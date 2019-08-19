Virtu Financial: Transforming Through Acquisitions

Business overview

Virtu Financial (VIRT) traces its roots back to the New York Mercantile Exchange trading pits, where co-founder Vincent Viola worked as a market maker. Today, the company still derives the majority of its revenues from market making activities that delivers liquidity in over 25,000 securities on 235+ venues and in 36+ countries. It also offers trading solutions and analytics tools to clients interacting directly with broker / dealers, asset managers, hedge funds and other financial institutions. Virtu services over 25% of the “Rule 605” retail order flow in the US.

It has developed a multi-asset, multi-currency technology platform that is integrated directly with exchanges. This enables Virtu to scale its activities without incurring material additional costs as it adds additional securities and other financial instruments. In the past few years, Virtu has made two material acquisitions closing its purchase of KCG Holdings (KCG) in July 2017 and Investment Technology Group (ITG) in March 2019. These are covered in more detail below, as they are central to understanding Virtu’s transformation and another core capability, realizing material synergies from its M&A activities in line with its low-cost structure strategy.

KCG acquisition

In April, 2017, Virtu announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire KCG Holdings for approximately USD1.4 billion. KCG Holdings was formed when Getco bought Knight Capital Group in December 2012 after Knight Capital Group suffered a USD440 million loss from a massive trading error in August 2012. As shown in the slide above, the KCG acquisition scaled Virtu’s operations considerably, particularly in wholesale market making and technology and execution services that offer clients a wide range of services, including algorithms and proprietary analytical tools.

Following the acquisition, Virtu started reporting two operating segments from Q3 2017: Market Making and Execution Services. Both companies use technology to increase efficiencies, and migrating the combined company onto a single platform was an integral part of the acquisition rationale. At the time of the announcement in April 2017, Virtu expected to realize approximately USD208 million of expense synergies and USD440 million in capital synergies. As discussed in the next paragraph, the company was able to significantly exceed these expectations.

Per the table above, for FY2018 Virtu reported adjusted operating expenses of USD461 million. When compared with FY2016 pro forma Virtu + KCG adjusted operating expense of USD765 million, this implies USD304 million of realized expense synergies. For FY2019, Virtu planned to reduced adjusted opex further to a mid-point of USD427 million, increasing expense synergies to USD338 million (this excludes the ITG acquisition). In addition, debt repayments totalled USD750 million since the KCG acquisition closed in July 2017 (including BondPoint net sale proceeds of about USD400 million), reducing debt to USD907 million at the end of 2018.

ITG acquisition

The ITG acquisition closed on March 1, 2019. Virtu saw ITG’s attractive qualities as having a diverse range of products with greater recurring revenue potential, customer base stickiness and organic revenue synergies with Virtu’s Execution Services. As shown in the slide above, the company is transforming from a predominantly market making business to one where Tech and Execution comprises 37% of its adjusted net trading income on a pro forma basis. This should help reduce its earnings volatility. Per the graphic below in the right-hand side column, Virtu calculates its historic quarterly net trading income volatility (defined as the standard deviation divided by the mean over the seven-quarter period) is 25% and would have been 18% on an ITG pro forma basis over the same seven-quarter period.

What ITG is not is a growth business. In the graphic above, its quarterly net trading income (as estimated by Virtu) has remained very flat around the USD100 million level. To extract value from this acquisition, Virtu is going to have to deliver on its cross-selling and mainly opex-related synergy plans. On the “soft” synergy side, this includes savings on brokerage and exchange fee tiers from aggregation activities, increasing order volumes, developing a superior algorithmic platform, improving execution, and leveraging cross-selling opportunities.

Looking at the “hard” synergies, Virtu guided towards USD123 million of annual net cost savings (USD133 million gross) and USD125 million of capital synergies. The cost-savings mainly come from consolidation of ITG’s operations onto Virtu’s single-technology infrastructure, integrating support functions and reducing duplication. In Virtu’s Q2 2019 earnings, the FY2019 adjusted opex guidance was reduced to USD585-615 million, implying expected synergies of USD146 million. Compensation is a key cost saving expense. Virtu runs a lean operation with an FY 2018 adjusted compensation expense/adjusted net trading income ratio of 20%, compared with ITG’s ratio of 39% for the same period.

The USD125 million in capital releases is expected to come from rationalizing legal entities in different territories and consolidating excess capital buffers. Virtu is also targeting leverage (debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA) of 2.0x-2.25x by year-end 2020. In Q2 2019, the leverage ratio was 3.2x.

Reasons for subdued share price performance

With the KCG acquisition realizing material synergies, and with current indications that the ITG acquisition is following a similar route, why has Virtu share price performance been so uninspiring since its IPO? A number of reasons are suggested below:

Subdued realized volatility and high earnings volatility - Virtu is often seen as a volatility play, outside of Q1 2018 and Q4 2018, realized volatility of the S&P 500 Index has been muted and remains so as the market continues to rise. Q2 2019 is a classic example of how a low-volatility environment negatively impacts its market making segment, in particular. There has also historically been high earnings volatility. Overhang and voting control - Virtu’s co-founder and Chairman Emeritus, Vincent Viola, had an effective holding of around 41% of Class A common shares (on a fully exchanged and converted basis) and a voting interest of 86% as of April 12, 2019. Through an affiliate, TJMT Holdings LLC (“TJMT”), Viola has been slowly reducing his exposure to Virtu most recently in May 2019. Even after this transaction, TJMT will continue to own 60 million common interest units in Virtu Financial LLC (the operating entity), representing a 31% economic interest. Catastrophic trading loss - Despite Virtu revealing at the time of its IPO that it had incurred only one day of trading losses between 2009 and 2013, there is always the fear that, like with Knight Capital Group, it could one day suffer a catastrophic trading loss. Acquisitions - They make year-on-year comparisons difficult. For example in the six months to June 30, 2019, there were elevated severance, transaction advisor fees, and office lease termination costs of USD61.2 million, USD17 million, and USD65.2 million respectively, of which a large portion relate to acquisition/synergy costs. Other - Suspicions that Virtu’s marketing making returns are not sustainable and will be eroded away by competition, including any high-speed edge. Acquisition debt levels are also elevated.

Key takeaways

Virtu has made impressive strides to position itself as a leading provider of liquidity and execution services since its 2015 IPO. Over the years, it has made two major acquisitions in KCG, the wholesale market makers, and ITG, the agency broker. The acquisitions added scale and a degree of stability to its earnings. Management has identified organic growth opportunities of USD25 million to USD50 million annually derived from technology improvements, enabling greater access to its liquidity products, adding more asset classes to its platform and cross-selling through partnerships such as its recent collaboration with MarketAxess. Despite the progress, the share price trades at lower levels than its 2015 IPO price (excluding cumulative dividends of USD4.08 since IPO) due to earnings volatility, shareholder overhang and risk exposure concerns. On the positive side, Virtu represents a potential hedge against any sustained realized market volatility with the opportunity for acquisition synergies to drive earnings growth over the next 12-24 months. I am neutral on this stock for now.

