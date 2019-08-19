CF Industries: A Strong Second Quarter Could Result In A $1B+ FCF Result

Introduction

Although the markets have been performing pretty poorly in the past few weeks, the share price of CF Industries (CF) hasn’t been hit too hard as the company was able to report a stellar result in the second quarter of the year. This confirms the investment thesis I have been explaining for the past several years; once CF Industries completes its investments in expanded capacity, the company would be able to harvest the benefits. The expansion plans were completed in 2017 and ever since that moment, CF Industries’ financial performance has been robust.

An impressive performance in Q2 and H1 2019

CF Industries saw its Q2 revenue increase by in excess of 15% to $1.5B which is an absolutely excellent result considering this was unrelated to passing on additional expenses to the customer: the cost of good sold increased by just 1.5% to$1B, resulting in a serious margin expansion: the gross margin increased by 60% from $312M to $499M, while the operating income increased by 2/3rds to $475M. This caused the operating margin to increase from 21% in Q2 last year to a very impressive 31.6% in the second quarter of this year.

Source: financial statements

It’s hard to be unimpressed, and CF’s bottom line shows a net income of $283M attributable to its shareholders for an EPS of $1.28. This pushes the H1 EPS to $1.68 which is almost twice as high as the first half of last year as the positive impact of the second quarter should not be underestimated.

CF Industries reported a record ammonia production in the second quarter of the year as well as a record sales volume of the granular urea products and ammonia. According to CEO Tony Will, the company has shifted its production mix by pushing harder on the urea front instead of UAN as the granular urea has higher operating margins. The higher production was sold into a continuously strengthening nitrogen market and the result of the combination of higher prices (due to higher demand) and higher sales volumes is clearly noticeable in the Q2 results.

And it wasn’t just a paper profit as CF Industries’ free cash flow result showed an equally (perhaps even more) impressive result.

Source: financial statements

The operating cash flow was approximately $693M, but this includes a $244M investment in its working capital position, but also excludes the payments to non-controlling interests. Rather than using the $86M which was effectively paid in the first half of the year (based on the H2 2018 performance), I prefer to use the $100M that was due over the H1 2019 performance and was paid subsequent to the end of the quarter. So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately $840M and after deducting the $154M in capital expenditures, CF Industries generated a total free cash flow result of around $880M.

But there are two caveats. First of all, the second half of the year will very likely be a bit weaker (and that’s why it was a good idea of the CF Industries management to capitalize on the current trends). Secondly, the capex will be back end loaded this year as CF Industries is guiding for a full-year capex of $400-450M which means the H2 capex will be $250-300M and that’s substantially higher than the $154M in the first half of the year. But even taking these elements into consideration, CF Industries should have no problem whatsoever to generate way in excess of $1B in free cash flow on an adjusted basis.

Accelerated share repurchases increase the value per share

In my previous articles I have always made a case to make sure CF Industries keeps enough cash on the side to repay some of its debt when the bonds come due. I’m glad to see CF Industries is keeping the share repurchases limited, and I’m also happy to see the quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share is not being increased. The decreasing share count combined with the stable dividend results in a lower cash need to fund the dividend: during H1 2018 CF Industries had to earmark $140M for its dividend payments while this decreased to $133M in the first half of the year. And based on the current share count of 218.3M shares, the current run rate for the dividend is $131M per semester of $262M per year. And that’s just a fraction of the free cash flow result which I still expect to come in at in excess of $1B, as I explained earlier in this article.

Source: company presentation

And despite these repurchases, CF Industries ended the quarter with $858M in cash and a net debt of $3.84B. Still a sizeable amount but keep in mind CF’s EBITDA result in the first half of the year was almost $1B. Even if you’d take a lower EBITDA result in the second half of the year into consideration, I think CF industries could easily aim for an EBITDA of $1.7B this year, which would put the debt ratio at just over 2.2.

Investment thesis

I’m happy to see CF Industries is indeed doing what I expected it to do: generating vast sums of free cash flow. A few years ago, CF was in a relatively bad shape and was scrambling to secure funding for its expansion projects but was eventually able to get its ducks in a row without giving up a large part of the pie. The shareholders are now in a position to benefit from CF’s vision and although the dividend doesn’t get hiked, the cash that’s currently filling CF’s treasury is spent well and the continuous share buybacks will have a noticeable impact as the total dollar-denominated cost of the dividend is now already $20M per year lower than last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in CF Industries but have a long exposure through written put options (which currently are all out of the money).