Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation

Despite concerns over the Chinese economy and perennial gloomy outlook, Chinese tech companies broadly continue to exceed analyst expectations. The pessimism has enabled contrarian investors to buy on the cheap.

Last week, we saw the release of several earnings reports from companies in the Chinese internet sector (CQQQ)(FXI). Despite widespread concern over the Chinese economy and seemingly perennial gloomy outlook, Chinese tech companies broadly continue to exceed analyst expectations. On the bright side, the pessimism has enabled contrarian investors to buy on the cheap. Their faith was rewarded as stocks rebounded strongly.

In particular, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) jumped 4.0 percent for the week, pulled up by gains in key holdings Alibaba Group (BABA), Pinduoduo (PDD), NetEase (NTES), and JD.com (JD) while dragged down by heavyweight Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found this ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. Hence, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

Alibaba delivered better-than-expected FY2020 Q1 results

The highly anticipated quarterly results of Alibaba did not disappoint. The Chinese internet giant reported fiscal year 2020 first-quarter results before the U.S. markets opened on Thursday. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 surpassed consensus estimates by a whopping $0.34. For those who think the management is hiding behind non-GAAP numbers, you will be pleased to know the GAAP EPS of $1.17 was also a beat by $0.23.

Perhaps for tech investors, the revenue numbers are more important. Again, Alibaba has delighted. FY2020 Q1 revenue was $16.74 billion, a 36.9 percent jump year-on-year, and a beat by $880 million. The surprise percentage also was larger than the prior quarter which was itself a beat, making the repeat feat more impressive.

Going deeper, revenues from the cloud business, Digital Media and Entertainment, as well as Innovation Initiatives and Others, were lower than consensus. Hard to fathom what analysts were thinking when they were expecting Alibaba to do better than the staggering 66 percent growth in revenue in cloud computing it achieved in the latest reported quarter. Nevertheless, an out-performance in the core commerce division more than offset those misses.

The good set of core commerce results is ostensibly something Alibaba management had already been anticipating. Joe Tsai, co-founder and executive vice-chairman of Alibaba, implored investors and analysts alike to read what he said during the previous earnings call on how the internet giant "is on the right side of all the solutions" that could enable the country to tackle the ills from the trade war and profit in the process. In the latest earnings call, Mr. Tsai offered more clarity on underlying drivers for his confidence in Chinese consumer spending. The stated points would probably not be unfamiliar to readers of this weekly column as I have written on them in one form or another in the past articles. Below is a teaser of his elucidation.

"In this quarter, our core commerce business comprised of China retail, wholesale, international commerce, logistics and local consumer services performed exceptionally well, with overall year-on-year revenue growth of 44% in this segment. The question that is invariably asked is how does Alibaba’s business, which is consumption-driven, continue to deliver robust growth despite challenges in the broader economy? I want to offer two reasons. Both are big secular trends happening in China that we have taken advantage of. First is demographics, and the second is the rapid pace of digitization." - Joe Tsai, co-founder and executive vice-chairman of Alibaba

China, and by extension, Alibaba, is reaping demographics dividends from a growing middle class

China is reaping demographics dividends from a middle class of over 300 million people living in large cities alone. These consumers feel that they have studied hard (really, really hard to get themselves into good schools, top universities, getting a degree) and then worked hard to climb the ladder. They feel they deserve to treat themselves, including their family members and friends, well now that they have a good income. They do so by opting for higher quality products, including going for branded products, whether local or imported ones.

Many of them, as I had highlighted in a prior article based on anecdotal evidence, are also splurging as they feel insecure about their wealth, as those accumulated riches could leave their hands one way or another, through theft, fraud, or confiscation. Paranoia or otherwise, businesses like Alibaba’s Tmall platform are key beneficiaries from this ongoing trend.

Another "massive" demographic trend mentioned is the continued urbanization of China, now reaching the third, fourth, and fifth-tier cities. I had also written on this in an article published in July where I related my experience from a trip pertaining to such a phenomenon. Recently, I went to Qingdao and was impressed again on how fast-changing (for the better) the city had been. Furthermore, I saw additional examples of the rising spending power of the residents from such lower-tier cities.

No... this is not Keukenhof Gardens, the Netherlands park of flowers and tulips, but near the Golden Sands Beach in China during the 29th Qingdao International Beer Festival.

The Golden Sands Beach where the 29th Qingdao International Beer Festival was held was created from an undeveloped area just a couple of years ago. While there were no doubt many visitors came from other provinces and countries, the majority of the patrons were residents in Qingdao and neighboring cities classified as third or lower tiers. The way they spent on food and beverages as well as on commercial beach activities (e.g. speedboat tour, parasailing) was probably comparable to their higher-tiered counterparts.

Mr. Tsai cited projections that the lower-tier cities - comprising more than 150 cities with a population of at least 1 million people - and the surrounding townships have more than 500 million people with a consumption economy of $2.3 trillion. With rapid urbanization, another 300 million people are projected to move from the rural areas into these cities over the next 10 years. Furthermore, the economic growth of these smaller cities is expected to be faster than the major metropolitan areas.

Expansion of economic activities outside of the traditional cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have happened many times in China's history. For instance, Shenzhen was just a fishing village four decades ago but is today a thriving metropolis. At the same time, its rise did not hinder the growth of nearby Hong Kong and Shanghai.

All in, the retail consumption from the lower-tier cities and townships could triple from $2.3 trillion currently to nearly $7 trillion by the year 2030, representing a compounded annual growth rate of more than 10% over an extended period. Given the rising share of e-commerce of the total retail sales in China, by extension, e-commerce players like Alibaba and JD.com would benefit from the trend. Such optimism is not without basis. Just on Friday, China's state planner announced it would implement a plan to boost disposable income this year and next to encourage private consumption.

