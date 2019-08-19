Robinsons Land: Trading At A Discount To History And Listed Peers Despite Strong Growth Ahead

The overhang regarding China residential exposure is removed with Phase 1 of the Chengdu project completely sold, and plans to apply for the license to sell Phase 2 in 2H2019.

Philippines-listed Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM] is currently trading at 13.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E based on its share price of PHP24.15 as of August 15, 2019. This represents a significant discount to both its own trading history and listed peers. Robinsons Land's historical five-year average forward P/E is approximately 17 times, and its larger listed property peers are valued by the market at above 20 times forward P/E.

I believe that Robinsons Land should trade closer to its historical five-year average forward P/E of 17 times and also narrow the valuation gap between itself and its peers over time. The overhang regarding the delay in the launch of its Chengdu, China residential project has been removed with Phase 1 completely sold, and the company already has plans to apply for the license to sell Phase 2 of the project in 2H2019.

As the second biggest mall operator in the Philippines and the second highest proportion of recurring income among listed property peers, Robinsons Land should not trade at such a significant discount to both its trading history and listed peers.

Future growth prospects for Robinsons Land are strong, with retail mall and office building gross leasable area expected to increase by 4% and 12% YoY respectively for FY2019, and an estimated PHP53 billion (at project level) in residential project launches equivalent to about 6 years of residential revenue for the company this year.

Robinsons Land is a real estate conglomerate with malls, offices, hotels warehouse and logistics facilities, condominiums and horizontal residential projects in the Philippines. Robinsons Land is the second largest mall operator in the Philippines after SM Prime (OTCPK:SPHXF) (OTCPK:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], with 51 malls housing 9,000 retailers within 1.5 million sq m of leasable area as of end-June 2019.

Robinsons Land's property leasing business, comprising its Commercial Centers (shopping malls), Office Buildings, Hotels & Resorts and Industrial & Integrated Development (warehouse and logistics facilities) divisions, contributed approximately 82% of the company's 1H2019 EBITDA. The company's Residential division or property development business, involved in the development and sale of residential condominium spaces and high-end horizontal residential projects, accounted for the other 18% of its 1H2019 EBITDA.

I will be focusing on the Commercial Centers and Office Buildings, and Residential divisions for the purpose of this article, as the Hotels and Resorts and Industrial and Integrated Development only contributed a mere 5% of the company's 1H2019 EBITDA. In other words, retail malls and office buildings account for substantially most of the rental income from the property leasing business.

Defensive Property Leasing Business Provides Recurring Rental Income

Robinsons Land is differentiated from most property developers in that it derives a significant proportion, or more than 80% of its EBITDA from its property leasing business, rather than property development. This makes Robinsons Land more defensive relative to other property companies generating the bulk of their earnings from more volatile and cyclical property development sales.

On a relative peer comparison, Robinsons Land is the second most defensive property company among listed peers in the Philippines based on proportion of earnings derived from investment properties' rental income. With the exception of SM Prime which is the largest retail mall operator in the Philippines, other peers such as Ayala Land (OTCPK:AYAAF) (OTC:AYAAY [ALI:PM] and Megaworld Corporation (OTC:MGAWF) (OTCPK:MGAWY) [MEG:PM] generate a relatively lower proportion of their earnings from property leasing. Rental income (including hotels) contributed 55% of Megaworld's 1Q2019 EBITDA (2Q2019 results not released yet at the time of writing), while Ayala Land generated 36% of its 1H2019 net income from recurring revenue sources including property management and hotels. For 1H2019, Robinsons Land derived 67% of revenue, 82% of EBITDA, 73% of EBIT and 67% of net income from its property leasing business.

Robinsons Land's property leasing business performed well in 1H2019. Retail mall revenue grew 11% YoY to PHP6.4 billion driven by a stable retail portfolio occupancy rate of 95%, a strong 7% same-mall sales growth, and contribution from four new shopping malls opened in 2018.

The company's office building division comprising 20 office buildings as of end-June 2019 registered a 29% YoY growth in revenue for 1H2019 to PHP2.3 billion with a 18% increase in office gross leasable area to 523,000 sq m and positive rental reversions being the main factors. Robinsons Land's office portfolio occupancy rate of 98% as of 2Q2019 represented an improvement in both QoQ and YoY terms from 96% in 1Q2019 and 95% in 2Q2018.

