Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy

Valuation is relatively much higher than prior to Q1 2019 earnings, but there is still significant upside to this stock.

In my last article on Dollar General (DG) about three months ago (published the day before Q1 2019 earnings came out) titled Dollar General: Don't Wait for Earnings to Buy, I argued that investors needn’t wait for the earnings call to buy the stock. That thesis was based on the fact that regardless of the outcome of the report, the company’s growth trajectory justified investing in the stock.

Since that article was published, and earnings reported the following day, the stock popped more than 20% from about $118.50, after which it has settled down to around $133 as of this writing. My investment thesis for this company remains the same, but there’s a new threat on the horizon - Section 301 (List 4, now split into 4a and 4b) tariff that’s being implemented on September 1, 2019, by the Trump administration. Here’s why I believe Dollar General is more resilient to the tariff threat than many of its peers in the retail segment, and why the stock will continue to appreciate even if it gets hit in the short run by a knee-jerk reaction from the market.

First of all, Q1 2019 represented the 30th consecutive quarter of year-over-year same-store sales growth. The reason this is a key metric for any retailer is that it is indicative of net revenue growth. On the back of a 3.8% increase in same-store sales, the company posted net sales growth of 8.3% over the prior period - nearly double the upper-end of the National Retail Federation’s estimates of 3.8% to 4.4% growth in the retail segment in the United States. More importantly, such a growth rate in net sales will make it easier for DG to hit its guidance of 7% net sales growth for fiscal 2019.

On a related note, this increase in same-store sales for Q1 2019 was attributed to higher item prices as well as higher traffic. Dollar General’s typically price-sensitive customers have accepted the price increases, which means there’s still some room for hiking item prices if the new tariff implementation affects a portion of their inventory. While it is extremely difficult to quantify this, it is clear that DG still has the power to pass on price increases without negatively impacting traffic.

The second point is that the company remains confident about being able to mitigate the impact of any future tariffs that might be implemented in 2019:

“We believe we can mitigate the potential sales and margin impact of such increased tariffs on our financial results for the remainder of 2019, particularly in light of our performance through the end of the 2019 first quarter, through various sourcing, merchandising and pricing efforts.”

The 10-Q report goes on to say that “future increases in tariff rates or additional expansions of products subject to tariffs may have a more significant impact on our business,” but the company has shown that it has the means to mitigate List 4 tariffs, and I believe any negative impact will be minimal.

Moreover, on August 13, the office of the USTR (United States Trade Representative) announced that the additional 10% tariff on certain items - “for example, cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing” - will only be implemented on December 15, 2019. That gives DG some breathing room even if there were to be any negative impact on sales or consumer spending. The rationale behind the splitting of List 4 into 4a and 4b was cited as “health, safety, national security and other factors,” but the general impression is that it will ease consumers' minds heading into the holiday season, an important quarter for the entire retail industry in the United States.

The second reason why I think DG is more resilient to Section 301 tariffs is that its sales mix is gradually shifting towards consumables. This is something I noted in the previous article, and the company continues to experience this shift:

Source: 10-Q Filing, Q1 2019

Source: 10-Q Filing, Q1 2019

“In recent years, our sales mix has continued to shift slightly toward consumables, and, within consumables, slightly toward lower margin departments such as perishables and tobacco. While we expect some sales mix challenges to persist, certain of our initiatives are intended to address these trends, although there can be no assurance we will be successful in reversing them.”

While this shift could have a negative impact on profitability in the long run, it provides a buffer against tariff implementations including Lists 4a and 4b. However, we can’t ignore the fact that this shift in sales mix could have a negative impact on gross margins.

“Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, was 30.2% in the 2019 period compared to 30.5% in the 2018 period, a decrease of 23 basis points, reflecting increased distribution and transportation expenses as well as changes in the mix of sales.”

While the shifting sales mix will continue to put pressure on gross margins, the company continues to focus on cost control as a way to maintain gross and operating margins.

“We have established a position as a low-cost operator, always seeking ways to reduce or control costs that do not affect our customers’ shopping experiences. We plan to continue enhancing this position over time while employing ongoing cost discipline to reduce certain expenses as a percentage of sales.”

This “cost discipline” has allowed the company to maintain its operating margin at above 7.7% in Q1 2019. That being said, it is definitely a metric for investors to watch closely in the three remaining quarters of fiscal 2019.

Overall, I believe DG has what it takes to mitigate any negative effects of tariff implementations through fiscal 2019. That’s not to say that there is zero risk, but all the signs indicate that the management team is on the ball and ready to handle what comes their way this year.

Investor’s Angle

Considering this resilience to additional tariffs, I would suggest that DG is still a buy at this price. From a valuation standpoint - and accounting for the price increase since the last earnings report - the stock is a lot more expensive now, at a trailing P/E ratio of nearly 22.

It would appear that quite a bit of growth has already been priced into the stock, but I believe that there’s still solid growth momentum in net sales. This will be ably supported by aggressive new store openings, remodelings and relocations. The company opened 240 new stores in the first quarter, with plans for another 735 through the end of 2019. In addition, 670 stores will be remodeled in addition to the 330 counted for Q1 2019, and 73 stores will be relocated on top of 27 for the first quarter. That’s more than 2,000 real estate projects for the year, representing about 12% of the current 15,597 stores in existence as of May 3, 2019.

The risk of negative impact from List 4a tariff implementation remains in view, but the company is confident that it can adequately mitigate the situation. Moreover, as CEO Todd Vasos pointed out at the Q1 2019 earnings call, Dollar General is a ‘limited SKU retailer’, which means they can decide to drop inventory items that are the most impacted by tariff increases. In addition, their current exposure is limited to about 6%, as stated by CFO John Garratt during the call.

There is still some upside for DG, as offered by 27 analysts indicating median price target of $140, up about 4.6% from the current price as of this writing. It also has a buy rating from 18 of 25 analysts.

In the long run, DG has a lot of growth ahead of it. As a value retailer, it has an advantage over big-box retailers that depend on bulk-buying at low prices - as opposed to low-priced items that don’t need to be purchased in bulk. In the event of an economic downturn, the company is better-positioned than most other retailers because of its budget-friendly business model. In my opinion, this is a recession-resilient, buy-and-hold-forever stock. It might not be the best stock for dividend investors with its 0.95% yield, but a must-consider stock for value investors with a long-term investment horizon.

