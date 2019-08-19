Nike: Down Double-Digits, But Still Expensive

Nike came into the year with an irrationally high multiple and I think this will continue to weigh on future returns.

However, after a look at the shares, I realized that they'd have to fall another 20% or so before I became interested in adding to my position.

During market sell-offs like this, I begin to look for high-quality companies that have been caught up in the wreckage. As a value investor, buying babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater is how I make my living. Being that I focus on dividend growth stocks, buying beaten-down names has multiple benefits. Not only am I limiting downside and increasing upside potential by focusing on wide margins of safety, but I’m also locking in higher yields on cost which helps to boost the compounding of my income stream over the long term. But, not all sell-offs are created equally.

Just because a stock is down big doesn’t mean that it’s cheap. Nike (NKE) is a high-quality company that recently popped up on my radar because of its double-digit slide. Nike rarely trades cheaply and this is a company that I’d love to add exposure to. But unfortunately, after taking a quick look at the stock, it was clear that even after a bit of weakness, the stock is still overvalued.

Nike's shares were trading for $90 in mid-July. Flash forward a month which included a couple of surprising tweets regarding the trade war with China and Nike is down 11.6% to $79.50. Year to date, Nike is only up 7.3% whereas the S&P 500 is up nearly 14%. At first, the recent sell-off combined with this relative YTD underperformance might point towards an attractive opportunity to buy shares of an out-of-favor blue chip. However, when I look at Nike’s valuation, it appears that the underperformance is due to an irrationally high multiple.

Nike began the year trading for ~30x earnings. This trailing multiple was well above the stock’s 20-year average P/E ratio of ~21x and the 10-year average P/E ratio of ~24x. Considering the fact that NKE’s EPS growth in 2018 and thus far during 2019 have been well below historical averages, these elevated multiples are difficult to justify. To me, they’re not only the primary culprit behind NKE’s recent underperformance, but they continue to limit future upside as well.

In 2018, NKE’s EPS growth was -4%. This was a major outlier looking at the stock’s long-term history, which includes double-digit bottom-line growth that was fairly reliable and predictable. Analysts are expecting a slight bounce back in 2019, with full-year EPS consensus expectations coming in at $2.49 which represents 3% y/y growth. Obviously, positive EPS growth is a good thing, but when shares are trading with price-to-earnings multiples north of 30 placed upon them, 3% growth just isn’t enough.

NKE hasn’t produced double-digit top-line growth since early 2018 and revenue growth appears to be slowing (it came in at just 4% during the company’s most recent quarter). Furthermore, Nike missed its most recent quarterly EPS expectations and the company continues to face bottom-line headwinds in the form of the trade war (especially if the December 15th tariffs go through).

Looking further ahead, the outlook begins to appear brighter for Nike. The analyst consensus estimate for 2020 EPS is $2.90. This represents y/y growth of 16% over the current 2019 estimate. The analyst consensus estimate for 2021 EPS is $3.40. This represents 17% growth over the 2020 estimate. And, the current analyst consensus estimate for 2022 EPS is $3.88. This represents 14% growth over the 2021 estimate.

In short, analysts are expecting to see Nike return to the double-digit EPS growth that investors have come to know and love. As a Nike shareholder, I’m certainly happy to see analysts’ bullish stances, though I also take these estimates with a grain of salt because right now there are major macro factors that have the potential to serve as headwinds for Nike and I don’t think analysts are fully pricing these risks into those strong double-digit growth estimates.

Regardless of my skepticism, one would think that this sort of bullish forward-looking sentiment should help to bolster the current share price/multiples, right? Well, even when using these higher forward estimates, it would take years’ worth of double-digit growth before the forward P/E multiple would represent attractive value with the current share price.

To get back down to the 10-year average P/E multiple of ~24x, you have to use the 2021 consensus. Using today’s $79.50 share price and the current 2021 consensus EPS estimate of $3.40, we arrive at a 23.4x forward multiple. This means that it’s going to take ~20 months’ worth of growth before the forward multiple will trend back towards historical fair value.

And personally, I think that 24x multiple is pricey in itself. The last time that I added to my NKE position was in September of 2016 when shares were trading in the 22x range. It’s also important to note that NKE’s growth was much stronger in 2016 than it is today, so paying 22x made more sense on a price-to-earnings growth standpoint.

Relative to today’s growth, I’d only be looking to buy NKE in the ~20x range. Historically, Nike shares generally trade with a premium above that level. But, patient investors have been rewarded with bouts of weakness that allowed them to pick up NKE for cheaper multiples than that many times over the last couple of decades and if I had to guess, I’d say that shares will trade for a ~20x multiple again.

For Nike to trade with a 20x multiple at the current share price, we’d have to see earnings of ~$4.00/share. Over the trailing twelve months, Nike has only generated $2.49 in earnings. For Nike to reach this ~$4.00 level, it will have to compound its earnings at a mid-teens rate for several years. Right now, the current analyst estimate for fiscal year 2022 earnings will essentially get us to that ~20x level on a forward basis, yet a lot can happen between now and May of 2022. I’m not comfortable putting capital at risk making the assumption that there won’t be any growth hiccups between now and then.

While I’m not here to call for a recession, there are concerning economic data points popping up recently. We’re more than a decade into a bull market expansion and while it’s true that bull markets don’t die of old age, bear markets are inevitable and I’d be willing to bet that we’re in the later innings of the current expansion.

Call this market timing if you will, but at the end of the day, I was simply not willing to consider paying an outsized premium for Nike's shares when they sunk to near single-digit multiples during the depths of the Great Recession. I don’t have any idea when the next bear market will occur, but I do know that a company trading with a premium that is about 20% above its historical average has significant downside in the event of macro weakness that will likely result in double-digit discounts to historical averages.

One of the biggest benefits of being a DGI investor is that I don’t have to worry so much about macro issues and bear markets because my holdings generate strong yields and I know that I'll be paid to wait for the rough patch to end. However, the issue with Nike in this regard is that the company’s recent share price run-up has pushed its dividend yield down to the ~1% area.

Long term, I think Nike is a great dividend growth holding (which is why I continue to hold my shares even though I believe the stock is overvalued at present). The company has increased its annual dividend for 17 consecutive years. The company’s 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates are 13.8% and 13%, respectively. The company’s most recent dividend increase was 10%. I expect to see double-digit dividend growth moving forward which should result in fantastic compounding in the long term. But, I’ve begun to focus on higher-yielding, more defensive names recently because of mounting macro pressures and Nike’s 1.1% yield isn’t all that appealing to me from an income-oriented standpoint.

I continue to believe that NKE is a wonderful company and a great long-term investment for current shareholders, but I think there are simply more attractive investment opportunities in today’s market due to NKE’s high multiples. I have no plans to sell my shares, though I’m also not interested in adding to my NKE position barring the continuation of the current sell-off.

Right now, I’d be interested in buying NKE in the $65 range. For shares to reach that price point, they’d have to fall another 18% or so. I’m definitely not going to hold my breath waiting for that to happen. Instead, I’ll simply dedicate my energy towards other equities that have sold off recently which offer better value and be thankful that I was able to capitalize on Nike's weakness in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.