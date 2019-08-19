I am generally endeavoring to write an article each business day. I want readers to know that they should expect an article daily, and to look for what I hope is a consumable, yet insightful, piece. Sometimes my articles will be about topical market events with my current views. Other times the articles will offer insight into trades that I think produce long-run structural alpha. They will always be an item that I think is interesting, and often times will simply be a public reflection of research I am doing in my own investing work. I hope my growing readership find the articles interesting and insightful as well.

This particular article is one of those article ideas that is about an investment strategy that I believe creates long-run structural alpha. Over the last couple of weeks, I began porting my factor tilt strategies to the small cap space. I authored Small Cap Value, 64 Small Cap Dividend Growers, and Low Volatility Small Caps. It was that third article where I started heading down a new thread. While the first three articles looked at indices that are replicated through low-cost exchange traded funds, I wanted to expound on a long-run dataset that divided the U.S. stock market based on size cohort and realized volatility. After a series of articles - My Favorite Market Dataset, Inside the Low Volatility Small Cap Trade, Interest Rates & My Favorite Market Dataset, More on My Favorite Market Dataset, and Return Comparison: Low Volatility Small Caps and the S&P 500 - we are back on the broader small cap thread (or are we?)

In this article, I want to combine three of the elements previously discussed - small cap stocks, stable dividend payers, and low volatility. As indicated in the not particularly inventive title, this article will discuss High Dividend, Low Volatility Small Caps. This article will look at the long-run performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, and the fund that replicates it the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (XSHD).

That index selects from among the 90 highest dividend-paying S&P 600 (NYSEARCA:IJR) constituents, building a portfolio out of the 60 with the lowest realized volatility over the past year. The index is weighted by dividend yield and includes sector caps. Selecting from my preferred small cap index, gives you the size premia. The focus on dividend payers can be an additional quality screen, and the selection of the lower volatility dividend payers further screens out riskier companies that may be at risk of reducing dividends.

The chart below graphs the S&P 600 High Dividend Low Volatility Index versus the S&P 600 and the S&P 500.

Source: Bloomberg

In backcasted index data back to early 1995, the S&P 600 High Dividend Low Volatility Index appears to show promise versus the broader S&P 600 and its large-cap cousin, the benchmark S&P 500.

The exchange-traded fund is a nascent fund launched in December 2016. It has only gathered $24 million of assets but continues to be a fund referenced to me by many readers on Seeking Alpha who know that the combination of factor tilts appeals to me. Since the fund's launch, it has not been a great period for small cap stocks. Stocks fell broadly in 2018, the second full year of the fund's existence, and small caps have generally underperformed over this period. The fund has lagged its index by 61bp since inception, which is notably higher than the fund's 30bp expense ratio. I would expect that this tracking error would narrow if and when the fund's AUM expands as Invesco has generally done a nice job tracking indices with their ETF's.

While it has been a rough start for the ETF replicating this strategy, I still expect this fund to generate long-run structural alpha from its combination of size, low volatility, and stable dividends. The short lifespan of the fund is exactly why I delve into the longer index datasets for Seeking Alpha readers.

How does this small-cap strategy expect to generate this outperformance moving forwad? In the aforementioned "My Favorite Market Dataset", I noted that small caps have historically outperformed - with a notable exception. High-volatility small caps (depicted in the top right of the table below) have historically generated negative returns.

Volatility can be a way to screen for the potential for financial distress as the market prices increasing uncertainty about the stock into the share price. Using volatility as a screen has kept this index away from stocks that pay high dividend yields simply because the market is questioning the future of the firm through a low share price relative to its dividend. In An Updated Chart All Dividend Investors Should See, I showed that dividend-payers generate higher returns than non-dividend payers, but that the highest dividend-paying stocks actually delivered lower risk-adjusted returns. The highest dividend-paying stocks have higher volatility. Their share price should be more stable since more of their return is coming from the dividend then from capital appreciation, but the highest dividend payers can have higher volatility as the market questions the sustainability of the dividend or growth prospects outside of returns to shareholders.

For Seeking Alpha readers looking to select their own Small Cap High Dividend Low Volatility stocks to add to their portfolios, I have tabled the current 60 constituents below:

I currently have a small stake in XSHD, and will continue to monitor the fund as it matures. As it scales and becomes more liquid, it my be an interesting portfolio complement. I hope this article illustrates for Seeking Alpha readers another potential factor tilt strategy within the small cap space that can generate structural alpha.

