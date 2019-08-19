The Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy In This Volatile Market

Just remember that no aristocrat or king, even defensive ones, are true bond alternatives. In a correction or bear market, virtually all stocks fall, so you need to own the proper allocation of bonds/cash equivalents to avoid becoming a forced seller of top-quality dividend stocks at low valuations.

If you want to get defensive (recession-resistant business models and tend to fall less during corrections), then ABBV and MO are the best aristocrats and kings to buy, respectively. Cyclical top picks (could soar if we avoid recession) are XOM, MMM, CAT, and LOW.

The actual state of the economy remains strong, 12-month recession risk is 42% to 45%, and even without a trade deal, a recession is the lower probability event.

The brief inversion of the 10y-2y yield curve on August 14th created numerous media headlines screaming that recession was nigh.

Trade war uncertainty and plunging bond yields are sending Wall Street careening up and down with frightening volatility.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The best dividend and aristocrats to buy now (for four kinds of investing goals) including the best opportunistic buys based on F.A.S.T. Graphs.

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also decided to remove the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series since that makes it more cumbersome to read for loyal followers of this series.

Recession Risks Are Climbing, But That Doesn't Mean It's Still Not A Good Time To Buy Top-Quality Dividend Stocks

On August 14th, bad economic news out of China and Germany caused the US 10y-2y yield curve (the one most closely watched by Wall Street) to briefly invert. Not surprisingly the media immediately started blaring scary headlines about how this means a recession might soon be upon us.

However, as Morgan Housel recently pointed out in a great article about the Psychology of Prediction, pundits often have an incentive to make things seem more extreme and scary than they really are.

"You don't get on TV, or invited to industry conferences, or big book deals, for predicting average outcomes. Pundits get paid for sitting three standard deviations away from sane analysts. Take away that incentive and you'd find that many extremists - even respected ones - are merely opportunists." - Morgan Housel (emphasis added)

Yes, the 10y-2y yield curve inverted briefly (it's since uninverted), and it's true that historically the inversion of what I call "Wall Street's yield curve" has signaled a recession was coming relatively soon. (Source: Business Insider)

However, it's important to point out that "relatively soon" does not mean tomorrow. Rather, going off the past five recessions, you can see that it means a recession is likely about 1.5 years away.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

And that's merely the average of the last five recessions. According to Bank of America, since 1956 the average "warning time" between 10y-2y inversion and the start of a recession was 15 months. That lines up with recent strong economic data that indicates no downturn is likely to start in 2020 (early 2021 at the earliest if we get one at all).

I should point out that I, Jeff Miller, central bankers, and loan bank officers monitor the more accurate 10y-3m curve (the "bankers' yield curve"), which studies by the St. Louis, Cleveland, Dallas, and San Francisco Fed say is the more accurate one.

That's because according to the Dallas Fed's survey of bank loan officers, this is the curve that banks use to determine when a recession is likely and thus reduce lending to consumers and businesses (thus causing the recession they were expecting).

The bankers' yield curve inverted back in March 2019 initially and has basically stayed that way since May 23rd. This means that a recession COULD be coming in mid-2020 (though that's merely probabilistic and we must confirm with actual economic data).

(Source: David Rice)

David Rice's, aka "Economic PI's," Baseline and Rate of Change, or BaR, grid, which is updated weekly (the above stats table every two weeks) is what I consider to be the most useful snapshot for the entire state of the US economy.

It tracks 19 leading economic indicators, which have forecast the last four recessions, based on how high their average (mean of coordinates) is above their historical baseline. More usefully, Mr. Rice has included a comparison table showing how high the MoC was above baseline prior to the past two recessions (one the mildest since WWII; the other the most severe).

As of August 16th, the MoC is 26.3% above the historical baseline, and as long as it's 20% or more, a recession is highly unlikely to arrive within a year.

According to Mr. Rice, who has tracked this data for years, it would likely take 18 months for conditions to deteriorate to recessionary levels, even if the trade war were to cause a recession, which is still the lower probability event.

