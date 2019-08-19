Sonos: A Great Value Getting Better

The IKEA partnership long term is not only about revenue, but also brand awareness.

EBITDA is set to rise 25% this year, and the balance sheet is spotless.

Sonos had a very good quarter, and shares have been rising against market volatility.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Q3'19 results generated revenue of $260 million, representing 25% Y/Y growth, with adjusted EBITDA of $7 million compared to a $2 million loss last year. Revenue beat by about $15M, and EPS came in at a loss of $0.13, beating by a whopping $0.12.

The company sold 1,083,216 products in the quarter, representing 22% unit growth Y/Y, with the largest impact for the quarter driven by Sonos One and Beam, thus revenue grew more than unit numbers.

Gross margins were 45.1%, lower by 70 basis points Y/Y, but higher by 210 basis points sequentially.

The balance sheet keeps getting better and better. One thing that impressed me about the current quarter is the improvement in the quality of the balance sheet.

The company has no debt and has been able to increase its working capital, thus building a buffer of cash. Working capital at the moment is about 25% of the market cap of the entire company, which is a good thing.

Working capital is the difference between current assets and current liabilities. As of the reporting date, the company has total current assets of $567M, with current liabilities of only $275M. Furthermore, total liabilities are only $355M. As such, the balance sheet in my view is spotless.

The company expects FY2019 revenue to come in the range of $1.250-1.260B, a little bit lower than the original guidance of $1.250-1.275B. On the positive side, it expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $86-88M, better than the original guidance of $83-88M.

In the conference call, the company said it has been diversifying its supply chain out of China for some time now and will continue to pursue diversification regardless of the final outcome of the tariff war.

Guidance reflects the 10% tariffs announced starting September 1, so I guess we won't have any unexpected surprises from this issue.

Despite revenue estimated to rise about 10% for the entire year, the company's long-term goal is for EBITDA to rise 20% annually. Towards that goal, EBITDA is expected to rise 25-28% this year.

The rise of the dollar had a slight negative effect, impacting revenue by about $20M for the first three quarters of the year. So any change in the dollar might become a tailwind in the future.

IKEA for Sonos means free advertising and marketing. While guidance incorporates IKEA's revenue, I do not think that the repercussions of the IEKA partnership are fully understood.

The SYMFONISK line of speakers will be available in 300 IKEA stores around the world. What very few people realize is that Sonos speakers are not a household name like the iPhone is. People in most parts of the world simply do not know Sonos, mostly because the products are very expensive.

But with the IKEA partnership, more and more people will become aware of Sonos. After they buy a SYMFONISK and get to know the Sonos app, then most likely they might also want to purchase Sonos speakers in the future.

This in my mind is better than free advertising. In essence you are initially putting your low-end products in the hand of consumers who would have never bought your products, with the probability to increase revenue from those same consumers in the future.

Yes, Sonos will receive good revenue from IKEA, but brand and product awareness will probably prove even more important in the long run.

Technical note

Shares have been stuck in a trading range between $10 and $12 for a very long time. I think shares need to break above the $12 handle with relatively increased volume to enter a bull stage.

For those who are short-term minded and looking to buy SONO's shares, I would highly advise to get a confirmed breakout above $12 before doing so. For those who are long-term minded, current levels are just fine.

Final thoughts

The company is the leader in the high-end wireless space and has introduced several new products as I pointed out in my previous article. As for the IKEA partnership, I think it will benefit the company in more ways than one, especially insofar to introduce its products to consumers who are unaware of Sonos and its products.

The stock is trading at about 1X revenue, so it's a bargain when compared to most other technology companies.

Personally, I think the company's revenue guidance is conservative, and there is a good chance we will be surprised next quarter. That is, if we don't fall into recession because of this trade war.

The balance sheet of the company is in fine condition, with no debt, and there is a chance it might make an acquisition. As a reminder, in its previous conference call, the company said it was on acquisition watch.

Analysts have an average price target on SONO's shares of $16.17 per share, which implies about 40% upside from current levels. However, if we get a revenue surprise over the next 1-2 quarters, I think $16 a share could prove to be the low end of future price targets.

Current market conditions are the worse I have seen in a long time. While I think shares are a good bargain, there are many bargains to be had these days.

If you are long-term-minded investor, I think you can buy SONO shares at current levels, and average down some if the stock corrects.

If you are more of a momentum investor, I would advise to buy once shares consolidate above the $12 handle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SONO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.