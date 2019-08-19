After The Yield Curve, What Next?: Corporate Profits, Tightened Credit, And Commercial Loans

After that, a tightening of credit conditions must take place for all the conditions to be ripe for a producer-led downturn.

A decline in adjusted corporate profits in Q2 GDP released next week is the next big data point to watch for.

Lot of commentators have remarked about the yield curve; this article is about what to look for next on the producer side of the economy.

Introduction

Last week, I wrote that the short-term forecast on the producer side of the economy had become gloomier due to a major downward revision to unit labor costs, which are the denominator in the metric of the long-leading indicator of adjusted corporate profits.

In this post, I want to follow up on what I will be looking out for next on the producer side of the economy.

The yield curve, profits, credit conditions, and commercial lending

First, let’s take a look at the historical comparison between the Treasury yield curve (10 years vs. 3 months, blue below) and in-adjusted corporate profits (YoY, red):

1953-82:

1983-present:

First of all, notice that the yield curve did not invert before any of the recessions up through 1960, but corporate profits still went negative YoY in the quarter that the recession started. Also, sometime thereafter, corporate profits went negative YoY without a yield curve inversion, and no recession followed.

But during both the inflationary 1960s and 1970s, and in the modern era since 1981, whenever the yield curve inverted, corporate profits went negative YoY. In the inflationary era, there was a lag of between 1 and 4 quarters. In the modern era, it has been either coincidentally or with a lag of 2 quarters. With the exception of 1966, in each case a recession followed (in 1966 and thereafter, LBJ’s massive “guns and butter” fiscal stimulus overcame any other issue).

In Q4 of last year, unadjusted corporate profits were slightly negative YoY but went positive again in Q1. Based on past history, it certainly would not be unexpected for profits to go negative again YoY when they are reported next Thursday.

But that’s not the end of the analysis. Because if negative YoY corporate profits coincide with an inverted yield curve, the next shoe I would need to see drop is a tightening of bank lending standards. Here’s the historical comparison of the yield curve (blue again) vs. bank tightening of loan conditions for larger firms (red, inverted and /10 for scale) since the inception of the latter series in 1990:

Note that bank tightening appears to follow a yield curve inversion by several quarters to a year. This suggests that the former does impact lending, as banks borrow short (at higher rates when the curve is inverted) and lend long (at lower rates during an inversion). This, in turn, impacts bank profits. Hence, the tightening of loan conditions.

We should expect to see such a tightening at least one quarter before the onset of a recession. Needless to say, we don’t see it yet.

But this survey is quarterly and reported with a 5- or 6-week lag. Fortunately, we do have an excellent and much more timely, weekly proxy in the form of the weekly Chicago Financial and Adjusted Financial Conditions indexes (Note: Not inverted, so a positive number means tightening):

These have resolutely shown loose lending conditions. Until they turn, it is tough to argue that corporations are facing any kind of financial squeeze.

Finally, with usually about a 5-quarter delay after banks start to tighten conditions, the growth in cumulative dollar volume of commercial and industrial loans (green in the graph below) starts to decline, turns negative and stays that way even after a recession is over:

Although a sharp deceleration in commercial and industrial loan growth may have a short lead time before a recession, that is frequently not the case. It is simply a confirmatory coincident sign.

Conclusion

Even if corporate profits are seen to have turned down further when revised Q2 GDP is reported next week, it is hard to see any imminent pressure unless their ability to borrow becomes constricted. Which means, if there is to be any producer-led recession, I would expect to see credit conditions as reported weekly by the Chicago Fed deteriorate substantially.

That simply isn’t the case yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.