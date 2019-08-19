Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity

Well, after Wednesday's 4% sell-off and another -7.7% after-hours move, CSCO looks like it's going to open well below that target.

Important note: This piece was originally published prior at 3:26 a.m. on Thursday, August 15th in response to CSCO's earnings report/conference call the prior evening. I bought shares of CSCO at $46.91 shortly after the market opened that day.

On Monday evening after the big sell-off that we had to start the week, I wrote this focus ticker article on Cisco (CSCO), highlighting its recent sell-off. I said that at ~$50/share, CSCO was becoming an interesting dividend growth investment to me. CSCO was down double digits from its recent highs and the stock was falling towards my fair value estimate.

Oftentimes, I’m looking for a 10%-20% discount from my fair value estimates before buying shares, but I think CSCO is such a high quality company that I’m willing to pay full price.

On Tuesday, when Trump tweeted that he would be kicking the tariff can down the road a bit to avoid Christmas shopping woes, the market rallied hard. CSCO shot up a few bucks and I worried that I wasn’t going to see the sub-$50 prices that looked possible after Monday’s close.

Well, fast forward another day and after a yield inversion and a disappointing earnings report, things changed, drastically, once again. CSCO shares were down 4% during Wednesday’s trading session and now they’re down another ~7.7% after hours. CSCO is now sitting down nearly 20% from the recent highs.

This is a crazy market that we’re investing in, isn’t it? Volatility can be scary, but it can also present opportunities. In this piece, I’ll be breaking down CSCO’s recent quarterly report to see whether or not the market is overreacting.

Q4 Results

There will always be a debate between the viability on GAAP accounting versus non-GAAP numbers. So much of the Q4 sell-off appears to come down to the fact that CSCO’s results vary so much depending on which reporting method you look at. The company notes that its acquisitions and divestitures, along with significant tax charges relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, are largely responsible for the differences in the GAAP and non-GAAP figures.

In Q4, CSCO’s revenue came in at $13.4b, up 6% y/y. The company’s non-GAAP operating net income was $3.6b, representing 9% y/y growth. The non-GAAP operating margin came in at 32.6%, up 1.4 bps compared to last year’s figure. And, the company’s non-GAAP Q4 EPS was $0.83, up 19% y/y.

These numbers all look pretty great, right? Like I said in my earlier piece, it wasn’t all that long ago that CSCO was on a 2-year+ streak of negative quarterly revenue growth so seeing 6% top-line results is really impressive. The sales growth was fairly evenly distributed amongst CSCO’s various segments.

Excluding the divested SPVSS division, CSCO’s total product revenue was up 7% to $10.1b. Infrastructure Platforms revenue came in at $7.87b, up 6%. Security sales came in at $714m, up 14%. And, Services revenues came in at $3.3b, up 4%.

In the Q4 conference call, CEO Chuck Robbins noted that software subscriptions now represent ~70% of software revenues, up 12% y/y. I touched on this in my piece on Monday, but the market generally loves these types of reoccurring revenues. The market hates uncertainties and reoccurring sales are viewed as being much easier to predict. I suspect that after the short-term reaction to CSCO’s Q4 results blows over, Mr. Market will once again show appreciation for CSCO’s transitions towards the SaaS model.

Robbins also highlighted the security segment in the earnings call, noting that CSCO’s investments in this space have enabled it to become “the only company providing an integrated end-to-end security architecture across multi-cloud environments.”

The cloud space’s growth in recent years has made it a fairly crowded market to compete in. Having a differentiated product and/or being able to offer end-to-end services that competitors cannot, should help CSCO to grow its market share.

To me, CSCO’s strong market position in the security space is exciting. This is one of my favorite secular growth markets. CSCO certainly isn’t a pure play here and it’s not really known as one of the popular security names, but then again, investors are forced to pay enormous premiums for pure-plays in the digital security space and I’d much rather gain exposure through a much cheaper, diversified, large cap name like CSCO.

And, speaking of secular growth markets, CSCO is positioning itself to perform well in the 5G revolution too. The company continues to make acquisitions to upgrade its infrastructure segment paving the way for the “new internet”. In short, this company isn’t your pop’s old CSCO. It’s much more than switches and routers these days. And, I think the company is just getting started when it comes to re-inventing itself via the push towards a more software and services oriented business model.

Geographically, it’s worth noting that the company’s orders in Asia and the emerging markets suffered. Q4 orders in APJC were down 8%. Total emerging markets were also down 8%, highlighted by BRICS plus Mexico down 20%. This weakness highlights the damage that the trade war is doing to economies in emerging markets. Yet, as I said in my prior piece, CSCO is fairly well insulated from these markets (relative to many other big-tech names, at least).

So, at the end of the day, who’s going to complain about EPS growth of nearly 20%? Well, apparently a lot of people (or algorithms, at least).

Admittedly, all of CSCO’s business segments posted lower growth rates in Q4 than their full-year growth figures. I suppose the market could take this as a hint that growth is slowing. The Q1 guidance given during the Q4 report appears to validate this concern. However, I’m very pleased with these results and I’m looking forward to taking advantage of this sell-off once the market opens assuming that CSCO is still trading weakly.