That's because economists ranging from Moody's to Bloomberg have estimated that a full-blown trade war would reduce US growth by 0.6% to 1.8% per year, and that's only if full 25% China tariffs go up and stay in place through all of 2020 or 2021 (depending on the model).

That means that, in a worst-case scenario, US growth in 2020 is likely to be 1.0% to 1.5%, similar to 2016's slow growth year (another recession scare caused by the second-worst oil crash in over 50 years).

According to the recession prediction model created by the Cleveland Fed and Haver Analytics, the current -37 basis point 10y-3m yield curve inversion, should it persist for at least a month, would indicate an approximately 42% to 45% probability of a recession happening within a year (August 2020).

Whenever you're dealing with complex economic/market systems, you MUST always think in terms of probabilities. On Wall Street, the likely sometimes doesn't happen and the "impossible" occurs with disturbing regularity.

But isn't it smarter just to "panic a little now rather than a lot later" and sell everything and park your money in bonds? Actually no.

Consider "Wall Street's" yield curve and the fact that following the past five inversions, stocks went up 22% over a 13- to 19-month period before peaking. But here's something that might surprise anyone who fears recessionary bear markets.

(Source: Marketwatch)

Given the relative shortness of most downturns (a typical recession is NOTHING like 2007-2009), the average stock returns following an inversion of "Wall Street's yield curve" is positive, even in the following one, two and three years.

(Source: Marketwatch)

In other words, anyone boldly proclaiming that a huge crash is coming soon is, like most hyperbolic doomsayers, not supported by the historical facts, and likely looking to sell you something.

Now factor in the fact that bonds are likely in a bubble right now. Here's David Hoffman, a bond portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, explaining:

"Free money - it's sort of an insane concept... I'm worried you become dependent on lower and lower rates...It feels like the bond market is suffering some kind of panic attack. But what happens when rates go up? It's a dangerous game."

And we can't forget that according to Oak Tree Capital founder Howard Marks (a legendary value investor), about 20% of the time "this time really is different". It's possible that unprecedented amounts of QE (central bank bond-buying) combined with the historical trend of lower interest rates over time (richer economies tend to see steadily lower rates due to productivity gains) mean the yield curve's predictive power regarding recessions might be lessened.

Today global central banks own about 50% of all US Treasuries. Fully 1/3 of US Treasuries are owned by foreign central banks like the ECB. Remember the idea behind the yield curve is that it's a way for the bond market to signal economic bearishness/bullishness. But if 50% of US Treasuries are owned by central banks that have very different time frames and goals than most bond investors (they literally don't care about returns and are buying our bonds for very different reasons than most people), then it's possible that the current inversion is creating a false positive recession warning signal.

If you wanted to "play it safe" and go 100% into long-duration Treasuries (what goes up the most during a recessionary bear market), you are risking the 55% probability event that we avoid a recession (a trade deal would very likely avert a contraction) and the panic-induced bond-buying frenzy reversing.

SPTL Total Returns Since January 2008

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SPTL

Don't get me wrong, for most conservative income investors (such as retirees) long bonds serve as a low-risk, low-cost hedge against bear markets. Dividend Kings $1 Million Retirement Portfolio is 10% in long-bonds (via the ETF SPTL), but what can rise quickly in a falling rate environment can also drop quickly (as far as low volatility bonds go) if rates rise because economic conditions improve.

Long bonds can fall an almost stock like 15% in a short time period, and if you go 100% into long bonds now, such a modest decline (when stocks would likely be rising quickly) is the real risk you take.

The best approach is to stick to your long-term investing plan which:

Is based on the proper asset allocation (stocks/bonds/cash) that's right for your needs, time horizon, risk tolerance, etc.

Uses the right risk management for the stock portion of your portfolio (diversification, sector weighting, portfolio sizing).

Trusts the portfolio's construction and the quality of the stocks it owns to preserve your income and wealth, rather than market timing which not even "the pros" can do well.

