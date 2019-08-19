Get Schooled With These 5 Strong-Buy Picks

And in order to keep physically thriving, we need a little more than that.

In order to keep physically living, we at least need food, water and adequate shelter.

It’s pretty much time, people.

Time to put away the swimming trunks and suits… move the vacation-ready rollaway luggage and duffel bags to the back of the closet again… and start thinking about the fall.

Summer’s not over yet, you say? It’s still a whole month away – plus some? Labor Day hasn’t even hit yet, for heaven’s sake!

Technically, that’s all true. But summer vacation 2019 time is over nonetheless, or very nearly so.

Depending on where you live, your kids, grandkids, or neighbor’s children may have already gone back to school by now.

In the school district I live in, this hallowed event happens on Monday. So my two youngest should enjoy their last non-weekend day of freedom for a while. It’s over and done with come August 19.

Of course, for parents everywhere, that might sound like a good thing.

For teachers everywhere, it might sound like a tragedy.

As such, appropriate congratulations or condolences all around.

For department stores and one-stop shopping centers such as those run by Target Corporation (TGT) and Walmart Inc. (WMT), however, it’s one of the best times of the year.

Not quite Christmas, mind you. But with kids once again needing binders and booklets, pencils and pens, backpacks and back-to-school clothing… There’s a lot of money to be made by these businesses as summer vacations draw to a close.

A lot of money to be made on their end, and a lot of money to spend on the part of parents. Enough to get a guy right where it hurts…

In the wallet.

Photo Source

Proper Preparation for the Real World

Since I don’t know your exact situation, I don’t know if you’re in my boat or not.

You may have school-aged children. Then again, you may not. You could have kids who are all grown up with kids of their own while you enjoy your golden years.

Which means you may or may not be wishing you had some additional income right about now.

Then again, the press for more money never completely goes away. The rat race never really stops down here on earth, does it? There’s always something out there, no matter our phase of life, that can make us wish for additional income.

It might be something “silly” (i.e., unnecessary) such as a wish to go on a cruise – the one your friends are going on and keep talking about. Nonstop.

Or it could be something more important, such as taking care of…

Appliances that won’t stop going on the fritz

Cars that keep breaking down

Medical bills that keep piling up.

While, no, money isn’t the most important thing in the world, it’s dangerously uneducated to say it’s unnecessary. In order to keep physically living, we at least need food, water and adequate shelter. And in order to keep physically thriving, we need a little more than that.

That’s true whether it’s vacation time, back-to-school season, or anything in between. (Though, as a parent, I have to ask… Is there anything in between?)

That’s why I’ve composed the classroom list I have. It’s to better prepare your portfolio for whatever’s here already and whatever more may come.

That’s what school is for.

Mixed Messages

Sometimes, looking at the markets, I have to wonder what schooling it’s received to display so much emotion-based behavior so often. This week, for instance, has been extremely volatile.

No doubt, you noticed.

The driving news has largely been about China, with tariffs about to be imposed, only for tariffs not to be imposed, only for more questions about tariffs to arise. For instance, early on Wednesday morning, Yahoo Finance featured this main headline:

It came with the teaser intro that, “Global shares were mixed Wednesday after the U.S. said it would hold off on tariffs on Chinese imports of cellphones, toys, and several other items typically on holiday shopping lists.”

Why would that be mixed news instead of good news for investors who seem far too focused on the present instead of the future? As Yahoo puts it:

“On Tuesday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it would delay the tariffs on some products, including popular consumer goods, until Dec. 15. A few other products were removed altogether… But some analysts were cautious. “Markets are responding with muted relief to the latest round in the trade saga, but nothing has really changed,” said Robert Carnell, chief economist head of research, Asia-Pacific, at ING.”

It’s true that nothing’s really changed. But that’s been technically true of so many other ups and downs we’ve recently experienced.

So here’s lesson No. 1 to keep in mind: The markets are going to do what the markets are going to do.

But you? You can stay strong regardless by holding onto healthy companies with solid numbers that the economy can’t (or won’t) do without.

Get out your calculators, notebooks, and pens, kids. Class is now in session.