Historically, the IT-BPM (Information Technology and Business Process Management) sector has been the biggest driver of office demand in the Philippines for years, while a new driver of office demand since 2016 has been POGOs (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) from Mainland China. Leechiu Property Consultants expects POGOs to overtake the IT-BPM sector as the largest tenants of the Philippines office sector by the end of 2019.

With China releasing an statement urging the Philippines government to step up enforcement actions against POGOs hiring illegal Mainland Chinese nationals as workers, reliance on POGOs is a significant risk in the Philipines office sector. It is comforting that Robinsons Land only has POGOs accounting for 3% (in terms of net leasable area) of its office portfolio, which should limit any downside risks associated with any specific POGO being forced to vacate any office spaces.

Looking ahead, Robinsons Land has a healthy pipeline of projects for its property leasing business. It targets to grow its retail mall and office building gross leasable area by 4% and 12% YoY respectively for FY2019. For FY2020, the company plans to further increase retail and office gross leasable area by a further 4% and 14% YoY. In other words, there is significant visibility in terms of future recurring rental income growth secured this pipeline of new investment properties.

For its shopping malls segment, Robinsons Land opened a new mall, Galleria South located in San Pedro, Laguna, in July 2019. In 2H2019, the company expects to complete the expansion of Robinsons Magnolia and the first phase of the Robinsons Starmills expansion. For FY2020, Robinsons Land has plans to expand existing malls, Robinsons Place Antipolo and Robinsons Place Dumaguete, while opening new retail malls in Gapan and La Union.

With regards to its office buildings division, Robinsons Land targets the completion of three new office buildings, Giga Tower, Cybergate Magnolia, and an office building in Luisita (the second office development for Robinsons Land in Luisita) in FY2019. In the following year, the company will be completing the construction of another three new office buildings in Luisita ( the third office development for Robinsons Land in Luisita), Cebu and Davao respectively. Pre-leasing activity for these planned new office buildings are very healthy, implying strong office demand which provides support for occupancy rates and rental rates. Luisita 2 and Luisita 3 are already 100% leased because they are built-to-suit projects. Cybergate Magnolia and Giga Tower are 100% and 85% leased out respectively.

Strong Pre-Sales And Record Project Launches To Drive Philippines Residential Business Growth

For 1H2019, Robinsons Land's realized revenues and EBITDA grew 5% and 8% to PHP4.7 billion and PHP1.4 billion respectively. The company has a backlog or unrealized sales and reservations amounting to PHP 29.5 billion as of June 2019 that will be recognized as revenue in future.

More significantly, the company's residential pre-sales increased 30% YoY to PHP9.7 billion in 1H2019, with foreign nationals contributing 53% of pre-sales.

Robinsons Land also launched PHP12.7 billion worth of residential projects in 1H2019, namely The Sapphire Bloc East, Phase 2 of The Sapphire Bloc in Pasig City, the third tower of Galleria Residences Cebu and Cirrus, a residential development in Bridgetowne East.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call, Robinsons Land elaborated on the company's project launch plans for 2H2019:

For our Residential Division, with the successful launch of 3 projects in the first half, we are gearing up to launch a few more projects in the coming months, including the residential projects under our joint ventures, depending on market conditions and product readiness...We are gearing up to launch a few more residential projects in the coming months, including the high-end residential projects under our JVs with Shang Properties, Inc (OTC:SHNGF) [SHNG:PM] and Hongkong Land (OTCPK:OTCPK:HKHGF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:HNGKY) [HKL:SP].

Earlier at Robinsons Land's FY2018 results briefing on March 14, 2019, the company has indicated that it is expecting residential sales (at the project level) of PHP25 billion and PHP20 billion for the Shang Properties and Hongkong Land residential joint venture projects respectively. Robinsons Land owns a 50% stake in the 82,000 sq m Shang Properties joint venture project and a 40% stake in the 144,000 sq m Hongkong Land joint venture.

Including the PHP12.7 billion worth of residential projects in 1H2019, the company's total residential project launches for FY2019 have an estimated market value (at the project level) of PHP53 billion. This will represent a historical high level of residential project launches for Robinsons Land, compared with PHP2.2 billion and PHP12.0 billion in residential project launches for FY2017 and FY2018 respectively.

Another way to put the scale of Robinsons Land's joint venture residential project launches into perspective is to compare it against the company's Philippines residential revenue. Robinsons Land achieved PHP8.7 billion in Philippines residential revenue for FY2018. In other words, the company's estimated PHP53 billion in residential project launches is equivalent to about 6 years of residential revenue for the company, implying significant revenue visibility and support for future pre-sales growth.

