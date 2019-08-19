4 Worries Facing Frontier Communications

The company has a low debt load over the next two years. Unfortunately, moving debt to a later date doesn't pay it off.

Management had to admit that its inability to grow revenue and customers will cut its "transformation savings" by at least half.

At current prices, it's hard to believe that Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) used to trade at $50, $70, or even $100+ per share. After the company's most recent earnings report, it seems many investors decided to run for the exits. With the stock down more than 30% since earnings, the shares now belong to the sub-$1 club. Frontier's management said it wants to improve unit trends, realize its transformation targets, drive free cash flow, and reduce leverage. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a clear path to accomplish these goals. Buyers of the stock seem to be falling for the idea that a stock that's this far down can't go lower.

Customers, customers, who took the customers?

Frontier's first goal for the year is to improve unit trends. It's hard to argue that any business can succeed long term while constantly losing customers. I've noticed over time that growing companies usually compare their results to the prior year. Companies that are struggling tend to focus on sequential results to try and drive attention away from the year-over-year numbers.

If the goal is growth, Frontier is headed in the wrong direction in a big way. It's no surprise that voice services revenue is declining as the long-term trend is away from traditional voice lines. The company reported a revenue decline of nearly 8% year-over-year and didn't break out the number of units. What investors need to pay attention to is voice revenue represents more than 30% of Frontier's overall sales. With a relatively significant portion of sales tied to a dying business, the company needs to win in other areas.

Linear video seems to be following voice into the depths of has-been businesses. When streaming video was limited to services like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Hulu, some consumers were comfortable giving up their cable box. However, the likes of Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, and others may cause users to reconsider what they can get from companies other than traditional TV providers. Frontier's video revenue decline of less than 4% makes it seem like the company is holding up well. However, the unit trends tell a far different story. Excluding DISH, Frontier lost 18% of its video subscribers on an annual basis. DISH subscribers were down more than 13% year-over-year. With significant declines in customers, investors should watch customers and not revenue to determine the health of this business.

It's likely that investors holding Frontier shares are focused primarily on the company's broadband and commercial offerings to save the day. I wish I could say there is good news on this front, but there just isn't. CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has long been compared to Frontier on the basis that they both started out as essentially local telecoms. Both companies made major purchases to try and transform their businesses.

(Source: Frontier Residential)

Frontier said its 3.6 million broadband subscribers represented a decline of 6.1% compared to last year. What was equally troublesome is net subscriber losses of 71,000 were more than double the loss of 32,000 last year at the same time. Given that the Data & Internet business represents more than 45% of Frontier's total sales, investors rightfully should worry about the future.

Though CenturyLink didn't break out its commercial broadband customer count, on the consumer side, the company reported a loss of 3.2% of its consumer broadband subscribers. Keep in mind, CenturyLink's entire Consumer business represented about 25% of total revenue. To say this another way, broadband and data are twice as important to Frontier's top-line relative to CenturyLink's entire consumer business.

If we look at the commercial side of the house, the picture isn't pretty. Commercial revenue declined by just under 5%, while commercial customers declined by more than 9%. CenturyLink's business revenue declined by just over 3%. The bottom line is whether we look at voice, video, broadband, or the commercial business, Frontier is losing customers at an alarming rate. If improving unit metrics is one of the company's primary priorities, this type of result isn't getting the job done.

Transforming into what?

The second of Frontier's goals for this year is, "realizing our transformation program targets." Prior to this quarter, the company said it believed it could produce benefits of $500 million in annualized EBITDA by the end of 2020. Unfortunately, Frontier's management said customer trends would be a drag on these savings.

Dan McCarthy, Frontier's CEO said the company is reducing this EBITDA benefit target by at least half, "to a range of $200 million to $250 million largely because of challenges in achieving targets for improvements in revenue and customer trends." Using CenturyLink as a comparison again, the company said during its conference call, "we have already identified $800 million to $1 billion in run rate transformation savings" from its purchase of Level 3. While Frontier is cutting its savings expectations, CenturyLink believes it can improve its operations to the tune of as much as $1 billion.