5 High Conviction Strong Buys

You shouldn’t be surprised to see Tanger Outlets (SKT) on my “back to school” Strong Buy list, especially since the parking lots were filled up over the weekend with “back to school” shoppers. Last week I was delivering the keynote speech for the MoneyShow in San Francisco and I told the audience that Tanger is my #1 top conviction pick based on a number of factors.

First off, the company maintains discipline by design, delivering over 26 years of annual dividend increases by purposely maintaining conservative leverage (94% of properties unencumbered ) and steady leasing performance (occupancy was 96% in the latest quarter). While many retailers have closed stores as a result of increased e-commerce competition, Tanger is embracing change by focusing on quality tenants and experiential solutions.

Had it not been for Tanger’s free cash flow performance, I would likley have downgraded the company to a Buy, but the fact that the company has zero department stores and modest cap-ex gives me comfort that the dividend is extremely well-protected. Tanger has the lowest payout ratio in the mall REIT sector (69% based on FAD) with significant liquidity to keep boosting the dividend.

In my opinion, Mr. Market is pricing-in a full bankruptcy for Asecna (ASNA), the retail conglomerate that’s closing all of its Dress Barn stores. Tanger's yield is 9.70% and I was recently quoted as saying “by closing Dressbarn, Ascena can better focus on its premium brands"…and it “has about three years to renegotiate the term loan so it could avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a whole.”

Thus, we maintain a Strong Buy. Tanger shares closed at $14.64 with a P/FFO os 6.3x (normal is 16.8x).

Source: FAST Graphs

My next beck to school pick is Simon Property Group (SPG), the dominating mall REIT that is able to generate strong results utilizing its scale and cost of capital advantages. Unlike Tanger, Simon has plenty of department stores, except, for this REIT, the company has considerable liquidity to re-tenant closed stores to produce opportunistic returns. In a recent article I explained,

“Simon is currently working on 30 redevelopment projects totaling $1.7 billion which are expected to generate 8% returns on investment. Long-term, the REIT expects to invest about $1.5 billion per year (it has a $5 billion development pipeline) into improving its mixed-use properties, driving steady lease spreads and cash flow growth.”

As JC Penney, Macy’s and other department stores continue to rationalize space, Simon is perfectly positioned to densify the portfolio by adding hotels, offices, and apartments/condos to its properties. These increase foot traffic, and drive those ever-higher sales per square foot which give it lease spreads that are the envy of nearly every retail REIT in America.

I sleep well at night knowing that Simon is a cash cow king ((nearly $7 billion in liquidity) that can deliver continued dividend growth and earnings growth in the range of 4% to 7% per year.

Simon shares closed last week at $148.61 with a P/FFO multiple of 12.1x (normal range is 17.6x). The company’s dividend yield is 5.65% and we maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

My next back to school pick is an “experiential” player like Tanger and Simon, and has more recently been on a buying boom.

At the end of May 2019 I explained that Vici Properties (OTC:VICI) “deserves more shelf space due to its efforts in becoming a capital allocation leader in the gaming sector” and I said that the “management team is proving that it can generate enduring shareholder value by scaling its business model with a thoughtful emphasis on selecting accretive investment opportunities.”

Then in late June 2019 I informed marketplace members (iREIT on Alpha) that “VICI, in pact with Eldorado Resorts (ERI), agreed to buy the land and real estate assets associated with Harrah's New Orleans, Harrah's Laughlin, and Harrah's Atlantic City and modify certain provisions of the existing Caesars lease agreements for ~$3.2 billion in cash.”

In a note for marketplace members I explained that “the new deal appears to be immediately accretive and reading the tea leaves, the reason that VICI raised more equity than needed for the Eldorado deals is because the company said in a filing that it’s in “advanced discussions” to acquire two additional gaming facilities for $750 million to $1 billion in aggregate.”

Vici has become the dominate player in the gaming sector, but we like the fact that the company is expanding into other areas. We are maintaining a Strong Buy with a year-end price target of $29.00 (shares closed at $20.73) and the current dividend yield is 5.55%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Now our next back to school is a less-traditional REIT that invests in critical infrastructure, but because of the highly political platform, shares have been getting crushed.

