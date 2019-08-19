Capitalize On Helmerich & Payne's 7% Yield

Helmerich & Payne (HP) reported fiscal Q3 earnings about three weeks ago and the stock is trading at its 52-week lows. Now, it is closing in on its 2-year low and investors have to be asking themselves what will pick this stock up out of its rut. With a dividend yield that has now surpassed the 7% mark, a stable balance sheet and an industry-leading position that makes it a core part of the U.S. crude oil production process, there are multiple reasons to like the stock at these low levels. Additionally, I see little reason for the market for crude oil to deteriorate further from here, unless trade tensions were to elevate past their August peak and spur further recessionary fears. I think it's time for investors to be opportunistic and buy this high-yielding drilling stalwart for the long term.

Source: HP

Helmerich & Payne Reports Amid Falling Crude Prices

In recognizing that the company has a near 7% yield, but that this is a consequence of the stock having seen a difficult market environment the past four months, it's important to be critical of the company's latest round of earnings. At a base level, H&P is a contract drilling company that is primarily U.S.-focused (86% of revenues stem from the U.S.) and has two key drivers: the capital expenditure budgets of larger oil and gas companies, as well as the price of crude oil. In the latest report, the following key points stuck out to me with respect to the outlook for fiscal Q4:

U.S. revenues are expected to decline by 5-6% in Q4 2019

Rig revenue for U.S. operations will decline slightly to $25.3k-25.8k, primarily due to a revenue reclassification

International revenues are expected to increase slightly, with an average rig count in the range of 17-18 rigs

For offshore operations, quarterly revenues days are expected to increase 1% sequentially

All factors being considered, I think despite the lower U.S. revenue projection, which is to be expected given the fall in crude prices recently, this was a solid report. Especially with international revenues marginally higher, which help to offset a bit of the weakness in the U.S., this is a decent report to carry investors into the remaining months of 2019. The company did estimate that capital expenditure will be at the lower end of guidance, in the range of $500-530 million. That's split between 35% super-spec upgrades, 33-38% maintenance, and 27-32% reactivations and other bulk purchases.

The company has a sizable backlog for revenue at $1.4 billion and 67% of the current fleet is on term contracts. Unfortunately, shareholders would likely prefer if that statistic was higher, into the 80-85% range, in order to increase cash flow viability. That's especially important in market scenarios like the current one when the crude oil prices exhibit more volatility than normal and erase a substantial amount of YTD gains. Below is the company's current global rig fleet mix, which showcases the significant U.S. presence and strength in contracting super-spec rigs. The company contracts with 21% of the current U.S. land fleet, but 40% of the current super-spec fleet, providing it with a market leading position. I'll note that the primary opportunity for the company comes from idled rigs, for which the company has 55% of rigs in that category. This helps to ensure a large backlog and future revenue opportunities.

It's important for investors to understand that despite this company being a leader in unconventional drilling, with operations in every major basin domestically, the U.S. onshore revenues will not improve unless pricing improves for crude oil and more rigs are brought back online. Additionally, sustained higher crude prices are really the key for the company, because it'll allow upstream companies to gain the business confidence to contract more frequently with H&P and revenue growth will increase dramatically.

Source: Investor Presentation

The current environment for crude oil has many moving parts, so it's important to separate wheat from chaff. Crude price action started the year on such a positive note, rallying right out of its Q4 2018 lows and into the mid-$60/barrel region. Since then, it has settled around its moving averages in the mid-$50 region. With crude oil at $55/barrel, most capital expenditure budgets are unharmed and well economics are still favorable for the vast majority of E&P companies; however, the price action itself has influenced the steep drop in H&P's stock, which naturally causes investors to look closer at the underlying fundamentals.

First and foremost, we'll start with OPEC, for which the organization has extended its supply cuts through March 2020. This helps to prop up crude oil prices and set a very clear floor such that the market doesn't have to even approach the low levels experienced back in Q1 2016. However, the market had already acted negatively in response to rising global growth concerns, as well as several key figures that pointed to rising U.S. production in the face of OPEC's supply cuts, before the June meeting occurred.

