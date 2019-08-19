Income Lab Ideas: Strategies For Every Investor

The flexibility of these funds doesn't stop with just the above-mentioned strategies; you can just about find any sector, geographic region or asset class that a fund can invest in.

CEFs offer investors so many different options and choices. The structure of a CEF allows for shares to trade throughout the day on exchanges. Shares trade hands just like common stock of individual companies. This allows shares to trade at market prices that differ from the underlying net asset value or NAV of the fund. This leads to shares either trading below or above their actual value; leading to discounts and premiums.

There are three main portfolio strategies that the typical CEF investor will deploy. These include investing for income, long-term compounding growth/reinvesting distributions and arbitrage/rotation trades. Today, I want to go through these strategies in detail to help investors better understand the value of these securities. This might better inform investors of the options that are offered from CEFs as a fit for their overall portfolio.

Please keep in mind that this isn't a hard guide. These three strategies may be utilized in conjunction with each other or any combination. There are also many different strategies involving other types of securities and investments that work specifically for different investors. Please do your own due diligence before diving into any type of investment.

There are also many funds I will name specifically, none of these should be taken as a buy or sell recommendation. They will merely be included as examples for a hypothetical portfolio. Any investment I discuss and own will be in the disclosure below.

Investing For Income

This strategy is generally for those at or near retirement. This is generally when an investor relies on the income to fund their retirement. This income is used in conjunction with a U.S. individual's Social Security benefits. As a side note, Social Security benefits are not reduced due to investment income. Only earned income affects the payments; these include wages from a job or money received from a business one may own.

And why are CEFs a great source for income? They produce outsized yields compared to other security types. They are able to do this for a few reasons. One of the reasons being is that they distribute out net investment income, short or long-term capital gains and even return of capital in some cases. These are all distributed out throughout the year in, generally, equal payments. This is dependent on the fund's managed distribution policy if they have one or not.

Another reason they can have a larger than usual payout is due to utilizing leverage. This can be done either by borrowing debt or issuing preferred shares. A couple of examples of this are Reaves Utility Income (UTG) and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB). UTG has total net assets of $1.678 billion, as of their latest Semi-Annual Report. However, they also have borrowings of $445 million, making total managed assets at that time $2.123 billion. GAB has total common assets of $1.5 billion, but issues preferred shares of approximately $400 million in value. These preferred issues are traded on an exchange just like the common shares. A couple of examples currently that they offer are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, 5.00% Series H Cumulative Preferred Share (GAB.PH) and 5.875% Series D cumulative Preferred Shares (GAB.PD).

These borrowings or issues are then used by the management to potentially enhance returns and income. The hope is to see a return above and beyond the cost of the leverage. However, this does add additional risk to the funds. This is because during recessions these instruments tend to be a drag on performance because they can not outearn what they are costing the fund. Additionally, NAV would be dropping faster due to the added investments that debt provided the fund.

Other strategies that a CEF can use are options strategies. These are typically carried out by writing calls. Writing calls on the underlying holdings of the fund can help generate options premium. This premium is then collected by the fund and paid out to shareholders. The option premium is generally accounted for as ROC to an investor. In the right funds, this ROC is merely for tax accounting rules and not "destructive" ROC. Destructive ROC would occur when the fund pays out too much to shareholders. The fund then ends up eroding the NAV of the fund by paying out in excess of what the fund can sustain. Some funds write calls on indexes such as the S&P 500 or NASDAQ. Some of the more popular funds in this category are from Eaton Vance (EV). These include Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW).

The income strategy will usually include some solid funds that can make up the "core" of the portfolio. For a few positions, one could add a little "spice" by putting in some higher-yielding CEFs. I can layout a hypothetical portfolio below of an investor with $100,000. This will include 10 positions with $10,000 invested in each as of 7/14/2019. Due to rounding, the totals will not line up to exactly $100k.