CorCivic (CXW) invests in prisons, and while this segment of real estate may not be attractive to some investors, I recently explained that “as a financial analyst, it’s my job to remain objective and unbiased toward a political party. So I’ll let Mr. Market decide whether or not these opportunities are worth capitalizing on.”

That article was on June 20, 2019 and since that time shares in CXW have fallen by another 25% (and over 29% in 12 months). We recognize that the subject of profiting from incarceration can be untasteful, and I explained that “we could debate this topic up and down, back and forth, and six ways from Sunday. All without ever reaching a consensus on what to collectively think about prison REITs”.

Instead, I focus on fundamentals and while CXW (and the closest peer GEO) have been pressured by reduced bank funding, CXW continues to achieve meaningful scale ($200 million in annual revenue) and superior earnings growth (FFO of $.69 in Q2-19), representing a 21% increase versus the Q2-18. Also, CXW’s adjusted EBITDA in Q2-19 was $115.3 million, representing an 18% increase from Q2-18 (nearly $7 million over the high end of guidance).

As a result of meaningful growth CXW said it was increasing FFO guidance for 2019 to a range of $2.58 to $2.62, an increase to our previous guidance by $0.10 per share at the midpoint. This represents a nearly 13% increase over performance in 2018 of normalizing FFO per share at $2.31.

The company’s quarterly dividend is well covered at an AFFO payout ratio 68% (average REIT payout is 78%) suggesting that the dividend is better covered than most REITs. On the recent conference call CXW’s CEO said,

“Since converting to a REIT in 2013, we have maintained a target AFFFO payout ratio of 80%. However, in light of our current dividend yield exceeding 10%, compared with a REIT average closer to 4%, we don't believe it would be prudent at this time to allocate additional cash flow toward increasing the dividend to our historic payout ratio target.”

CXW closed at $17.67 with a P/FFO of 8.0x (compared with normal multiple of 9.5x) and a dividend yield of 9.97%. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Finally, I decided to include a back to school pick that is one of the most misunderstood REITs in our coverage spectrum.

While Iron Mountain (IRM) is known for its core box storage business, the company has evolved into a much more diversified business model that includes shredding, digitization, and data centers.

In early July 2019 we published a note for marketplace members (iREIT on Alpha) explaining that “we estimate that IRM’s NAV is around $40.00 per share and there is a significant margin of safety that exists for the share price and the price that the market is assigning, with very little value to the brand equity of the enterprise.”

It seems that Mr. Market is also assigning a much lower value to Iron Mountain, and while I recognize that the balance sheet is no where close that of Simon or Tanger, I am cognizant of the fact that Iron Mountain has a highly diversified revenue stream with 230,000 customers in 45 countries on six continents. Arguably, this makes IRM one of the most diversified REITs in the world!

But I also pointed out in a recent article that in order to close the valuation gap the company “must be able to improve leverage while continuing to grow the dividend by 4% to 6% per year.” Our growth model (at iREIT) estimates “2019 AFFO per share of $3.01 (-1.3% from 2018) but a strong rebound of +7.6% growth in 2020. This model forecasts Iron Mountain will continue growing its dividend in 2020 by around 3.3%.”

Iron Mountain closes at $31.49 per share with a P/AFFO multiple of 10.3x (normal range of 12.2x) and the dividend yield is 7.76%. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Later this week I plan to commence another “Lessons Learned” series and I hope you enjoyed reading this back to school article. While every writer/analyst has his or her own buy/sell recommendations, we utilize a more diverse rating system that includes buys, strong buys, spec buys, trim, sell, strong sell, and hold.

Our strong BUY picks are supported by granular fundamental research and in order to be qualified as a strong buy, the company must have recognizable catalysts supporting total returns of at least 25% over a 12-18 month time frame. Here’s a recap of out 5 back to school strong buy picks:

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

70,000+ Followers And Growing... I now have over 70,000 followers on Seeking Alpha (ranks #1 on the Marketplace) and if you haven't signed up for iREIT on Alpha, please consider our 2-week free trial. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and iREIT Tracker.







Disclosure: I am/we are long skt, irm, cxw, vici, spg. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.