Speaking of income, take a look at this. The typical US recession sees the average quality company reduce its dividends by just 2%. I've calibrated my 11 point quality score, based on dividend safety, business model and corporate culture/management quality, to level 7/11 being an average quality company.

Level 8: Above-average quality

Level 9: Blue-chip

Level 10: Sleep well at night, or SWAN, stock (above average blue-chip)

Level 11: Super SWAN (as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists)

The average dividend aristocrat and king has a 9.6 quality score, indicating very little (less than 1%) probability of a dividend cut during a recession.

And given the market-beating track record of these legendary income growers, buying them when recession risk is just 45% is actually a potentially smart call.

Dividend Aristocrats And Kings Total Returns Since January 1993

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = aristocrats, portfolio 2 = kings

The aristocrats (25+ consecutive years of dividend hikes) and kings (50+ years) have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 over time, and with smaller peak declines, lower volatility, superior risk-adjusted returns and higher reward/risk ratios (excess total returns/negative volatility).

Dividend Kings - Dividend Growth Rate and Inflation

(Source: Brad Thomas, F.A.S.T Graphs)

What's more, they have grown their dividends about 7% to 8% per year over those decades compared to 6.5% for the S&P 500. That is about three to four times the rate of inflation, which is why these bluest of blue chips are a great choice for conservative income growth portfolios.

So now that you know the facts about actual recession risk, and why stocks might not crash soon, here are the best dividend aristocrats and kings to buy in this volatile and uncertain market.

I've included both defensive and cyclical names so that you can tailor your needs to either scenario that we don't get a recession (about 55% probability), or that we do (about 45% probability).

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy In This Volatile and Uncertain Market

See this article to get a detailed explanation for how I determine fair values for dividend stocks and estimate realistic five-year CAGR total return potential ranges.

Top Defensive (Recession-Resistant) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie ABBV Healthcare 6.7% $64 $121 47% 20% to 29% Highest Yielding Defensive King Altria MO Consumer Staples 7.0% $46 $62 26% 14% to 22% Most Undervalued Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie ABBV Healthcare 6.7% $64 $121 47% 20% to 29% Most Undervalued Defensive King Altria MO Consumer Staples 7.0% $46 $62 26% 14% to 22% Defensive Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential AbbVie ABBV Healthcare 6.7% $64 $121 47% 20% to 29% Defensive King With Highest Total Return Potential Altria MO Consumer Staples 7.0% $46 $62 26% 14% to 22%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, analyst consensus)

Altria will mark its 50th consecutive year of dividend hikes when it next raises in August (any day now). That's adjusted for spin-offs, and since the S&P instituted the grandfather spin-off rule (why AbbVie is technically an aristocrat) after Altria technically lost its aristocrat status, it will never officially be a king. But I don't care about such things, only safe dividends. Any company that raises dividends for 50 straight years is a def-factor dividend king in my book.

Which is why I offer AbbVie and Altria as the best defensive names of these two groups. They check many boxes, offering the highest yields of defensive aristocrats and kings, the best valuations, and the best total return potentials.

If you want to buy aristocrats and kings whose cash flows won't be affected much by a recession, these are the top choices right now.

Top Cyclical (Economically Sensitive) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Cyclical Aristocrat Exxon Mobil XOM Energy 5.2% $67 $91 26% 12% to 26% Highest Yielding Cyclical King 3M MMM Industrial 3.6% $158 $188 16% 11% to 19% Most Undervalued Cyclical Aristocrat Caterpillar CAT Industrial 3.6% $115 $172 33% 17% to 31% Most Undervalued Cyclical King 3M MMM Industrial 3.6% $158 $188 16% 11% to 19% Cyclical Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential Caterpillar CAT Industrial 3.6% $115 $172 33% 17% to 31% Cyclical King With Highest Total Return Potential Lowe's LOW Consumer Discretionary 2.4% $93 $94 1% 12% to 22%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, analyst consensus)

There is currently about a 55% chance we don't have a recession soon, and if this higher probability event occurs, then cyclical companies will likely roar higher. That's especially true given how undervalued these names are.