Totals 8.37% Portfolio Yield $697.30 $8,367.60 (UTG) 6.02% 279 $50.22 $602.64 (HTD) 6.38% 385 $53.13 $637.56 (GDV) 5.95% 451 $49.61 $595.32 (BDJ) 6.67% 1112 $55.60 $667.20 (ETG) 7.46% 606 $62.11 $745.38 (UTF) 6.99% 376 $58.28 $699.36 (PCI) 8.70% 416 $72.38 $868.60 (ETV) 8.64% 650 $72.02 $864.24 (SZC) 11.65% 710 $97.05 $1,164 (OXLC) 15.24% 940 $126.90 $1,522.80 Ticker Yield Shares (Appr. $10k Invested) Monthly Income Annual Income

This may not be enough for retirement and I hope readers have way more saved up by retirement. However, the $100k portfolio is eventually quite attainable by anyone and is used just for simplicity's sake!

This portfolio may be the most conservative, overall, of the strategies discussed. This is because typically a CEF isn't known for increasing its distribution over time. Although, several of the funds included above actually have raised theirs over time or since the 2008/09 financial meltdown. In order to maintain level income, many funds with even higher yields have been left out for sustainability reasons.

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory we offer a model portfolio that is designed exactly for this purpose.

Long-Term Compounding Growth/Reinvesting Distributions

The long-term compounding growth strategy is generally focused on younger investors who have a while before coming out of the workforce. Although, this isn't always the case and can be a fit for those fortunate enough to amass sizable wealth throughout their lives. In which case, these fortunate investors may use a mix of this strategy, the income strategy and possibly even the shorter to medium-term arbitrage strategy.

Above we demonstrated a portfolio that would have a good chance of being able to maintain consistent income over a period of time. This time we can take those same examples and see what would happen if we compound the income. This leads to a type of portfolio that can grow in size and income by consistently compounding the cash that is received.

For this exercise, we will assume that share prices remain flat, which is quite common for CEFs. This is because they are paying out such high distributions.

We will also use the average yield of the above hypothetical portfolio, 8.37% and use that as the rate of return. We will assume a 2.9% inflation rate and a tax rate of 15% to help generate a more realistic scenario. Calculating this way is also having us assume that our reinvested cash will yield the same 8.37% at the time of purchase.

(Source - Bankrate.com Return On Investment Calculator)

This gives us what a compounding growth CEF portfolio could potentially look like.

Additionally, an investor that is looking for compounding returns is most likely going to be contributing to a portfolio. Of course, this investor will have started out with a smaller initial portfolio. So, I want to do one last calculation. This time we will use a starting balance of $25,000. We will use the same inflation rate of 2.9% and a tax rate of 15%. We will also use a flat 8% annualized return. This is assuming we are taking on a little bit more risk because this part of the portfolio isn't for today's necessities. We are also going to assume this investor is contributing an extra $1,000/monthly towards this portfolio.

(Source - Bankrate.com Return On Investment Calculator)

This leads to a major change of the final investment value at the end, which should be expected. Now, if we look at the final balance of $1,313,272.20 and calculate using our above portfolio yield of 8.37%. We end up with an investor that could be pulling in a whopping $109,920.88 in annual income from such a portfolio!

Of course, we assumed 30-years. I know not everyone has that much time left with us, unfortunately. But we can clearly see how the compounding effect could work for an investor with this type of strategy. Even including both this strategy and the above strategy could easily work for investors in the retirement phase. A portion of an investors portfolio dedicated to compounding could help offset any potential distribution cuts from the holdings too.

In the first 3-months (Feb-Apr 2017) of our Income Generator portfolio, we averaged $748 a month in income. We have now increased this average to $907 a month for the last 3-months (May-Jul 2019). This was without any additional outside capital being invested! Additionally, the portfolio was $100,000 at inception and has climbed to $140,840 (Feb 1st, 2017 to July 31st, 2019).

Arbitrage/Rotation Trades

The arbitrage strategy is an overall more aggressive style than the previous two strategies, and is a unique approach that we have developed at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory which we call “compounding income on steroids”. As CEFs trade between discounts and premiums, there is potential to trade these securities. A "reversion to means" becomes available when a CEF trades outside of its typical historical trading range. This reversion is well-supported by academic evidence which indicates that premium/discount values are mean-reverting.

The important thing to note about the arbitrage or rotation strategy is that it can absolutely be used in conjunction with either of the two strategies mentioned above. The specific idea is that you can rotate between CEFs in the same asset class or sector in order to harvest the “reversion to means”, even while receiving all distributions as cash (for the income strategy) or reinvesting distributions (for the growth strategy) during all of this time. You don’t have to sacrifice any income or growth to do the rotation strategy; in fact, the exact opposite is true: we can potentially grow the income stream or the capital pot faster with the rotation strategy than just using buy-and-hold. Even just a few rotations trades a year to execute this type of “double compounding” can make a huge difference to your portfolio value, as we have shown time and time again at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Let's see how this worked in practice with our Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL)/Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) pair in the Income Generator portfolio. The dates link to the trade alerts so our members can verify the timing of the trades. These are documented trades and are not a backtest.

