Snap Has Soared 200% This Year, But Its Problems Are Actually Just Beginning

Snapchat (SNAP) stock has soared an amazing 200% in 2019, nearly tripling from lows around $5 to back above its IPO price of $17. This rise comes after two straight impressive quarters that saw its user base return to growth and earnings beats in every area of its business. As I previously wrote, this reversal "renewed optimism in the company" and pushed some analysts to quickly "predict a turnaround."

However, investors should remain wary that despite improved results, Snap still faces many of the same questions investors asked before and right after its 2017 IPO. The company’s future growth prospects are still uncertain and it continues to have issues attracting advertisers to advertise on its platform. This article will explain that despite progress in 2019, Snapchat has limited growth prospects and is clearly overvalued.

Overly Concentrated In One Demographic

Snapchat’s main problem is that nearly all of its users come from one demographic, the 13 to 34-year-old age group. While this is not inherently an issue, it makes future growth opportunities unclear. Even though the company did post total daily active users (DAU) growth of 8% in Q2, this was an outlier from past periods of consistent stagnation.

Source: Snap Q2 Earnings Presentation

Slow growth is due to the fact that in its main market, the United States, it has nearly reached a user peak. Snapchat is already used by 90% of those between 13-24 and 75% of those between 13-34, meaning there is little room for growth. While it has tried to expand to other age groups, those efforts have not been very successful and the platform remains predominantly for those in younger age groups. This ceiling has caused continued sluggish growth in the US, with DAU increasing just 3% (in North America) in the most recent quarter.

Faced with bleak growth prospects at home, Snapchat has looked overseas, particularly in developing countries, to try and fuel user growth. One way it has worked towards this is by launching an updated Android app that is faster and more user-friendly. Management partially credits this change for strong growth in its rest of world users (countries outside of Europe and North America), which jumped 21% YOY.

However, can this growth be continued? Internationally, Snapchat has not been able to clearly differentiate itself from its competitors. Instead of being primarily a social platform, it is seen as more of messaging app. As a result, it has not gained much traction and operates in a highly competitive environment with larger companies such as Facebook’s (FB) WhatsApp and Line (LN) along with regional apps such as KakaoTalk in Korea. Additionally, even after recent growth, Snapchat has just 56 million total international users. This is tiny when compared to WhatsApp’s 400 million users in just India and Instagram’s 70 million users in Brazil.

Even after recent advances, Snapchat still must answer a lingering question. How will the company be able to grow its user base? It must do much more than simply rebuild its Android app. Management must differentiate the platform so it is unique from the hundreds of other messaging apps available. If it cannot accomplish this and the inevitable halt in user growth occurs, the subsequent results will be disastrous for Snap. The company got a taste of this pain when the stock fell over 60% in 2018 when stagnant DAU numbers disappointed investors. The same may happen again.

Trouble Attracting Advertisers

Another enduring problem for Snapchat is that it has consistently had trouble luring advertisers to its platform. While advertising costs have fallen significantly from its peak, the costs of developing high-quality content make overall advertising still quite expensive. For many companies, they cannot simply recycle what they used elsewhere such as on Facebook or Instagram. This is especially true for Snapchat’s new augmented reality (AR) advertising products. While the feature has overall been quite successful for advertisers, creating AR experiences, known as lenses, is expensive and does not always lead to high rates of engagement and conversion. Kerry Flynn for Digiday wrote that:

"While more brands have been willing to test AR ads, the experience hasn’t always been well received. Based on a survey on UM Worldwide’s clients, Lang said, 'some say lenses work well and some say they don’t. Some say they’ve done it, and all of their KPIs were way below benchmarks. They’re still trying to figure out where it’s appropriate to appear.' "

Later, she concludes that "Indeed, lenses still appear as a brand-safety concern."

Additionally, Snapchat has been hurt from increased competition by its direct rival in the US, Facebook-owned Instagram. Both social platforms target a similar audience and after Instagram launched its stories feature, both offer similar features. However, Instagram is widely more popular than Snapchat with over 1 billion monthly users and over 500 million DAU on Instagram stories alone. This greater reach, along with better targeting capabilities and performance-monitoring tools, is why nearly all advertisers prefer Instagram over Snapchat.

These combined factors cause Snapchat to struggle to attract advertisers. Even after offering new products such as Snap Select and making it easier to create ads through its Instant Create workshop, the company still has not been able to fill all of its advertising slots. Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer, said on Snap’s Q2 Conference Call that:

"There were more ad accounts active on Snap this quarter than ever before, yet we remain constrained by demand, not by supply."

Snapchat still has not resolved its advertising uncertainties. It must accomplish this for investors to be able to confidently invest in the stock.

Greater Monetization May Hurt Users

Snapchat in the past has been incredibly successful at attracting and retaining users. Its retention rate was incredibly strong with 95% of those who were active after one year remaining active five years later. However, as Snapchat seeks to make more money off each user through increased ads, those strong retention rates may shift lower. Surveys have found that Snapchat users were some of the most likely people to skip ads with 69% of overall users and 80% of those between 18-24 reporting that they “often” skipped ads. This trend makes it very clear that users are strongly against video ads that disrupt their app experience.

However, in an appeal to potential advertisers, Snapchat introduced new 6-second unskippable ads in April 2019 as part of its new Snap Select ad product. The video ads are placed in some of Snapchat’s most premium content and management promoted it as a way for advertisers to effectively target their desired audience. However, a by-product of Snap Select was the immense outrage voiced by users as a result of the increased amount of commercials. As Select continues to be ramped-up in the future, Snapchat may be able to increase monetization and revenues. At the same time though, it is risking the very users its business depends on.

Valuation Is Way Too High

Even though Snapchat achieved 48% YOY revenue growth in Q2 and expects an additional 40% increase in Q3, the company is overvalued. Underneath those numbers, its user base is growing sluggishly and Snap’s ability to increase monetization with a stagnant user base is uncertain. In addition, its recent debt offering puts into question when the company will be able to become profitable. In its effort to expand its app features and drive engagement, Snap has and will continue to experience higher expenses related to investments in new ventures such as AR technology and its own gaming platform. These investments are necessary but will test the patience of anxious investors.

At current prices, other social media companies look more attractive. One pick is Facebook. In the second quarter, it also reported an increase of 8% in its DAU but off a much larger base than Snapchat. Its 8% increase represented an additional 116 million users compared to Snap’s increase of just around 15 million. Additionally, Facebook is a very profitable company and also much more mature. Its advanced data capabilities allow it to offer more to advertisers and makes it easier for them to increase monetization of their users. Finally, Facebook’s PS ratio is significantly lower than Snapchat’s.

Conclusion

Snapchat’s revival in 2019 has been driven by clear positive change in its underlying business. However, the stock’s rally has gone too far and ignores glaring concerns in Snap’s business that still remain unresolved. While its DAU jumped in Q2, this is likely an outlier and will be difficult to replicate in the upcoming quarters. While expansion into international markets looks promising, it will face fierce competition from larger and more entrenched competitors. Additionally, the company continues to have trouble attracting advertisers, proven by the company’s admission that ad supply exceeds demand. Finally, Snap’s increased monetization efforts threaten its user base who are already fed up with the increased amounts of advertising. Investors looking to invest in social media should turn to more attractive options such as Facebook and avoid Snapchat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.