The total return potentials can be rather wide due to the cyclical nature of these companies' business models. Exxon is planning on doubling production by 2025, and that effort is backed by a realistic growth plan (and the best management team in the industry to execute on it). But the price of oil is the wild card, and so the realistic cash flow growth rate I used for XOM is 6% to 17% (analyst consensus is 17% CAGR EBITDA growth).

In contrast, for 3M analysts expect just 6% EPS growth while a realistic growth range has to take into account management's 8% to 11% EPS growth guidance (still valid according to its CEO).

Caterpillar's wide return potential range is due to two factors. First, I used both Chuck Carnevale's and Benjamin Graham's rule of thumb 15.0 PE for the low end forward multiple, and the company's 10-year average 17.5 for the high end.

For the conservative end of that range, I modeled just 7% EPS growth (in case of recession that is deeper and lasts longer than expected) and 15% for the high end of the growth range (analyst consensus is 14% and CAT has grown at 15% several times before and the current growth plan makes that a realistic best-case outcome).

Similarly with Lowe's 8% CAGR is the slowest rolling growth rate in the past 20 years. Analysts currently expect 16.3% CAGR EPS growth from Lowe's, due to strong consensus confidence that the company's rock star current management team (fantastic executives poached from all over Corporate America) will succeed at the turnaround plan. 8% to 16% EPS growth is thus the realistic growth rate that can be applied to the 20.1 10-year average PE I used for that forecast range.

Important Things To Consider

I can't stress enough two crucial investing principles.

1. NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE

2. Defensive means recession-resistant cash flow and USUALLY falls less during a correction/bear market

Dividend Aristocrats and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: YCharts)

As a group, the aristocrats fell 15.6% during the late 2018 correction, a recession scare and the worst decline in a decade. That's about 4% better than the broader market. In other words, all the aristocrats together were defensive but that just means outperforming by falling less.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) arguably the safest dividend stock in the world (level 11/11 Super SWAN, a dividend king, recession-resistant business model, and AAA credit rating) still fell 13.5%.

If you bought JNJ as a bond alternative and then had to sell it to pay the bills (retirees living on some form of the 4% rule), you may have suffered a permanent loss. In contrast, the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings own in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio (MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL) went up 1.8%, just as bonds are supposed to during times of stock market declines.

Note as well that some defensive aristocrats, like ABBV, did indeed hold up well, falling 9.2%. AbbVie outperformed nearly all aristocrats, kings and most defensive blue-chip names. AbbVie did its job as a defensive stock during this scary time.

Altria, a defensive dividend king, fell 23.6%, falling more than the broader market (and as much as the Nasdaq) because of company-level factors (Juul investment freakout combined with especially negative market sentiment about tobacco at the time).

Most of the cyclical aristocrats and kings featured here did what one might expect in a recession scare, they fell more than the broader market.

Mind you their dividends remained safe and growing over time (CAT recently hiked its payout 20% and management is guiding for two more hikes in the high-single digits in 2020 and 2021). Owning an aristocrat or king is NOT a guarantee that they can't or won't fall hard and fast at times. There are 67 total aristocrats and kings. 96% of them fell during the Great Recession. The three that didn't posted 0% (Lancaster Colony) to 7% total returns (Walmart (NYSE:WMT)).

All the rest fell, most less than the S&P 500's 57% peak plunge, but some cyclical ones fell more. Industrial dividend king Nordson (NDSN) fell 62% and aristocrat Franklin Resources (BEN), 71% (the single worst-performing aristocrat or king).

So keep these facts in mind and never forget the Dividend King motto "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always".

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings makes it easy to know the best safe dividend stocks to buy at any given time via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios (Fortress, Deep Value Blue-Chip, High-Yield Blue-Chip, $1 Million Retiree Portfolio)

Over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

Real-time chatroom support

An exclusive database of 650 preferred stocks

Exclusive weekly updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, MO, MMM, CAT, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.