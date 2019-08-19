Last Week's Selling Created This Week's Buyers. Plan To Sell While The Shnooks Are Buying

The above subject line is making some assumptions

You did not sit on your hands; as the market sold off, you should have been buying. You have spent down your entire cash reserve by now. You already have some decent profits, or because you bought high beta names, you anticipate profits this week. You know that when I say take some profits, I don't mean selling out entire profitable positions. You also understand that I am not saying sell everything this morning willy-nilly and getting to zero equities. Just like I constantly exhort you to ease into positions and be thoughtful about how much you allocate to a position, I want you to be equally measured and thoughtful in generating cash.

We have to assume that 3,050 on the S&P is the highest upper bound on valuation for now

While I have constantly pointed out that we are in no way in a recession, we have to admit that global economic growth will put a cap on S&P profits. Domestic economic activity will be enough to keep us out of trouble and will benefit companies that are primarily domestic in nature. The other safe categories are names that have services so in demand that they will keep growing through the turbulence. In any case, the overall market trading at 18 times forward earnings will keep us in this range to October. At that point, I believe Q3 earnings will be stronger than expected. As we move to the latter part of this year, the market will start looking at 2020, and I think we will have greater optimism going into an election year.

Knowing that we are in a well-defined range affords an advantage to traders and speculators

Depending on how strong the upward motion on this rally, we can use the charts to see where the resistance is...

Source

If this rally really has legs, it will break above the obvious overhead resistance. For now, my assumption is we will contend with overhead resistance at 2,940. What can we rely on to power this rally? Right now, it's very simple; the 10-year interest rate must continue to rise in interest rates. If the 10-year recedes once again, the rally will fail. That does not mean we will fall hundreds of points as precipitously as it had in the last few weeks. The rally of last week and this one have served the purpose of demonstrating that interest rates can rise too. Make no mistake however the $14 trillion in negative debt in the rest of the world will continue to raise the value of our bonds and inversely lower interest rates. I suspect that more powerful selling will reassert itself as we get closer to 1% on the 10-year.

Consider using TLT and TBT

TLT tracks the long-term bond and TBT is the 2X inverse (short) of the bond. I am talking about this for traders or speculators. In fact, if you are comfortable with options, you could use them to hedge against the wild movements of interest rates. Please be aware that TBT is in itself a derivative and has risk and high costs over the long term. If you are a long-term investor or more casual trader, this is probably not for you. To me, the ideal point of putting on a trade would be if the 10-year gets back to 2%. I am not saying that you put this hedge on today. In fact, I wish I had thought of this a few weeks ago when I called the 10-year as the focus of the market and breaking 2% would create more selling. I didn't, and bad on me for that miss. This play does feel like "shutting the barn door after the horse leaves" so be thoughtful about putting this trade on.

What if we do break above 2,940?

The easy answer is somewhere between 2,980 and 3,000, we will meet with renewed resistance. Clearly, we don't have a lot of upward room. The shocking thing is if the 10-year quiets down and the Fed at Jackson Hole says soothing things about lowering interest rates on the short end and selling longer-dated bonds like 50-year and 100-year, it might put this all in the background for a while. Maybe we see 3,000 again. This will cause chagrin and embarrassment to the maximum amount of people, including me. In no way that if this transpires will I take credit for predicting that. However, if we do decisively break 2,940, I will start talking about that as a possibility. The ultimate chagrin and embarrassment would be if we went back to new highs. I would be happy to look foolish if that happens.

So what am I saying?

Right now, enjoy your gains; just look over your portfolio and start planning to sell. Over the next few days, start selling a few shares from each position (aka trim). If we do break above 2,940, accelerate selling, and start harvesting more profits to build back to 25-35% cash.

What if I sold into the panic two weeks ago and am sitting in cash now?

Well, that is unfortunate, but there are still names that will run-up in the next week or two. Off the top of my head, I would say buy Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) after what Peter Thiel said about its AI technology; GOOGL Cloud will grow very nicely, capturing the most sophisticated machine learning/artificial intelligence projects. Also, if you have the kind of computing to power apps like that, you will attract more mundane business. That is my best, safest big-cap tech name to my mind there's still good upside there. If we do sell off, I think it will hold up under pressure. Yet there is still about 20% upside.

I would pick up Slack (NYSE:WORK), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) should give some alpha. Look at ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), WorkDay (NASDAQ:WDAY), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). If you want to shave some points and really want safety, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) should gain those 5 points it lost. Speaking of shaving some points, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). You have the lists by now. Find good tech names that are well below their recent highs. Also look at the med-tech names. All this said, you better be nimble about buying because no one has rescinded volatility to the downside. This is a market that has shown it can turn on a dime.

We just hit all-time highs a few weeks ago, and last week everyone was talking about a recession in the US. Just beware that as we get back to 2% on the 10-year, you might get renewed buying from Europe and that could take us lower back toward 1%. That will break our rally in the next week or two. You could be buying at the exact worst time if you don't treat this as a fast money trade. Fortunately, for the majority of my loyal readers (I hope), you are sitting pat with great names that either already profitable or going to get ripe this week. That is why I want you to get ready to sell your stocks to the latecomers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.