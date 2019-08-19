Aston Martin's Share In Free Fall. Fundamentals To Blame

British top-notch car manufacturer Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:ARGGY) (OTCPK:AMGDF) has faced tough times since its IPO on the London Stock Exchange in October 2018. Shareholders who bought the stock on the IPO have seen their investment plunging ~75%. The UK market has also performed poorly since October 2018, especially in late 2018, but importantly, the FTSE 250, one of the LSE benchmarks, rebounded in January 2019 after an abrupt plunge in October and since January has gained ~7%. So, Aston Martin's late 2018 sell-off partly correlated with the overall market bearishness, but the share has not rebounded in 2019 even despite revived bullish sentiment on the LSE. Hence, not only the broad market but also the firm-specific issues are the culprits of the decline. Now, after lackluster 1H19 results, Aston Martin's IFRS earnings yield turned negative, again testing investor confidence. At the same time, its key peer Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has climbed higher since January 2019 and gained ~56.7% (excluding dividends), despite late 2018 correction and its lofty multiples, entirely abnormal for a car manufacturer.

But, to be frank, Ferrari is not a regular car company. There has been a discussion on the valuation of top-notch vehicle manufacturers for quite some time, at least since Ferrari's initial public offering in 2015. My esteemed readers who have been considering an investment in RACE or even occasionally read an article on the industry performance are perhaps aware that conventional valuation is not applicable to the luxury car segment, mostly because the companies there have higher margins, enormous pricing power, and dedicated high net worth clientele. So, their clients are primarily concerned with uniqueness, exclusivity, and high-end appeal of Ferrari's supercars, not with the price tag and overall economic sentiment; hence, theoretically, swings in economic activity are not able to deteriorate the company's fundamentals and to shatter valuation. Considering that manufacturers of high-performance luxury vehicles are better protected in the case of a global recession, it is especially puzzling to see Aston Martin's shares to slip amid economic slowdown concerns and disappointing data. To put it another way, the repercussions of the trade war are not as onerous for luxury brands than, for instance, for oil producers, and yet, the company mentioned "macroeconomic uncertainties" in the presentation and lowered 2019 sales guidance.

To put it briefly, I see more pressure on the stock this year due to the lack of short-term catalysts, somber market sentiment, and Brexit concerns. I also see fundamentals as one of the justifications for the market's bearishness. In the longer term (a four-year horizon), I reckon a V-shaped recovery is quite likely, as revenue growth spurred by the DBX SUV sales and subsequent improvement of liquidity could help to reduce leverage and even introduce a small dividend. Impressive sales figures might serve as catalysts. Now let's take a more in-depth look at the 1H19 results.

Aston Martin Vantage at Paris Motor Show 2018. Source: Wikimedia Commons

The top line

First and foremost, in 2018, the Warwickshire-based company switched to loss. Loss is not always a matter that could derail a company's future, and negative IFRS (or GAAP) EPS should not provoke hasty conclusions. Often investors make a mistake shunning loss-making companies that have faced temporary headwinds not substantial enough to destroy medium-term and long-term profits. In my view, organic FCF is of greater importance than accounting profit, and only if negative net earnings conflate with negative FCF, an investor should ask questions. Also, lingering inability to show positive EPS is a matter that might stimulate concerns. In most cases, it is an indicator of poor control of operating expenses or burdensome taxes that might reduce FCF in the near term. To rewind, Aston Martin was unprofitable from 2012 to 2016. It exerted muscles in 2017 and managed to switch to positive net income. In 2018, it turned unprofitable again. In 1H19, this has not changed. In the presentation, the company mentioned "immediate actions to improve efficiency and reduce our fixed cost base." So, I hope the undertaken measures will help to ease pressure on margins and show positive 2019 EPS.

