What ConocoPhillips Is (And Is Not) Doing With Its Massive Free Cash Flow

With $6.9 billion of cash on hand at the end of Q2 ($5.745/share), COP could easily declare a $1/share special dividend directly to shareholders.

Unfortunately, it hasn't shown the same traits when it comes to rewarding shareholders. A special (or variable) dividend is the obvious solution.

COP's management has been pragmatic and strategic on how to deal with the portfolio in an era of energy abundance.

Yet, despite the company's excellent operational and financial performance, management's overemphasis on stock buybacks over the dividend has done nothing to pull the stock out of the doldrums.

ConocoPhillips' strategic plan, unveiled in 2016, is proving to be very successful in generating tons of free cash flow: $6.5 billion worth over the past four quarters.

As my followers know, I consider ConocoPhillips (COP) to be a top-tier energy company due to its high-quality low-cost diversified portfolio, excellent management team, and the company's flexible and analytics-based cash-allocation strategy. But above all, what sets COP apart from the majority of its peer is the company's ability to generate tons of free cash flow ("FCF").

ConocoPhillips: A FCF Cow

As the chart below shows, COP generated $6.5 billion in FCF over the past four quarters. The chart also shows how management allocated its massive FCF haul between share buybacks and dividends:

ConocoPhillips' LTM Free-Cash-Flow Allocation Quarter FCF Stock Buybacks Dividends Shares Outstanding Q3FY18 $1.9 Billion $0.9 Billion $0.3 Billion 1.173 Billion Q4FY18 $1.6 Billion $0.9 Billion $0.4 Billion 1.159 Billion Q1FY19 $1.3 Billion $0.8 Billion $0.3 Billion 1.146 Billion Q2FY19 $1.7 Billion $1.2 Billion $0.3 Billion 1.131 Billion LTM TOTALS $6.5 Billion $3.8 Billion $1.3 Billion 1.131 Billion

Obviously, it is clear that management has put a big emphasis on share buybacks as compared to the dividend over the last 12 months ("LTM"). In fact, the company has devoted almost 3x the funds toward buybacks over dividends.

Now, while my previous articles comparing COP against peers like EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Continental Resources (CLR) do show - as COP management has frequently opined - that COP is significantly undervalued, how have the buybacks worked out for ordinary shareholders? As the stock price chart below shows, not so good. Despite COP's massive FCF generation, the stock has been trending down the entire time and is now plumbing year lows:

Debt & Balance Sheet

One thing COP has not used its last year's worth of massive FCF generation for is to pay down debt. The chart below compares some key debt, share, and cash metrics at the start of the LTM period (that is, as of the end of Q2FY2018) with the same metrics as of the last quarter.

LTM Comparison: Conoco Phillips' Debt, Share Count, and Cash-on-Hand Quarter End Total Debt Shares Outstanding Cash-on-Hand Q2FY2018 $14.974 Billion 1.181 Billion $3.5 Billion Q2FY2019 $14.923 Billion 1.131 Billion $6.9 Billion

As can be seen, total debt has only declined by only ~$50 million. Interestingly enough, the total shares outstanding have also declined by ~50 million (~4.2%).

That said, note that cash on hand has grown to $6.9 billion, or an estimated $5.74/share based on the number of outstanding shares as of the most recent quarter.

Analysis

COP's yearlong strategic plan centered around:

High-grading the portfolio by selling under-performing assets. Paying down debt (which it did prior to the LTM). Disciplined capital expenditures (i.e. don't chase production growth for growth's sake).

The plan worked perfectly. However, ordinary investors have yet to reap the rewards. The stock is lumped in (guilty by association...) with all the other losing energy companies - many of which generate little or no FCF at all. And the current annual dividend of only $1.20/share has not begun to repair the damage done to investor sentiment toward the company following the massive quarterly dividend cut back in early 2016 (from $0.74/share to $0.24/share).

Investors haven't forgotten the cut. Meantime, they look at the overemphasis on stock buybacks as benefiting executive management more than the ordinary shareholder. And who can blame them? The per/share metrics look great as the outstanding share count dwindles. That makes it looks like management is doing a better job. But the stock has gone nowhere and is down 24% YTD despite management spending $2 billion (of shareholder capital...) on share buybacks since January 1.

Summary & Conclusion

ConocoPhillips' management says it wants to attract investors back to the energy sector and to its stock. While its strategic plan has worked to perfection, and generated some $6.5 billion in FCF over the past 12 months, ordinary shareholders have little to show other than $1.20/share in dividends and a stock that has gone from ~$70 to ~$50.

Meantime, the company has an investment-grade credit rating and close to $5.75/share in cash on hand.

If management is serious about attracting investors back to the stock, why not declare a special $1/share dividend payment, which the company could obviously and easily afford? It would go (part way...) toward reestablishing management credibility after the big dividend cut of 2016 (shortly before which they were reassured the dividend was absolutely safe).

Yet management is evasive on what it will do to reward shareholders with the massive FCF generation. That's a big concern. Most energy investors are aware of the Exxon (XOM) debacle with XTO. Exxon way overemphasized share buybacks over dividends directly to investors for years, spending tens of billions on the stock. Only to reissue the shares in an all-stock deal to buy XTO ... shares for which the assets of XTO couldn't even cover the dividend on.

And this is the fear with ConocoPhillips: that it will squander the FCF it is generating and ordinary shareholders will see very little of the "up-cycle" in oil prices, while suffering mightily during the down-cycle.

Further, until COP's management declares a significant special dividend, or better yet - a variable dividend policy going forward - investors are unlikely to gravitate back to the stock. COP is a HOLD. And investors should pray that COP's management doesn't do what Occidental Petroleum (OXY) did with Anadarko (NYSE:APC): overpay for energy resources in an era of energy abundance.

