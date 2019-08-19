AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now

The stock now looks primed to outperform the market, already beating the S&P 500 for the past 12 months.

AT&T has long been a good dividend pick if you weren't concerned with anything else than dividend income.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

While I’ve been a long-term AT&T (T) investor, I haven’t been adding to my position for a while. The large, steady income from the stock has enticed me to keep my position throughout the years, despite subpar capital appreciation. Yet, for the first time in a while, conditions have changed for T. The company is well on track to reducing its debt levels (75% of the debt linked to the Time Warner merger will be paid down by the end of 2020), the stock looks undervalued and is now showing better relative strength than most stocks.

Source: Open Domain

AT&T is currently trading at $34.09 and yields 5.98%. My M.A.D. Assessment gives T a Dividend Strength score of 83 and a Stock Strength score of 91.

I believe that dividend investors should buy AT&T at current prices.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article, I will demonstrate why now is a great time to buy more T. I will first analyze the stock’s potential as an income investment before considering its likelihood to beat the index over the next few quarters.

Dividend Strength

What makes a strong dividend stock? When talking about T, investors will all mention the 35 consecutive years of dividend hikes. And it’s true, that does point to management’s commitment to pay a growing dividend. But that dividend must be safe, the company must afford it. That dividend must also be significant, offering a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the dividend growth required. Personally, for anything yielding higher than 5.5%, I require no dividend growth. (For more on this, read: “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You & Me”.)

Dividend Safety

AT&T has an earnings payout ratio of 86%. This makes T's payout ratio better than 20% of dividend stocks.

T pays 30% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 45% of dividend stocks.

T pays 71% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 32% of dividend stocks.

Simply looking at the earnings payout wouldn’t do T justice. The company generates truck loads of operating cash flow, enough to pay the dividend 3 times. But it has also been spending large amounts of capital these last few years, developing networks through Mexico and building fiber in the U.S., as well as investing in 5G.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $1.8600 $1.9000 $1.9400 $1.9800 $2.0200 Net Income $1.00 $2.34 $2.13 $5.13 $2.36 Payout Ratio 186% 82% 92% 39% 86% Cash From Operations $11.82 $6.16 $6.35 $6.30 $6.76 Payout Ratio 16% 31% 31% 32% 30% Free Cash Flow $3.62 $2.07 $1.87 $1.86 $2.85 Payout Ratio 52% 92% 104% 106% 71%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Yet, the company’s dividend over the past 5 years has remained below the past 5 years of free cash flow generation.

To get an idea of where free cash flow is headed over upcoming years, here are a few excerpts from T’s CEO at the JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in May.

“So we were at a gross level (of CAPEX) spent just under $25 billion last year. We'll be at around $23 billion this year. Actually, we're expecting our capital spending rate to come down over the next couple of years, and for the simple reason that there are a lot of projects that are not 5G that are coming off the table. We're taking things off the table.” “We have targets this year for free cash flow that are up considerably from last year.” “I would tell you that we are more than confident that we'll hit the $26 billion. I'm - it's actually feeling like we'll overachieve the $26 billion.” “As we generate more cash than that, look, I got to be honest with you, stock trading at $30, $31 to the extent that we have path to 2.5x, we'll probably start to retire some of the stock that was issued in the Time Warner deal.”

Capital expenditure should decrease. The rate at which the company pays down debt should decrease. If the company starts retiring stock, the total dividend paid should also decrease.

While this plays out during the next 6-8 quarters, we can expect to see higher levels of free cash flow coming from T’s business. Management is committed to the dividend, which it can afford. The dividend might not have much room to grow, but as we’ll see in the next section, that might not be that big of a deal.

Also note that T has an interest coverage ratio of 4x which is better than 45% of stocks. This level of coverage isn’t fantastic, and suggests that the company still pays a very large amount to debtors each year. However, these numbers are coming down, and should improve by the end of 2020.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like T’s dividend is safe. The company generates boatloads of cash, and just about afforded its dividend over the past 5 years while deploying enormous amounts of capital and paying down debt aggressively. I believe there is very little chance T’s dividend would be cut or suspended in the upcoming years.