Q1 Guidance

It appears that the first-quarter guidance that the company gave is one of the primary drivers of the after-hours sell-off. CSCO management is guiding for revenue growth of 0-2% during the quarter, GAAP EPS of $0.64-$0.69, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.80-$0.82. This GAAP EPS figure would represent negative 14% growth at the mid-point of the Q1 FY20 guidance. However, the non-GAAP guidance represents 8% growth y/y from the $0.75/share reported figure that CSCO posted during Q1 FY18.

Full Fiscal Year Results

During FY19, I think it’s safe to say that CSCO hit it out of the park. The company’s total sales came in at $51.7b, representing 7% growth y/y. Net cash provided by operations increased from $$13.66b to $15.82b. GAAP EPS came in at $2.61 and non-GAAP EPS came in at $3.10. This non-GAAP figure represents 20% EPS growth y/y.

This bottom-line performance is why we saw CSCO’s price-to-earnings multiple expand so much during the trailing twelve months. But, with the stock down so much from the recent highs of $58.26 and much of that expansion erased by the Q4 sell-off, I think that now is an opportune time for investors to think about buying shares of this cash cow of a company.

Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns

Speaking of cash cows, before I get into the valuation, I want to highlight CSCO’s attractive balance sheet and the company’s generous capital returns that it offers investors (shareholder returns are my favorite aspect of equity investing, after all). At the end of Q4, CSCO had $33.4b in cash/cash equivalents on the balance sheet. This was down from $34.6b at the end of Q3 and $46.5b at the end of fiscal year 2018.

As I noted in my prior piece, CSCO continues to be aggressive with its cash hoard in the M&A arena. The company has closed on more than 10 deals during the last couple of years. CSCO also continues to buy back billions of dollars’ worth of shares.

In my earlier piece, I also mentioned that CSCO spent $6b on buybacks in Q3 at an average share price of $52.14. Well, they followed that up with another $4.5b in Q4 at an average price of $54.99. Management obviously believes that there is value in the shares in the low-to-mid $50s and now the recent sell-off has given investors the opportunity to buy shares even cheaper.

Regarding future shareholder returns, CSCO CFO Kelly Kramer had this to say during the Q4 conference call:

“Going forward, we will return to our capital allocation strategy of returning a minimum of 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders annually through share repurchases and dividends.”

This statement seems to point towards buybacks slowing down a bit relative to the fiscal year 2018 levels. But, considering the fact that this is a company that has generated more than $15b in FCF over the trailing twelve months, it’s not as if shareholders are going to be shafted. This statement leads me to believe that the company will continue to reward investors with strong dividend growth while retiring significant portions of the outstanding share count via buybacks.

CSCO doesn’t have a long dividend growth history, but since initiating its dividend payments in 2011, the company’s quarterly payments have increased from $0.06/share to $0.35/share. That’s incredible growth in a relatively short period of time. I don’t expect to see the company’s dividend continue to compound at these rates moving forward. CSCO’s most recent dividend increase came in at 6%, marking its lowest annual increase since beginning its current 9-year annual dividend growth streak. To be honest, I was a bit disappointed in the 6% increase earlier in the year. I expected the company to continue to provide low double-digit growth. However, it’s clear that CSCO’s management has prioritized the buyback program in recent quarters. Moving forward, I continue to expect mid-to-high single-digit dividend growth. This, combined with the company’s ~3% dividend yield makes it an attractive DG investment in my book.

Valuation

In the conclusion of my prior piece, I noted that CSCO wasn’t exactly in the bargain barrel, saying, “I don’t think shares are dirt cheap here at nearly 17x TTM earnings, but I think that’s a fair price to pay for a company of this quality.”

I’m sure that we’ll see some analyst downgrades due to the slightly disappointing Q1 guidance, but right now, the consensus analyst EPS estimate for CSCO in 2020 is $3.42. This represents ~10% growth compared to 2019’s $3.10 reported EPS figure. Assuming the ~$47 share price that I’m seeing right now in after-hours trading holds, we’re talking about a 13.7x forward ratio. In recent years, CSCO has traded in a range between ~15x and ~19x, meaning that this forward looking multiple appears to represent a discount.

Even on a TTM basis, that ~$47 share price represents a 15.1x multiple using CSCO’s non-GAAP earnings. While I didn’t think paying ~17x TTM was a bargain, I think paying 15x is.

At $47/share, CSCO will be yielding 2.98%. I’m more than happy to pay 15x for a company in the tech space that has exposure to some of the strongest secular growth trends around, is expected to post double-digit bottom-line growth moving forward, and offers a dividend yield that is significantly higher than the S&P 500’s.

In more defensive segments of the market, investors are currently forced to pay high premiums for safe, 3%+ yields. In a low interest rate environment, that’s to be expected since investors have no where else to turn for reliable passive income. Yet, I don’t think it makes much sense to pay ~20x for popular consumer staples names when a company like CSCO is available at 15x and is likely to offer better top-line, bottom-line, and dividend growth over the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.