Why Universal's 'Good Boys' Is Doing Great Business At Box Office

The fact “Good Boys” is a comedy is even more important because that has been the most endangered genre in recent years as Netflix has risen in popularity.

“Boys'” success further cements Universal’s reign as the king of comedies at the box office as for the past few years, it's thrived in an area that rivals have faltered.

Investors should give Universal credit here because the team running the campaign worked in silent most of the year going the non-traditional route to raise early awareness.

The hard R-rated comedy was not expected to come on as strong as it did, but it was an original idea with a clever script and solid word of mouth.

When you think of the summer season, you don’t usually think mid-August when it comes to finding the box office’s first original breakout comedy of the year.

And yet here we are.

Universal’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Good Boys, a hard “R” rated comedy about three pre-teen boys looking to learn more about grown-up areas, is doing big business. Made for around $20 million, the film was projected to earn around $10 million, but will end up doing more than double that estimate.

At press time, the film was number one with $20.8 million, which was hinted at following strong preview numbers from Thursday night. It grew from there and investors have been watching in awe ever since as this was not expected to happen.

Although it really shouldn’t have been a shock because long-time shareholders have seen this before with this studio. In fact, we’ve seen it multiple times in the past few years with Universal’s Blockers ($20.5 million), Night School ($27.2 million) and Girl’s Trip ($31.2 million) all defying the odds in their first frames. What’s more is most of these did it in non-traditional times (early April, late September, mid-August).

It’s also fitting to remind investors Universal has a long line of successful “R” rated comedy films and franchises – most notably “American Pie.” So how did Universal pull off this particular coup and why is it so important for all players and not just the Comcast-owned studio?

Well to start Universal was smart and waited for Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) four (yes, four) tentpoles to do their damage and then unleashed its own one-two punch. Between Good Boys and Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, this was a potent combination, and both have helped the studio take back some of the market share from Disney... more on that in a second.

Investors should give Universal’s team a lot of credit because it would have been easy to put Boys out in its dog’s day of summer release date with little fanfare and still have a modest debut (it was cheap to make after all). Instead though, the studio saw something in the picture and worked behind the scenes at non-traditional locations including screenings at SXSW, E3 and dozens of college campuses to build awareness. On top of that, a series of viral spots were shot where executive producer Seth Rogen “explained” to his young cast why they couldn’t actually get into their own movie by themselves.

For more you should read Deadline’s piece (linked to above) as the site does a great in-depth look. The end result though is the whole thing was not just clever and off-set a lot of the concerns that people had about if it could match Superbad’s late-summer success from 2007 because that film was aimed at older teens.

And you have to give credit here to Rogen, because he and his producing partner Evan Goldberg who were also behind Sausage Party, a late summer 2016 release that also surprised. They have a knack for these types of things.

What investors need to realize though is that as good as this was for Universal, it was even better for the box office. Shareholders in (just about) any of the studios NEEDED this – it’s not there haven’t been hits outside of Disney, it’s that nothing unexpected had popped up.

We knew Detective Pikachu would resonate, we knew Spider-Man would be fine without his Avengers buddies and we knew Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Hollywood would have legs, but we hadn’t seen the breakout surprise we had in previous years.

And for that breakout to be a comedy is important.

With Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and streaming growing many had come to believe the traditional comedy was dead. It’s not hard to see why as the public had simply started refusing to turn out and spend money to see the ones Hollywood was churning out. Yet as it turns out comedies are in the same boat as any other film – audiences will go to theaters to see just about anything IF IT’S GOOD.

And what makes investors in the industry breathe a little easier is we are seeing that more consistently. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Hobbs & Shaw and now Good Boys have come in almost succession proving theaters can still be a draw.

It’s easy to go gloom and doom on the box office when once-solid franchises are faltering left and right and Netflix continues to pull its smoke and mirrors act - however, quality always wins. Hollywood just forgot that along the way and now they are paying the price.

Regardless clever, smart and in this case truly original content will still sell regardless of the medium and luckily we are now seeing that continue to prove true.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.