Kemira: Guiding For Increasing EBITDA Margins Make This Company Appealing

Introduction

After stopping in Sweden for Swedish Steel (OTC:SSAAF) (OTCPK:SSAAY) last week, we are staying in the Nordic countries as neighboring Finland also has numerous quality companies. In today’s Focus on Europe, we will dig deeper into Kemira, a company producing the chemicals for the paper and pulp industry, but also for industrial purposes and several large cities around the world are using the company’s products to treat their wastewater.

Kemira: A Finnish chemical company

Kemira (OTC:KMRAF) is a Helsinki-based company focusing on chemicals that are being used to treat water. As a Nordic company, the paper and pulp industry represents a major part of Kemira’s business as they account for 57% of the company’s revenue. The remainder of the H1 revenue of 1.31B EUR is generated through the industrial division which predominantly focuses on water treatment (both on the private and public level as roughly 40% of the division’s revenue is generated by municipal customers).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Kemira does have a US Listing but as the company isn’t widely known outside of Finland and its Helsinki listing is much more liquid. The ticker symbol in Finland is KEMIRA (to keep things easy) and the average daily volume is approximately 150,000 shares for a dollar volume of approximately $2M per day. The share price has been relatively strong this year and even after last week’s weak market performance, it has held up relatively well.

A satisfying performance in the first semester

What’s particularly interesting is that although Kemira is a Finnish company, it has clients all over the world and this reduces the operating risk. In the pulp & paper industry approximately 55% of the revenue is generated in the European and Middle East markets while the Americas and the Asian Pacific region represent 45% of revenue:

Source: Company presentation

But what intrigued me the most are the customers in the industrial segment. If you’d think it would mainly be local municipalities using Kemira’s chemicals (as I originally did), you are wrong. Kemira is supplying some of the world’s largest cities with its chemicals to clean water: Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Paris, you name it. The list of corporate clients in the industrial segment also reads as the who's who of the world with Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) (OTCPK:CABJF), Chevron (CVX) and Halliburton (HAL) mentioned as Kemira clients, predominantly to clean wastewater.

Source: company presentation

And that makes Kemira an interesting company. While the pulp & paper division and corporate clients of the industrial division will be subject to the impact of economic shocks, the sales to the municipals around the world should protect the company against very sudden economic shocks as cities won’t suddenly just stop cleaning wastewater.

The EBITDA margins are interesting as well: the pulp & paper division generates more revenue but the margins in the industrial division are higher, reaching a record high of 18.1% in the second quarter of 2019, up from 12.3% in Q4 2018. Yes, the application of the IFRS 16 rules have a positive impact on the EBITDA results (as some expenses that were previously recorded as an operating expense are now a financial expense or a depreciation charge) but Kemira says this only represents a difference of just 1% and the remainder of the positive development is due to organic changes. Adjusted for IFRS 16 rules, the EBITDA margin would be 15.21% in Q1 and 16.34% in the industrial segment, still much higher than the 12% range Kemira reported last year.

Source: company website

The total revenue generated by Kemira in the first half of the year came in at 1.31B EUR, resulting in an EBITDA of 195M EUR which is approximately 30% higher than the same period last year. Approximately 1/3rd of the EBITDA increase was caused by the new IFRS 16 rules but this also means the organic EBITDA growth is approximately 20%. The net income in the first half of the year was 61.6M EUR (attributable to the shareholders of Kemira) which works out to be 40 cents per share. Despite the higher finance expenses and higher depreciation charges, this is a 40% increase compared to the 28 cent EPS in H1 2018.

Source: financial statements

Seeing those numbers, and more importantly the organic EBITDA margin increase, make it easier to understand the optimism of Kemira’s management which continues to guide for an EBITDA increase compared to last year, even after filtering out the impact of the IFRS 16 rules (see later). But we also care about the free cash flow result as that’s perhaps even more important than the paper profit reported by a company.

Kemira’s operating cash flow (adjusted for changes in the working capital position) was approximately 213M EUR before taxes and interest payments, and 156M EUR after taking taxes, interest payments and lease liability reductions into account. Considering the second quarter usually is the weakest quarter for the paper and pulp companies (due to scheduled maintenance projects), the operating cash flow should increase in the second half of the year, but so will the capex level.

Source: financial statements

Although Kemira spent 68M EUR on investments in H1 2019, it’s still aiming for a total investment of 180-220M EUR in the current financial year. However, only a small part of this will be sustaining capex as Kemira reported its 68M EUR capex in H1 2019 consisted of equal parts sustaining capex and growth capex as the company is expanding in the Netherlands and China. Using a sustaining capex of 75M EUR (10% higher than the 68M EUR run rate in H1), Kemira’s sustaining free cash flow should be north of 200M EUR this year, which represents approximately 1.25-1.30 EUR per share, and that’s what makes Kemira relatively cheap.