February 1, 2017 : Portfolio incepted with 920 shares of PFL at $10.87 ($10,000).

: Portfolio incepted with 920 shares of PFL at $10.87 ($10,000). June 12, 2018 : Sold PFL at $12.20 ($11,224) and used proceeds to buy 1060 shares of PFN at $10.62 ($11,257). Recorded a total return of +26.31% for PFL (consisting of +12.24% in capital gains and +14.08% in distributions), for an IRR of 19%.

: Sold PFL at $12.20 ($11,224) and used proceeds to buy 1060 shares of PFN at $10.62 ($11,257). Recorded a total return of +26.31% for PFL (consisting of +12.24% in capital gains and +14.08% in distributions), for an IRR of 19%. February 14, 2019 : Sold PFN at $10.25 ($10,865) and used proceeds to buy 960 shares of PFL at $11.35 ($10,896). Recorded a total return of +3.20% for PFN (consisting of -3.48% in capital gains and +6.69% in distributions), for an IRR of 5%.

: Sold PFN at $10.25 ($10,865) and used proceeds to buy 960 shares of PFL at $11.35 ($10,896). Recorded a total return of +3.20% for PFN (consisting of -3.48% in capital gains and +6.69% in distributions), for an IRR of 5%. June 19, 2019: Sold PFL at $11.93 ($11,453) and used proceeds to buy 1090 shares of PFN at $10.51 ($11,456). Recorded a total return of +8.28% for PFL (consisting of +5.11% in capital gains and +3.17% in distributions), for an IRR of 24%.

(*Note that there was a net input of around $67 during these swaps which I did to round share counts to multiples of 10, however, this inflow would only account for a small fraction of the share count increase due to our rotation strategy)

That basically boils down to only three swaps in two and half years or about 1 swap in the position every 10 months. Shouldn't be too onerous even for a highly conservative investor, right?

Let's take a look at the results!

First, let's see how we were able to compound our share count without DRIPing. Since we've only done three swaps, we've actually owned each of PFL and PFN only twice. But you can already see how we've managed to grow our share count by 40 shares (+4.4%) for PFL and 30 shares (+2.8%) for PFN as a result of swapping between the pair. As we conduct more trades around this position, I hope to add to this chart and show the long-term power of this strategy! Remember, we did this without DRIPing as we received all of the distributions in cash (which we selectively reinvested into other funds, just not PFL/PFN).

In terms of actual dollar results, our rotation strategy (which really only involved three trades over 2.5 years) substantially outperformed buy-and-hold of either fund. The below chart shows the total return series for the PFL/PFN rotation strategy (assuming reinvested dividends) if one had executed the three swaps on the dates listed, versus buy-and-hold of either fund since the inception of the portfolio on February 1, 2017.

We see that while both PFL and PFN have performed very well since the inception of the portfolio, with total returns of +35.97% and +17.19% respectively over this ~18 month period, the rotation strategy has massively outperformed either buy-and-hold with +45.34% return. This works to be an alpha of around +10% versus buy-and-hold which is a tremendous outperformance and can make a huge difference to your portfolio value in the long-run.

How about for the investor who withdraws all of their distributions in cash and does not reinvest? The rotation strategy allows one to grow capital even without dividend reinvestment, as the price-only charts below show.

The rotation strategy achieved a price-only return of +15.39%, around double of PFL and PFN's +8.72% and +7.54% price-only returns respectively.

In a nutshell: buy-and-holding quality CEFs is good, but rotating can be even better. Remember, you are still receiving monthly distributions from either PFL or PFN all of this time!

Conclusion

As you can see, there are several different strategies that a CEF investor can use. Similarly, there are many different types of CEFs that an investor can choose from as well. With so many choices available, it's highly plausible that there is something for everyone in the CEF world, regardless of if you are looking for income, growth or trading strategies. There's potentially even a combination of all three strategies for a fully fleshed out portfolio!