Dividend Potential

With a stock which yields 5.98% - which is better than 89% of dividend stocks - I don’t require any dividend growth. Receiving a cash return of 6% from the stock is enough of a return. The compounding of reinvesting dividends at this rate will outpace stocks with low yields and double-digit dividend growth rates.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 2% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 2%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Since 2009, the dividend increase has been pretty predictable $0.01 per year. I think we can expect the dividend growth rate to remain at that rate for the time being. Any excess cash will be first used by the management to repurchase shares, as I alluded to earlier. You can read fellow Seeking Alpha author, William North’s piece on why a buyback makes sense for AT&T.

Dividend Summary

T has a dividend strength score of 83/100. The high yield and dead low growth works for me, and the dividend is well covered. While not as safe looking as some other stocks, I have no doubt that AT&T will continue to increase its dividend at 1 cent per year. With a 6% yield, I don’t need much more.

Stock Strength

AT&T may look appealing for income, but the stock hasn’t been a top performer during the past 10 years. The stock is up only 36.25% in the past 10 years against 189% for the S&P 500. Yet, as you’ll see when I walk you through the 4 factors which comprise stock strength (value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality), that for the first time in a long time, AT&T looks like it might actually beat the market over the next 12-18 months.

Value

T has a P/E of 14.44x

P/S of 1.37x

P/CFO of 5.04x

Dividend yield of 5.98%

Buyback yield of -15.36

Shareholder yield of -9%.

According to these values, T is more undervalued than 73% of stocks, which is satisfying considering the stock had a negative shareholder yield following the Time Warner acquisition, which resulted in AT&T issuing 1.185bn shares. Management indicated its plans to start purchasing some of that stock back, starting in 2020. Therefore, investors can probably expect a buyback yield of 1-2% per year for the next 4-6 years. Adding this to the 6% dividend yield would make for a forward shareholder yield of 7-8%. Super enticing if you ask me. Furthermore, the company trades at the rock bottom level of 5x operating cash flow, and just below 12x FCF.

T looks undervalued, a rerating of T’s multiples in upcoming years coupled to a reduction of the share count could push the stock 20-30% higher.

Value Score: 73/100

Momentum

One thing that surprised me was when I got a notification telling me that AT&T now had better momentum than 84% of U.S. stocks. Surely, there was a data error I told myself, but nope, in this market, AT&T has beaten the S&P 500, even without dividends. The S&P 500 is flat for the past 12 months while AT&T is up 5.74%. The stock now trades at $34.09 and is also up 9.65% these last 3 months and 14.43% these last 6 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 84% of stocks. The market has changed a lot in these past few months. Something we all lived with for the past 10 years has been that AT&T has now momentum. It now has very high relative strength and is perfectly set to beat the market over the next quarters.

Momentum score: 84/100

Financial Strength

T has a gearing ratio of 1.8, which is better than 43% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 1% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 14.1% of liabilities. This makes T more financially sound than 71% of U.S. listed stocks. While T has a lot of debt, its gearing ratio isn’t half as bad as one might think. Liabilities have remained stable following the Time Warner acquisition and the company’s liability coverage is decent. This gives T higher than average financial strength.

Financial Strength Score: 71/100

Earnings Quality

T has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.2%, which is better than 54% of companies. It depreciates 149.3% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 63% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 36% of stocks. This makes T’s earnings quality better than 55% of stocks. T acts somewhat like a telecom utility: it is capital intensive. This transpires through the company’s low asset turnover. It makes up for this somewhat with the healthy levels of negative accruals and depreciation, which should be accretive to earnings down the line. All in all, T has decent earnings quality.

Earnings Quality Score: 55/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 91/100 which is very satisfying. T boasts above average fundamentals despite being a capital intensive company. Its combination of value and momentum makes it a prime pick in this market, as I expect it to do better than the market throughout the next few quarters. A reversal to a 5% dividend yield could gather 20% upside for investors at the current price.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 83 and a stock strength of 91, AT&T is a great choice for dividend investors. If you’re looking for something stable with a high dividend yield, T has been a good choice for a while. But now is the time to buy if you also want to profit from better than average capital appreciation potential. I have recently increased my exposure to T and am bullish from these levels.