Robinsons Land also explained the rationale for utilizing joint ventures for its residential projects at the 1H2019 earnings call:

We were able to create 2 sources of revenues: one from the sale of land to the JV company, resulting to land sale profit; and two, from condo sales, which will be recognized once project development commences.

The company recognized approximately PHP1.4 billion of profits in FY2018 from land sales to the joint ventures.

China Residential Overhang Removed

Robinsons Land's China residential segment has created an overhang for the stock in the recent two years. It signaled its entry into the Chinese residential property market and diversification from the Philippines in October 2015 when it announced that it acquired a 8.5 ha piece of land in Chengdu, China for residential development.

The company's foray into Chengdu was not well received by the market for two reasons.

Firstly, investors generally shun domestic companies venturing overseas, unless they have specific expertise and connections in specific foreign markets. In the case of Robinsons Land, it was their first foray overseas and the company went alone without any local partners. Furthermore, the Mainland China residential market has its own set of regulatory risks, which Robinsons Land had no prior experience navigating.

Secondly, Robinsons Land failed to launch Phase 1 of its residential project in Chengdu in 1Q2018 as earlier planned. The reason was that the company chose to delay its application for the selling license, as the Chengdu housing bureau imposed price caps at below market selling prices. This is a reflection of the regulatory risks that Robinsons Land was exposed to, expanding overseas.

Robinsons Land shed more light on the difficulties in developing residential projects in China at its FY2018 results briefing:

The biggest problem is, in China, when you get approval from the government, you are not just getting a license to sell. They are also approving your selling price. So any price I give you is still subject to government approval. So that's why it's complicated. That's why we can't -- it's not like in the Philippines, you determine your selling price. In China, your selling price is approved by the government.

But things have turned around, and the overhang on Robinsons Land's China residential exposure has been removed.

At the company's 1Q2019 results briefing on May 10, 2019, the company disclosed the considerable progress it had made with its Chengdu project:

Our project in Chengdu, China, has seen significant progress. Pre-selling has commenced for the residential high-rise apartments of Phase 1. We are happy to announce as well that we have sold 100% of the condominium units and we expect to recognize project earnings for Phase 1 this year. We have accelerated the completion of the project and we have started the construction of Phase 2. With this, we plan to apply the license to sell for Phase 2 in the second half of 2019. Lastly, we are targeting to repatriate funds from Phase 1 and Phase 2 in 2021 and in 2023 respectively...On Chengdu Phase 2, we are already currently constructing it, so we have to secure from the government, the license to sell. Our intention is to also get that license to sell in the second half of this year. So again because the government has not approved the selling price, we cannot give you the total sales value of all those units until the government has approved our selling price. But all of that is happening in the second half of this year for sure.

Robinsons Land confirmed at the 1H2019 earnings call on August 8, 2019 that currently Phase 1 of the Chengdu residential project has been fully sold and approximately 80% constructed. The company expects to recognize over PHP9 billion of revenue from Phase 1 of the Chengdu residential project in 2H2019, which already exceeds the PHP8.7 billion in Philippines residential revenue for FY2018.

The company plans to apply for the license to sell Phase 2 of the Chengdu residential project in 2H2019. Earlier, Robinsons Land had indicated at its 1Q2019 earnings call that average selling prices for Phase 2 of the Chengdu project will be at least at the same level as Phase 1, which is positive for project profitability:

On your second question on Chengdu Phase 2, on pricing, yes, we expect the pricing of Phase 2 to not be lower than the pricing approved for Phase 1. Obviously, we are trying to get a pricing increase too that is better than Phase 1, but since it's a government authority that will regulate that we cannot predict, that we can get, but we will definitely try to get a price better than Phase 1. But based on normal practice in China, it is expected that Phase 2 will not be below Phase 1.

Valuation

Robinsons Land trades at 13.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 12.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP24.15 as of August 15, 2019. This represents a significant discount to both its own trading history and listed peers.

Robinsons Land's historical five-year average forward P/E is approximately 17 times. Its larger listed property peers, Ayala Land and SM Prime are valued by the market at 21.1 and 27.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Robinsons Land include weakness in the IT-BPM sector, project delays for both residential developments and new investment properties and a spike in mortgage rates.

