthy cash pile and is highly cash-generative, the dividend should remain sustainable even with the remaining FCF used to pay down the additional debt used for the latest acquisition.

Source: AVGO Investor Presentation (pg. 13)

Valuation

AVGO is currently trading at a non-GAAP forward PE of 13X. With the assumption that management realises the $1 billion cost savings on the SYMC transaction, I expect earnings accretion of $1.88 to the 2020 EPS, further increasing to $2.83 if AVGO pays down the debt raised for the transaction within a year. At current price levels, this would translate to an implied P/E multiple of 8.4x based on the company's implied earnings power - a steal, in my view.

In sum, I believe that the share price is currently not taking into account the possible synergies and growth from the software acquisitions of SYMC and CA Technologies. If management earnings guidance is realised, there is potential for significant growth for the software business. The clients obtained from the acquisitions could feed growth into other segments for AVGO, which will drive further growth beyond just the software business.

Conclusion

There is plenty of value to be unlocked for AVGO with its M&A strategy. With the market reacting negatively after the CA Technologies acquisition, it seems like the SYMC purchase has had a positive impact on the AVGO narrative.

I think investors are getting the AVGO franchise cheap at the current price. If management lives up to its synergy projections, the company would be trading at an implied 8.4x multiple, which I think undervalues the business, especially with the greater software contribution.

The one known unknown is the trade war tensions. But since the market seems to have already priced in the negative sentiment, the semiconductor business could rise further from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.