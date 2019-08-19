HSBC: Strong FH 2019 Results, But Uncertainties Are Still Looming

$12.4 billion in profits before tax in the first half of 2019, which is up 16% from last year.

Investment thesis

Geopolitical risks in HSBC's main market means investors may choose risk-off or reduced at the present moment. The bank is doing well on most fronts, which this article will describe.

On Jun 21st this year, I wrote an article titled "HSBC: Geopolitical Risks Increased." Upon returning from my holiday, I find that Hong Kong’s demonstrations, which started fairly peacefully, has turned more violent. Although the scale of participation, fortunately, has reduced, it is still disruptive to many people’s daily life and it certainly does not bode well for business confidence and tourism which Hong Kong does rely on.

Over in the UK, the Tory party’s selection of Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister did not come as a surprise. His firm stand on insisting that the UK will leave the EU no later than the 31st of October is likely to generate a short-term shock to the UK’s economy.

These two countries are HSBC’s largest markets – so it does matter immensely. Hong Kong obviously more than the UK, as 80% of their profit comes from Asia.

2019 Interim Results

Despite all the unrest, HSBC did deliver a very decent set of results. Here are their key metrics compared to the first half of last year.

Source: HSBC 2019 Interim Report

Retail banking had the best improvement of all their divisions

Source: HSBC 2019 Interim Report

Good growth is also seen in their global private banking division, which caters to high and ultra-high net-worth individuals. Revenues were up 8%, and net new money inflows in the first half more than doubled from the previous year to $14 billion. As much as 60% of these new funds came from internal collaboration from other parts of their global business. Net operating income increased slightly at 2%.

HSBC’s foray into insurance business is an area I have earlier highlighted as an area of growth going forward. It was reassuring to see that their insurance franchise had a strong quarter with the value of new business up 19%.

I am also pleased to see that management announced a $1 billion buyback. Since 2016, HSBC has bought back more than $6 billion worth of their own shares. They say that they are committed to neutralizing scrip issuance over the medium term. Let us hope they will execute on this.

HSBC and the United States

I have so far not written about HSBC and their presence in the United States.

One priority where we’re not on track is the turnaround of our U.S. business - Ewen Stevenson – Group CFO

HSBC is now not expecting to achieve the earlier communicated target of 6% return on tangible equity by 2020. Even such a ROTE is low by comparison to their internal ROTE of 11.2%.

First and foremost, it is important to understand that, as Ewen Stevenson pointed out, it is critical to HSBC’s global business to have a meaningful presence in the U.S. They might exit other peripheral areas, such as France, where ROTE also is too low, but the U.S. still is the world’s number one financial center and should be top priority for one of the world’s major global banks.

On questions from analysts during the conference call, he pointed out that HSBC has loss-making or break-even retail businesses in the U.S. and that they do have a multiyear plan to turn this around. However, I am somewhat skeptical if they can do this due to fierce competition and very low margins in the retail-banking sector. In fact, I do not see this as being the right strategy to pursue as it does very little in terms of cementing HSBC position as a global bank.

Their commercial bank sector in the US is performing better, although it does struggle with cost problems. Cost/income ratio is in the mid-80s, which will bring me back to one of my main concerns about HSBC’s ability to manage costs.

The US Federal Reserve’s 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis Review was positive news, as it allows HSBC to return more of their excess capital sitting in their U.S. business. They will be returning, as dividend to the holding company, about $1.8 billion from their U.S. business in the coming months.

The sudden departure of their CEO

I have to say I was quite surprised to learn of the sudden departure of their CEO John Flint. My surprise was that he has been working with the bank for roughly 30 years, so you would think the bank knew his capabilities and behavior.

Reading between the lines from the transcript of the conference call, Chairman Mark Tucker answered analysts that there was no disagreement between the CEO and the board on the company’s strategy. It seemed to be more of an issue of the details on how they go about realizing their priorities. Tucker did say they needed to “simplify and speed up of execution.” He went on to say that “going into an environment which we feel will become increasingly complex and challenging, we feel Noel Quinn, who has agreed to serve as Interim Group Chief Executive, will bring the right perspective and experience to this.”

It might have been more difficult for an insider to rock the boat and reduce some of their 238,000 people than it is for an outsider. Flint was an old HSBC hand. Tucker is not.

Jaws and operating costs

In my first article on HSBC back in August of 2015 titled “ HSBC: Still Struggling To Meet Targets,” a large focus of the article was on the bank's inability to curtail their costs. Management has for the last ten years kept communicating to the investor community that this is one of their priorities. Yet, it seems their action always falls short.

Adjusted jaws measure the difference between the rates of change in adjusted revenue and adjusted operating expenses. The objective is to see that revenue increases faster than operating expenses. This has been challenging to HSBC in the past.

First half’s 4.5% positive jaws, compared to a 5.6% negative jaws from the corresponding period last year is a result of the 8% increase in revenue they had this year. The operating expense part is still negative. In other words, the bank’s operating expenses keep growing, although at a slower pace. The bank will defer some of their expected investment across the balance of this year and for 2020. What they are investing in is accelerating growth in new areas in Asia, such as the Pearl River Delta, enhancing their digital capabilities and improving productivity.

When we compare HSBC's revenue and net profit with its main peer in relation to their number of employees, I think they have more work to do. Citigroup (C) is a good benchmark, as these two banks are the two leading banks with such an extensive global footprint.

HSBC will cut around two percent of its workforce - or around 4,000 jobs - this year as it seeks to reduce costs - Ewen Stevenson – Group CFO

Valuation

In terms of valuation, let us compare it to that of C. Both of these banks are very favorably valued when we measure them up against the general market.

Source: Tudor Investment, data from Quamnet, SA and Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Further development here can go either way. I hope that Hong Kong's demonstrations will reduce in scale and tenacity, but should violence prevail, I believe China will step in.

Negative events like those we are experiencing are most likely not terminal, but they can have a disruptive and quite negative impact in the short to medium term.

HSBC is still a great bank. However, I want to see more stability in HSBC’s two main markets, mostly Hong Kong, before I add to this position.

I do not have a specific price target as even the wisest wizard in the world often produces forecasts which turns out to miss the target. We see that HSBC by a measure of valuation is cheap. However, just because something is cheap does not mean that it cannot get cheaper.

