Polyus: Not Much Room For Further Growth

I don’t think the stock will go too far from current levels, and I see a risk of a reasonable correction.

Though I initially expected the next stake sale to occur early August, I'm still sure that the sale will happen soon.

The quarter results of Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) are satisfying, though the company will actually benefit from exceptionally high gold prices starting Q3 2019. The huge growth in the stock price also brings a question of how sustainable this growth is. I expect the stock price to decline in the medium term, and the situation brings opportunities for both short term and long-term investors, as the former can take profits now and the latter can wait for an attractive price to add more shares in their portfolio.

Q2 Results: Unsurprisingly Good

The total volume of gold sales amounted to 685 thousand ounces, increasing by 20% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 reached $897 million (30% Y-o-Y), an increase of 19% compared to $751 million in the previous quarter due to an increase in the production of refined gold and flotation concentrate to 57 thousand ounces versus 22 thousand ounces in the first quarter of 2019.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Total cash costs (NYSE:TCC) for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 2% Q-o-Q (2% Y-o-Y), to $352 per ounce, compared to $358 per ounce in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher Olympiada mine output, including an increase in the average gold grade of processed ore and an increase in sales of antimony flotation concentrate.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $604 million, up 24% (32% Y-o-Y) from $488 million in the previous quarter. The increase was due to an increase in gold sales in the reporting period and a decrease in TCC per ounce.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The adjusted net income in Q2 2019 amounted to $365 million, an increase compared to the Q1 2019 by 50% (-20% Y-o-Y).

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures in the reporting period amounted to $154 million (-30% Y-o-Y), an increase of 56% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting a higher level of capital spending in all business units of Polyus. The company's capex is higher this quarter due to planned maintenance works and equipment upgrade of the company's assets.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow in Q2 2019 amounted to $297 million compared to $339 million in the previous quarter (89% Y-o-Y).

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

The net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 1.7x in Q2 2019 vs. 1.5x as of Q1 2019. This was the result of dividend payment for 2018 and repayments of the derivative liabilities. Given the favorable price situation in the gold market, it won't be difficult for the company to repay its loan liabilities over time, especially given the steadily growing FCF which has more than doubled on a year-over-year basis.

The strong financial results of Polyus shouldn't come as a surprise since the revenue was already known after the publication of operating results for the second quarter. Interestingly, the increase in gold prices observed since June 2019 still had a weak overall effect on the financial results of Polyus in the reporting period. However, I expect the price increase to be fully reflected in the third quarter results, which, combined with the traditionally low TCC, can bring the financial performance of the company to new heights.

A Sale Can Become A Sell-Off

I initially expected Polyus’ major shareholder to sell the stake right before the MSCI Russia review in early August. Increased share in the index could provide an inflow from passive funds, which would ultimately drive the stock price even higher. Even though that hasn’t happened, both the stock and gold prices are at all-time highs, and the management needs to stick to its plan of increasing free float. The next index review is scheduled for November, so it's extremely likely that the company will place another portion of shares to the market until this time.

Similar to the previous placing of shares, the stock would be likely sold with a discount. This can trigger a reasonable price correction, but I also see a concern which can turn a sale into a sell-off. Even though Polyus still looks undervalued compared to the industry average (8.6 vs. 12 EV/EBITDA), it is relatively overvalued compared to the Russian stock market (8.6 vs. 5 EV/EBITDA). Therefore, the recent stock growth can be considered as a speculative play if seen from the local market perspective and the stock correction may continue up until the company will be more or less in line with the local average. Considering higher liquidity in the domestic market, I take this risk seriously. Moreover, the dividend yield which fell from 6% to 4% doesn't look as attractive, but still a decent bonus to meaningful capital gains.

Overall, the upside for the stock can be substantially limited. As for the gold price, in the medium term, it remains the only upside factor for the stock amid all the company's assets operating at full capacity.

Dividends

The Board of Directors of the company is going to recommend payment of $328 million in dividends for the H1 2019 ended June 30, 2019, which is 30% of EBITDA and is consistent with the dividend policy of Polyus. The amount of dividends in rubles per share is expected to be announced on August 22. The list of persons entitled to receive dividends is expected to be determined in October 2019. At current stock prices, dividend yield has amounted to around 2% (4% in annual terms).

Final Thoughts

In the next three months, the stock will be in a tricky situation. Despite gold prices continuing to be a powerful stock growth driver, the recent growth was so rapid and the current stock price is so high that a moderate correction seems only a matter of time. The next stake sale will be a suitable trigger for that.

It's also important to note that OPYGY trades on very little volume and "by appointment only," so look toward the London Stock Exchange where shares are also traded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.