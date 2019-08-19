Metals Update: Expect A Rebound In The Coming Months

We have a three-month target of $16.00/share for DBB, marking a 9% appreciation from there.

But a rebound is likely to occur in the near term, mainly because most of the bearish macro news is already priced in, while demand should pick up after the summer.

Further price cannot be ruled out in the immediate term considering the confluence of negative macro and micro forces.

Base metals have come under further downward pressure since our previous update at the start of August, mainly driven by poor macro dynamics on escalating trade frictions and recession fears.

Intro

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB, which includes principally copper, aluminium, and zinc, has come under further downward pressure since our previous update at the start of August, mainly driven by poor macro dynamics on escalating trade frictions and growing recession fears. Although the dollar has come under slight downward pressure, de-risking has continued across the base metals complex.

Price weakness cannot be ruled out in the immediate term considering 1) the negative momentum, 2) the willingness among investors to build outright short positioning, 3) the weak signals from the physical market, 4) the recent pick-up in exchange inventories, and 5) the slow demand season until the end of the month.

However, we continue to believe that selling pressure in DBB's metals is unlikely to sustain too long as the positioning is already pricing in a too negative macro scenario.

We therefore believe that DBB should rebound in the near term, most likely from September when seasonal demand picks up.

Ergo, we have a near-term target (three-month) of $16/share for DBB, marking a 9% upside from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Price performance

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Apart from nickel, which is flying to the moon (+11% month-to-date, +52% year-to-date), the rest of the base metals exhibits weakness.

Zinc (-7% month-to-date), copper (-3% month-to-date), and aluminium (-0.5% month-to-date) are all down since the start of August, which we attribute to a deteriorating macro sentiment stemming from trade/technology tensions, weak macro data across the globe including China, and growing signs of recession in the US following the inversion of the US yield curve.

Macro dynamics are bearish for DBB.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The open interest has increased in DBB's metals, suggesting that the sell-off in prices has been primarily driven by fresh shorting. This therefore suggests that investors are building outright short positions to play macro negativity/uncertainty, which is therefore a bearish signal for DBB.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While LME inventories in aluminium and zinc have continued to trend downwards since the start of August, LME copper inventories have surged remarkably over the past week, which could suggest weaker refined market conditions.

That said, we are not too concerned about the recent pick-up in exchange inventories in the red metal because demand conditions are usually soft during the summer. Should LME copper inflows continue in the course of September, this would suggest an ominous deterioration of the fundamental picture.

The recent fluctuations in exchange inventories for DBB's metals are neutral to modestly bullish.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Nearby spreads in LME copper, LME aluminium, and LME zinc have loosened a little further since the start of the month, which could signal a slight increase in metal availability in the near term.

The slight increase in contango in DBB's metals at the front end of the curve is slightly bearish for DBB.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums have dropped since the start of the summer, which points to weaker physical demand conditions. This is however not surprising considering the slow demand environment in the summer months.

On the bright side, physical premiums in copper in China have picked up in recent weeks, driven by a positive arbitrage window following the sell-off in LME copper prices and the sudden sell-off in the yuan. This is indicative of stronger demand in China for the red metal.

For now, the state of the physical market is neutral to moderately bearish for DBB.

Spec positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The speculative community is net short LME copper, aluminium, and zinc, pointing to a bearish sentiment.

We believe that speculative flows have been heavily driven by the negative macro sentiment, overlooking the fundamental situation across the industrial metals.

There is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the second half of the year, but a macro or a fundamental catalyst is warranted to trigger a short-covering wave.

The too light spec positioning across DBB's metals is potentially bullish for DBB.

Conclusion

While further weakness in DBB cannot be ruled out in the immediate term considering the negative macro, the weak momentum, and the demand softness in the summer, we believe that a rebound is due in the months ahead, as spec positioning is already positioned too negatively, and demand should pick up from September.

Against this, we have a three-month target for DBB at $16/share, marking a 9% upside from its current level

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

DBB allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.