I will note here that it's a dangerous precedent to keep referring to OPEC cuts as a reason that the market for crude oil will head higher. Rather, I think it's more of a mechanism to support prices and not let them fall further, rather than to spur prices higher. OPEC+ (inclusive of Russia) have been occurring since 2017 and at some point, namely some price point that incentivizes further drilling and allows for a highly attractive project IRR, the supply cuts will either lessen or cease to exist. It's a risk to keep in mind when evaluating drilling stocks like H&P for the long term.

Source: StockCharts

There are several key positives that fall in line with OPEC's supply cuts, namely continued lower production from Venezuela and Iran. Both countries are dealing with intense sanctions from the United States and other nations, with normal channels for business largely closed off. Despite both nations being historically rich in oil production, the lower levels look to head to even bleaker proportions and that'll help limit downside in the coming quarters. I don't expect overnight fixes with respect to the geopolitical situations concerning both countries, nor do I believe any investor believes an overnight fix is possible at this point. Venezuelan oil production is currently around 750 kbopd, down 45% on a YOY basis. Iranian oil production is currently 2.213 mbopd and continues to deteriorate by the month.

No discussion on crude oil is remotely complete without a reminder that U.S. crude oil production continues to be the limiting factor when it comes to higher prices. This absolutely caps the upside on drilling stocks and makes me slightly bearish on the backdrop for crude oil. If pricing was substantially lower, perhaps in the high $30s/context to low $40s/barrel context, I'd argue that the risk/reward is skewed towards the upside given historical pricing and a need for the E&P community at large to cooperate to boost prices by cutting production. This is simply not the case, at the moment, with the US producing 12.3 mbopd. The chart below showcases how U.S. crude oil production has been on a near parabolic streak for over a decade and even dips in production, like what we saw within the last twelve months, are short-lived. U.S. crude oil production currently stands at record highs, despite prices having recovered significantly in the last three years.

Source: EIA

In thinking about the risk/reward from the $55/barrel mark on WTI and the $58/barrel mark on Brent crude, it's important to recognize that both are still up in the YTD context. Brent is still up 9% YTD and WTI is still up 20.8%. The real question to ask, here, is what the next catalyst will be to take the market for crude oil higher. At a high level, it'll have to come from supply disruptions or lower U.S. crude oil production, but the former is more anomaly-based than not and the latter has not yet exhibited a pattern of slowing. Additionally, with more and more concerns over global growth and heightened "recession" fears, the demand expectations for crude oil are starting to become all the more important.

A Yield You Can't Ignore

Helmerich & Payne is one of the best dividend-paying companies on the current market. I say that not in the context of the highest absolute yield or the stock's performance, but rather the consistency in the company's commitment to shareholders, especially on a through cycle basis. The company has an astonishing 47 years of increased dividends. With a current yield of 7.21%, there's quite a lot of downside protection for prospective investors at the current junction. A stock sitting at its two-year lows, with a fundamental backdrop that is rather neutral and seems to be well-balanced, and a 7% yield seems to be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Source: StockCharts

When dividends start to eclipse thresholds like the 7% mark and aren't REITs, I tend to approach the companies with a considerable amount of caution as there are often serious issues with either the balance sheet, profitability potential, or management that have caused the stock to produce such a high yield level. This is not the case with Helmerich & Payne and I believe it's truly just a function of the operating environment's recent weakness rather than a company-specific issue. For example, one place to look for potential weaknesses is in the leverage profile.

In the current standing, the company has $334 million in cash, relative to $491.65 million in debt and LTM EBITDA in the $610 million context. This equates to an extremely low leverage profile, which is simply not a common occurrence for the industry. With no fears with respect to the balance sheet, it's worth noting that the company has a peer-leading return profile for shareholders. The company has returned $1.5 billion in dividends and share repurchases since 2014, which is over $1 billion more than its closest peer. That's not something to ignore, especially when the peer set is grappling with the same set of recently negative fundamentals.

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

In failing to see a catalyst to take crude oil materially higher or lower, the neutral price position, if sustained, can bring about more revenue growth provided that business confidence for upstream companies improves in the near term. While that likely hinges on a deal being made between the U.S. and China and a restoration of global growth optimism, investors are being paid to wait with a 7% yield on an industry leader that has its stock at a two-year low. That's compelling value that shouldn't be passed up.