Source: company presentation

One of the few companies that isn’t a warning for a weaker H2?

It looks like Kemira doesn’t seem to be impacted by the uncertainty on the world markets. Not only was Kemira able to increase the EBITDA margins in the industrial segment and keeping the IFRS 16 adjusted EBITDA in the pulp & paper division stable, in its outlook it reconfirmed its expectations to report an FY2019 EBITDA that will be higher than the 2018 result, adjusted for the IFRS 16 results.

Last year, the pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA result was approximately 323M EUR and Kemira already generated an adjusted EBITDA of 186M EUR in the first half of the year. Surprising, as the second half of last year was Kemira’s strongest semester in 2018. Considering Kemira would need to generate less than 140M EUR in EBITDA in H2 to meet its guidance and that shouldn’t be an issue.

The situation gets even more interesting when looking at Kemira’s mid-term outlook. It’s aiming for an EBITDA margin of 15-17% which is substantially higher than the 12.5% generated in 2017 and 2018.

Source: Fact sheet

Approximately 1% of the EBITDA increase will be caused by the application of IFRS 16 but this still means the EBITDA margins will increase between 12% and 20% on an organic basis. Applying an EBITDA margin of 16% on a revenue of 2.75B EUR (which should be reached by 2020 considering Kemira’s guidance of an ‘above market revenue growth’), the 2020 EBITDA could reach 440M EUR (of which roughly 20-30M EUR would be explained by the IFRS 16 rules). And that, combined with the use of the free cash flow to reduce the net debt (920M EUR as of the end of June) will quickly reduce the debt ratio to less than 2.

Investment thesis

Trading at an enterprise value of just 6.1-6.2 times the expected 2020 EBITDA, Kemira is valued cheaper than an ordinary chemical company like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) at 7.4X its 2020 EBITDA despite generating almost 20% of its total revenue from municipalities all over the world treating their wastewater. At least that part of Kemira’s business should be resilient to sudden market shocks. We obviously cannot rule out any margin pressure in the future but as Kemira has been guiding for a margin expansion (which effectively already happened in the first semester), it looks like the impact of contracting margins could remain limited.

Other news from Europe

Just when everyone thought the battle for Osram Licht (OTCPK:OSAGF) (OTC:OSAGY) ended after AMS (OTCPK:AMSSY) withdrew a potential offer just a few weeks ago, AMS returned with a new all-cash offer of 38.50 EUR per Osram share. AMS noticed how one of Osram’s largest shareholders (Allianz Global Investors, part of the Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) (OTCPK:AZSEY) Insurance Group) rejected the offer as ‘too low’ on August 8th, and decided to re-enter the fight with its 38.50 EUR per share bid. That’s 10% higher than the 35 EUR private equity partners Bain Capital and the Carlyle Group (CG) were willing to pay, and now it’s up to them to match or exceed the AMS offer. As Osram Licht is still trading 10% below the offered 38.50 EUR per share, it doesn’t look like the market is overly excited about any of both deals.

Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRF) (OTC:BRFRY) was hit hard by Muddy Waters, a renowned short-attack firm. But perhaps Muddy Waters chose the wrong victim as Burford’s main shareholder is defending the company while the British regulator is looking into potential market manipulation irregularities.

Ryanair (RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF) is still trying to avert a strike in Ireland this week as the company didn’t bring any proposals to a mediation meeting last week. Ryanair is trying to convince its Ireland-based pilots this isn’t the time to be too greedy as the falling airfares and increased competition in Europe are dragging down the profitability ratios of the no-frills airline. On the other hand, Ryanair obviously wants to avoid a strike during the tourist season so let’s see who will blink first and it now even looks like part of its British labour force might follow suit.

Aegon (AEG), the Dutch insurance company, saw its solvency ratio drop below 200% but doesn’t seem to be particularly worried about that as it hikes its interim dividend by 7% to 15 cents per share. The insurer remains on track to pay a full-year dividend of 30 cents per share, pushing the dividend yield to almost 9%. Aegon does offer its shareholders the option to take their dividends in either cash or stock, and it will be able to continue to build its capital position with the help of the shareholders electing to receive the dividend in stock. The Investment Doctor has a long position in Aegon and prefers to take the dividend in stock as A) the share price is currently low and B) the stock dividend option is not subject to the 15% Dutch withholding tax.

Container shipping company Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBF) (OTCPK:AMKBY) is ahead of schedule with the expected cost savings from its restructuring program. The Q2 EBITDA increased by almost 20% to in excess of $1.3B, and the shipping company now expects a full-year EBITDA of $5B. Good results, but Maersk is warning for the impact of the ongoing trade war on its financial performance as the uncertainty is a real deal breaker, reducing the earnings visibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEG, BASFY, CABGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.