Given that savings would help Frontier with its cash flow and deleveraging goals, investors should be worried. What is nearly as disconcerting was a statement made by both the CEO and CFO about future guidance. In the conference call, the CFO said:

The company does not intend to provide any further commentary regarding its financial outlook going forward, and this includes making revisions to guidance."

Not providing commentary on its financial outlook, "going forward" means the company isn't going to forecast for investors future results. Unless management clarifies these statements in some way, not giving updates on, "revisions to guidance" means things could get materially worse and Frontier won't be updating investors versus its current outlook. For a company that is struggling like Frontier, removing guidance just makes a troublesome story even less investable.

Driving in reverse

Frontier's third goal for the year is to drive free cash flow. The company needs to check its gearshift as free cash flow is moving in the wrong direction.

Year 6-Mo Core Free Cash Flow 6-Mo Core FCF per $1 of Revenue Q2 2019 $309 million $0.07 Q2 2018 $375 million $0.09 Q2 2017 $486 million $0.10

(Source: Q2 Earnings 2019, 2018, 2017 *2019 and 2017 adjusted for goodwill write-downs)

Investors who believe that Frontier will turnaround must see these numbers begin to improve. It's true that Frontier doesn't have a lot of debt coming due over the next few years, but that's not the point. If the company keeps losing customers and can't meet its cost savings goals, the challenges to free cash flow will continue.

As we have done before, looking at where CenturyLink is relative to its peer is instructive. Over the last six months, the company's core free cash flow was $1.4 billion, which actually increased by 3.3% year-over-year. CenturyLink generated $0.12 of free cash flow per $1 of revenue, while capital expenditures increased by nearly 10%. In short, Frontier's core free cash flow is falling, while its competitor can invest for the future while growing cash flow.

A clear runway or delaying the inevitable?

Frontier's final goal for this year is to reduce leverage. The company is taking actions to manage its debt.

(Source: Frontier Presentation)

It seems relatively clear that Frontier can handle its current debts, given that between 2020 and 2021 the combined debts coming due total $572 million. At its present pace, Frontier should generate enough free cash flow to cover these debts by the end of 2019. The question is what does the future hold and will investors wait around long enough to care?

Frontier reported its last four quarters of EBITDA equaled $3.5 billion, which gives the company a leverage ratio of 4.69. The company's forecast for 2019 is EBITDA of $3.35-3.42 billion. At the company's present debt level, by the end of 2019, Frontier's leverage ratio would climb to the 4.8 to 4.9 range. Looking at interest expense, the company's current quarter interest used more than 100% of Frontier's operating income. By comparison, CenturyLink's interest cost the company just over 53% of its operating income.

There is little doubt these challenging figures explain why Frontier decided to, "sell operations and all associated assets in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana for $1.352 billion in cash at closing." This influx of cash will give the company some wiggle room over the next few years.

Will investors take a chance?

The first thing we need to address about the future of Frontier is the share price issue. If the shares continue to trade below $1 over "30 consecutive business days", the Nasdaq will send a deficiency notice. Quite simply, this means Frontier would then get the next six months to get the price above $1 or risk being delisted. Given this backdrop, investors should expect a reverse stock split. Reverse splits are generally seen as a negative for a company. The reality is 10 shares at $10, or 5 shares at $20, are worth the exact same amount.

Looking at estimates for the company, the ranges for 2019 and 2020 are massive. For this year, estimates run between negative $0.46 and negative $2.98 per share. Looking at 2020, the range gets even larger. Analysts fall all over the board, between $0.76 of positive EPS to negative $3.10. Investors hoping for better revenue should look elsewhere, as the average analyst expects negative 4.5% revenue for this year and a decline of 4.7% during 2020.

What seems like a possible silver lining is someone was willing to pay over $1.3 billion for part of Frontier's operations. The operations that were sold generated $152 million in revenue during the second quarter. This gives Frontier some good news in the short term, as the company needed the cash. In the long term, investors need to remember the amount Frontier will receive represents less than 10% of its total net long-term debt.

In the end, there is too much debt, with too many negatives, to suggest buying Frontier stock. Some investors may be thinking the shares have dropped so far, how much lower can they go. I would respond with a wise observation by Peter Lynch. Whether you buy the stock at $50 or $1, if it falls to $0 you've lost exactly the same amount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.