Source: Statista

Some might argue that Alibaba might not be able to take advantage of this trend due to its weak presence beyond the major cities. Well, that's not true. While Pinduoduo gets lots of attention for its dominant rural/lower-tiered cities users, Alibaba's Taobao and JD.com aren't doing too bad either, judging by the statistics from the 618 shopping festival this year. I had shared in an earlier article my experience being amazed by the prevalence of Alipay and WeChat Pay in a third-tiered city I visited. Many everyday tasks are now enabled by digital payments and it is the same whether in megacities or lower-tiered cities.

Source: QuestMobile, WalktheChat

Alibaba is benefiting from the rampant digitization of China

The second "big secular trend" highlighted by Mr. Tsai is the rapid digitization of the Chinese economy driven by smartphones. Readers might have come across many times the saying 'data is the new oil'. Alibaba being the "leading player in digitizing commerce", it undoubtedly has loads of user data to work on.

"Because of the convenient and always-connected nature of mobile devices, more and more users are spending more and more time connected to the Internet. This is giving the digital service providers like ourselves a great feedback loop to understand user trends so that they can rapidly and continuously improve their services. Under our all-in mobile strategy, Alibaba has become the leading player in digitizing commerce. We have developed the most sophisticated AI algorithms to serve consumers on our platform, which results in ever-improving user experience as well as increasing monetization opportunities." - Joe Tsai, co-founder and executive vice-chairman of Alibaba

With its all-encompassing apps ecosystem, Alibaba keeps its users 'locked-in' much as Tencent's WeChat messaging app is doing, allowing the company to keep abreast of behavioral changes and new trends ahead of others. Besides digital payments and its own apps, Alibaba also controls services like food delivery Ele.me and Hellobike which come with their own set of customers and preferences. Despite all the tailwinds and opportunities, Alibaba has been unappreciated relative to its peers in the U.S.

Investors missing the point in Tencent's 2019 Q2 revenue miss

On Wednesday before the U.S. markets opened, Tencent Holdings reported 2019 Q2 net income of 24.1 billion yuan, surpassing analyst consensus estimate for 21.1 billion yuan. However, it missed on revenue by 4.6 billion yuan at 88.8 billion yuan (a very auspicious number for the Chinese!), which was 21 percent higher year-on-year and 4 percent higher quarter-on-quarter. Market players weren't pleased with the results, sending the share price down even as the internet sector was well in positive territory.

On the surface, falling short of expectation is unfortunate. However, delving deeper, Tencent's revenue miss came from lower-margin businesses offset by better than forecast gaming revenue. Total online games revenue rose 8 percent year-on-year to 27.3 billion yuan, as a 26 percent jump in smartphone gaming revenue more than compensated for a 9 percent decline in PC gaming revenue. The high single-digit percentage gain for the division is nothing to be scoffed at given the flat growth achieved in Q1 and negative 1 percent growth in 2018 Q4. The rebound was driven by a brief resumption of game approvals by the Chinese regulators.

The macro slowdown coupled with rising competition from "increased short video ad inventory supply" have both negatively impacted the advertising revenue of Tencent. The latter predicament is apparently referring to heightened pressure from ByteDance's (BDNCE) Douyin video platform (TikTok's local equivalent) which probably isn't going away anytime soon and could even deteriorate further.

Besides, media advertising suffered from the unexpected delay in the broadcasting of "certain top tier drama series". In line with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the government has instructed the media to play shows related to patriotism and nation-building, resulting in the deferment of some period and love dramas which tend to attract high viewership like iQIYI's (IQ) Yanxi Palace where the storyline was set in the Qing Dynasty. This issue would most likely come to pass after October and we could see a strong rebound from there.

Tencent's long-term prospect is intact, going by its leadership in key digital platforms, best encapsulated in the diagram as follows.

Source: Tencent

E-commerce is noticeably missing from Tencent's core business segments but it has compensated for it by investing in major players like JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Southeast Asia-based SEA (SE). All in, Tencent is capturing loads of user data that as mentioned in the Alibaba discussion, enabling it to monetize trends detected ahead of others.

Source: Tencent

Financially, Tencent's cash flow generation continued to show strength and sustainability. It reported an operating cash flow of 53.8 billion yuan in 1H 2019, representing 31 percent of revenue, compared to 43.3 billion in 1H 2018 at 29.4 percent of revenue. Its net investing cash outflow was reduced by half to 36.3 billion yuan in the same comparison period. Its capital expenditure on a last-twelve-month basis at 16 percent of operating cash flow is mid-levels compared to recent history.

Source: Tencent

On leveraging, Tencent total debt over adjusted EBITDA has remained stable at 1.5x on a last-twelve-month basis. Adjusted EBITDA over interest expense has dipped but total debt over total capitalization has improved.

Source: Tencent

Considering the latest set of results as a whole, rating company Moody's was of the view that Tencent liquidity position remained "solid", laying to rest any concern over its funding needs amidst a buying spree. Furthermore, James Mitchell, senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Tencent, revealed that the company has picked up the pace of divestment "pretty sharply". On a monthly basis, Tencent has on occasions seen its rate of divestment matching the rate of investments in recent months.

"We expect that Tencent will continue to benefit from revenue diversification and generate positive free cash flow to support its investment needs over the next 12-18 months, while maintaining prudent financial discipline and a credit profile commensurate with its A1 ratings." - Lina Choi, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

In conclusion, we have the two largest internet companies in China reporting a more than decent set of growth and an outlook that is rosy in the mid-to-long term as they ride out short-term challenges.

