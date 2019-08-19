KEMET: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity

Despite a sales decline of only ~3% in the APAC region and recent exemption from China tariffs for their polymer components, KEMET's stock plunged on recent trade escalations.

KEMET reported Q1 2020 earnings in early August, posting both a top and bottom line beat for the third time in four quarters.

Background

KEMET Corporation (KEM) reported earnings for Q1 2020 at the beginning of August. Despite reporting another strong quarter and no signs of slowdown, the stock sold off from a high of near $21.50 to a current share price of $17.56 due to the ongoing trade skirmish with China. Despite this, several exciting developments came out of the quarter and subsequent conference call, and the current divergence between company performance and share price offers investors an opportunity to initiate or add to a position in one of the most undervalued companies in the electronic components industry.

The Quarter

Source: 10-Q

Overall, it was another strong quarter for KEMET, posting both a top and bottom-line beat. Net sales came in at $345.24 million, beating estimates by 0.91% and growing ~5.4% from Q1 of last year. This marks the third time in the past four quarters that KEMET has beaten top-line expectations. Net sales in Europe increased by 9.5% YoY, and sales in the Americas increased 29.4% YoY, offsetting the 3.9% decline in sales for the Asia region.

Diluted adjusted EPS also beat expectations by slightly over 10%, $0.82 actual compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74.

More impressively, management improved gross margins by over 620 basis points YoY, from 28.9% last year to 35.22%.

Source: Investor Presentation

The solid capacitor product line led the way, with sales up 16.1% YoY, primarily due to more favorable pricing and volume from recent capacity expansion. Ceramic capacitor sales grew 45.7% YoY, while the polymer/tantalum product line fell $1.9 million. Gross margins for the segment improved 790 basis points to a current level of 45.1%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Film & Electrolytic (F&E) product sales declined 14.9% YoY, due primarily to a weak automotive market in the EMEA and APAC markets. This isn't particularly concerning, given F&E products make up the smallest percentage of KEMET's sales. Gross margins dropped ten basis points from 6.2% in Q1 of FY19 to 6.1% this year. While management expects the closing of the Granna manufacturing facility to lead to margin improvements, it is still likely to remain KEMET's least profitable segment for the foreseeable future.

Source: Investor Presentation

Sales for the Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators (MSA) product line also declined 14.5%, due to a combination of weakening demand for flex suppression sheets for smartphones and a global slowdown in the server market. Gross margins are expected to remain between 33.5% and 35%. Gross margins were down for the business segment by 650 basis points YoY from ~20% last year to 13.5%. Going forward, management expects MSA sales and margins to improve due to an improving pipeline and expanded distribution outside of Japan and Korea.

Looking Ahead

On the conference call, management guided for Q2 sales to be between $320 million and $330 million, representing a decrease of between 5.5% and 8.4%. The OEM business is expected to remain strong in Europe and the Americas, while the distribution business is expected to correct over the next two to three quarters as distributors work through an oversupply of inventory.

Management stated their intention to continue expanding capacity in the ceramics business, which is wise, considering the 45%+ gross margins of the product line. Between FY19 and the end of FY22, management is predicting an increase in production capability of 46%. 33% of this predicted capacity has been presold through three customer capacity agreements, which should provide a level of sales stability in the product line.

On the conference call, management also discussed that the board is reviewing a possible implementation of a share buyback program. This is welcome news for KEMET shareholders, as a buyback program would likely provide additional stability to a stock that has swung ~20% in either direction on any given month.

With total net debt of less than $100 million and LTM EBITDA of $365 million, the company has plenty of room to go implement a buyback program if they so choose.

Management also again mentioned the possibility of another acquisition, should they find an attractive opportunity. Either way, the strong financial position of KEMET allows for a variety of opportunities going forward to deliver value to shareholders.

From a valuation standpoint, KEMET is still extremely attractive trading at only 6.25 times expected FY20 earnings. With management affirming their five-year target of a 5% organic CAGR and additional 5% CAGR through acquisitions, the current price seems like a bargain.

Conclusion

Despite beating top and bottom-line estimates for yet another quarter, KEMET predictably sold off due to fears regarding China as well as the global economy. With sales down only 3% in the APAC region and KEMET's recent successful application to remove polymer components made in China from the tariff list, these fears seem overblown.

Strength in high-margin ceramics products continues to drive growth for KEMET, offsetting temporary weakness in the MSA and F&E product lines.

Additionally, KEMET's products are used in emerging technologies such as data centers, autonomous/electric vehicles, the 5G/IoT revolution, and renewable energy. These areas should provide management plenty of room going forward to achieve their 5-year 10% CAGR target.

A share buyback program being implemented would be icing on the cake, as it would likely provide stability to a stock that has been unjustly sold off time and time again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.