Speaking about organic FCF, which is vital, I should highlight that Aston Martin not only became loss-making but also turned FCF negative in 1H19. This is an onerous issue. Poor sales have taken a toll on the cash flow statement, as an increase in inventories amounted to GBP 70.9 million, while net OCF, as a result, plunged to GBP 20.8 million. It was barely enough to finance investments in PP&E, intangibles, and pay interest, GBP 185.3 million in total. Importantly, investments in PP&E as a portion of capex are relatively low, while purchases of intangibles expectedly consume the bulk of the cash. So, without immediate improvements, 2019 financial position will deteriorate further. An essential matter that tests investor sentiment now is adjusted leverage that jumped from 2.5x in 1H18 to 4.7x in 1H19. To put it another way, the company is overwhelmed by debt. Amid the weakness it was downgraded Moody's; it cited "the lack of progress in terms of volume growth and profitability for 2019."

In 1H19, Aston Martin attracted more buyers in APAC (especially in China) and the US, while wholesales dropped in the UK and EMEA (excluding the UK). However, a few headwinds made the company to reduce full-year wholesale guidance to 6,300-6,500; the adjusted EBITDA margin was promised to equal ~20%. The firm also had to invest in a new factory in South Wales on the former Royal Air Force base necessary for the manufacturing of the DBX SUV. The SUV will compete with Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) Cullinan, and Ferrari's Purosangue (due in 2022) for market share, and I see its possible success as the principal long-term catalyst for the capital gain.

Is dividend introduction likely in the short term?

I suppose apart from capital appreciation, readers are also interested if Aston Martin is able to reward shareholders, initiate dividend payments or a buyback, and what returns might be expected. So, let's touch upon that vital matters.

The most obvious answer is no; dividend introduction is unlikely in the short term, and that is not coincidental. At the moment, the company is overwhelmed by debt (debt/equity of 2.21), which must be serviced, as bondholders must receive regular interest payments. In most cases, hefty leverage is the first and most important hindrance that makes dividend payments unsustainable and forces companies to curtail their DPS or cancel them, waiting for economic conditions or other relevant matters to improve. They have to distribute a sizeable portion of operating cash flow to debt investors, then to finance capex. If they have no cash surplus left, dividends and buybacks are impossible, except one-off distributions, often supported by asset disposals. Aston Martin has a negative FCF, and even meager dividend could be barely covered in the short term. So, for the DPS growth portfolio, Aston Martin's equity is indeed not apt. However, in the longer term, shareholder rewards are less fuzzy. If the company manages to reach GBP 2.2 billion in sales in 2022, capturing the opportunities of the SUV market, it might consider a small dividend.

A brief valuation

In October 2018, Aston Martin traded at ~26x EV/EBITDA. Since the IPO the market has questioned its lofty valuation but even despite the sell-off, the stock still trades at an insane ~15x EV/EBITDA, while debt-adjusted earnings yield is ~3.4%. Even its peer Ferrari (with the "F" Value grade) has ~4.6%. But Ferrari is better regarding margins (28.5% EBITDA margin) and profits (positive LTM EPS), and it is also less leveraged. So, Aston Martin's ratios are not justified, which adds to the downside risk. One support for a ~15x EV/EBITDA is high growth prospects secured by the SUV. But now high revenue growth anticipated by analysts is not enough to persuade investors to pay an even more sizeable premium for Aston Martin's share.

Conclusion

To recap, Aston Martin's fundamentals have deteriorated this year, and the share price weakness might be explained by switched investor sentiment hammered by uninspiring financials. Nevertheless, apart from the P&L and cash flow data, there are a few other variables. First and foremost, the fate of Brexit. Still, analysts forecast 2019 EPS to recover and increase 2.4% YoY with subsequent vertiginous growth in the 2020s. It is worth reminding that the company's future significantly depends on the DBX SUV sales and the ability to successfully compete with Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Ferrari. I reckon encouraging results (if achieved) might revive bullish sentiment.

I do not see any clear catalysts that might catapult Aston Martin's valuation this year. Instead, there are a few headwinds that make the stock price recovery in the short term even fuzzier. However, a permabear's outlook should be avoided. Despite lower sales and increased leverage, in the longer term, Aston Martin might regain its heights and even surpass them. The crucial matter is, indeed, if Aston Martin will be able to live up to analysts' expectations.

Note: Aston Martin's ADRs have unsatisfying liquidity and thus do not reflect the ordinary share price movements on the LSE accurately. The ticker on the LSE is AML.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.