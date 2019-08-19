Pacific Drilling: This Quarter Is As Good As It Gets For Now

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were fairly disappointing, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or bottom lines. In addition, the industry in which the company operates has been troubled since late 2013, so there were likely to be very few market participants that had high hopes heading into the announcement. However, the industry has been improving, albeit slowly, and we certainly see this reflected in the results. In fact, a closer review of Pacific Drilling's results shows that things are certainly improving for it, although it does still face a number of challenges going forward.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pacific Drilling's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Pacific Drilling reported total contract drilling revenues of $76.415 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 14.80% increase over the $66.564 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company had an operating loss of $45.179 million during the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $72.355 million operating loss that it reported in the prior year quarter.

Pacific Drilling achieved a very respectable 97.4% revenue efficiency during the quarter.

The company's Pacific Santa Ana ultra-deepwater drilling rig saw the exercise of an option on its existing contract, increasing the firm's backlog.

Pacific Drilling reported a net loss of $73.536 million in the second quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the $103.744 million net loss that it reported in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems almost certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved compared to the year-ago quarter. This was largely expected, as Pacific Drilling had more rigs employed during this quarter. This was something I pointed out would be the case in past articles on the company, such as this one. Unfortunately, though, we can clearly see that it was not enough to allow the company to post an operating profit. This is a very real problem for Pacific Drilling, and it illustrates the problem that the challenging conditions dominating the offshore drilling industry pose for the company. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that things will improve for the company to the degree that is needed to truly turn its fortunes around, although there are some very real indications here that the industry is strengthening somewhat.

One of these positive signs is the contract for the Pacific Santa Ana being extended to include an additional well in Mauritania. This was mentioned in the highlights and will result in this rig being employed until the end of 2020. The breakdown of this contract is somewhat unusual though, as the rig will first be working for French supermajor Total (TOT) until the end of September 2019 and then commences work for Malaysia's Petronas (OTC:PNADF) until October 2020. The rig will then start work on this extension after it completes the assignment for Petronas. As all three jobs are in Mauritania, there will be minimal downtime between each job, which is nice to see, as it means that the rig will mostly be generating revenue continuously for Pacific Drilling. We do not really know how much revenue though, since only the dayrate for the period of time that it will be working for Petronas ($296,000) has been disclosed. The fact that the contract has been extended still increases Pacific Drilling's backlog though, as well as shows us that companies do still have some interest in exploring for oil offshore despite the recent decline in oil prices.

Another thing that serves as an indicator that things are improving for Pacific Drilling is the fact that the company has much better contract coverage than it had a year ago. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Pacific Drilling S.A.

This is certainly an indicator of improving industry fundamentals; however, we can see some problems here. One of the most significant of these is that the legacy contract for the Pacific Sharav ends in August 2019. This contract was entered into back in the first half of this decade, when dayrates were at much higher levels than they are today. As the rig was earning $551,000 per day, this one contract was responsible for a sizable portion of the company's revenues, which will be going away in the middle of the third quarter. While the rig does have a new contract to start working on next month, it is at a much lower dayrate. Thus, we will likely see Pacific Drilling's revenues decline sharply going forward due to the end of this contract.

Another thing that we see here is that Pacific Drilling still has four unemployed rigs. This is better than it had a year ago, but it still represents rigs that the company is incurring costs to carry without any offsetting revenues. This will continue to be a drag on the company's performance going forward until it manages to secure contracts for them, which is clearly proving to be difficult despite some of the improvements that we have been seeing in the industry. Alternatively, we may see at some point that the idled rigs, some of which have not worked for a few years now, have become non-economic to put back into service, and the company is forced to scrap them and take a writedown in the process. Either scenario would prove to be a future negative for the company.

One of the biggest problems for offshore drilling companies over the past few years is that the dayrates that they were able to secure under contracts for their rigs have generally been barely above cash flow breakeven levels, which made it very difficult for these firms to generate much in the way of profits. Pacific Drilling, along with most other drilling firms, reacted to this by implementing various efficiency programs and other similar efforts meant to reduce costs. Pacific Drilling has stated in past reports that it has managed to reduce its per rig operating costs to $110,000 per day, although it curiously made no such claim in the second-quarter report. If we assume that this figure is still accurate, then we can see that the company should be able to generate solid amounts of free cash flow off of the operating units that it has. Unfortunately though, the question is whether it is enough to carry the unemployed rigs and the rest of the company. Thus far, it does not appear that this is the case, and the conclusion of the Pacific Sharav legacy contract will only make this problem worse.

Overall then, we can certainly see some positive signs here that are supportive of the idea that the offshore drilling industry as a whole has been recovering. However, these positive signs do not appear to be sufficient at this time to reverse Pacific Drilling's fortunes. In fact, thus far it appears that things will get worse for this company before they get better, due to the end of the Pacific Sharav legacy contract. Overall then, Pacific Drilling continues to be a speculative play at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.