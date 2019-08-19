Myovant's Solid Progress Towards A Few Approvals Should Not Be Ignored

Myovant (MYOV) announced that it had achieved positive results from the LIBERTY 2 phase III study using a once-daily relugolix combination therapy to treat women with uterine fibroids. The biotech had already met on the primary endpoint for its first phase III study known as LIBERTY 1. This will allow Myovant to file an NDA for potential approval of the relugolix combination treatment by the end of 2019. Besides using its combination treatment for uterine fibroids, it is also exploring relugolix alone in two phase III studies for women with endometriosis. Results from these studies are expected in Q1/Q2 of 2020, which provides other catalysts in the coming year.

Phase 3 Data Makes Case For FDA Approval

The phase 3 study known as LIBERTY 2 recruited women with uterine fibroids. Patients were treated with either the once-daily relugolix combination therapy or placebo. Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that develop in the uterus during a woman's childbearing years. The primary endpoint was met in that women treated with Myovant's relugolix combination therapy achieved a superior response compared to those given placebo. A response was noted for women with menstrual blood loss volume less than 80 mL and a 50% or greater reduction from baseline in menstrual blood loss. Women given the relugolix combination treatment obtained a response of 71.2% compared to those with 14.7% on placebo. This difference achieved a statistically significant p-value of p < 0.0001. Another good item to note from the study is that bone mineral density between combination treatment and placebo was comparable. On top of LIBERTY 2 meeting the primary endpoint several months ago, Myovant released that the LIBERTY 1 study had also achieved the primary endpoint. With both studies meeting the primary endpoint, the NDA submission for relugolix combination is expected to be filed by the end of this year. Another important item is that this biotech had also succeeded in a bioequivalence study. The reason why that's a good thing is because, should the combination receive FDA approval, then patients can take a single-tablet regimen for the formulation. This would be more convenient for patients to take.

Another Indication For Potential Regulatory Approval

This next program involves two phase III studies using relugolix to treat women with endometriosis. Endometriosis occurs when tissue that normally lines the uterus of a women grows outside of it. This is a major problem because it causes severe pain for the patient and at times menstrual irregularities. This is another good market opportunity for Myovant to use relugolix for. That's because the endometriosis market across several major countries is expected to reach $2 billion by 2025. This program involves two phase III studies that are exactly identical. They both are being used to study multiple treatment arms of relugolix, either alone or in combination with hormone therapy. Both of these studies are known as SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2, respectively. Patients are randomized 1:1:1 to receive either:

40 mg of once-a-day relugolix co-administered in combination with low-dose hormonal therapy for 24 weeks

40 mg once-daily monotherapy relugolix for 12 weeks; then followed by 40 mg relugolix once a day co-administered with low-dose hormonal therapy for an additional 12 weeks

Placebo taken once a day for a total of 24 weeks

Each study on its own will recruit a total of 600 patients. The co-primary endpoints will be proportion of patients with reduction of menstrual pelvic pain and non-menstrual pelvic pain. There a few catalysts that will be expected from this program. The first of which is likely going to be a press release later this year. That's because Myovant anticipates that it will complete enrollment for these studies by the end of 2019. These will be the only catalysts for this program this year. From there, you will have data from SPIRIT 2 expected first in Q1 of 2020 and then data from SPIRIT 1 in Q2 of 2020. These catalysts are still a ways off, but in the meantime, there are other catalysts on the way.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Myovant Sciences had cash and cash equivalents of $226.7 million as of June 30, 2019. A huge chunk of this cash came after it raised a total of $135.4 million in a public offering back in May of 2019. That is, the company sold 15,151,516 shares of its common stock at a price of $8.25 per share. It won't raise cash immediately again, but in my opinion, I could see a cash raise toward the end of 2019 or early 2020. The reason why it will need to raise additional cash is because of the NDA for relugolix to be filed by the end of 2019. In addition, if everything goes well with the advanced prostate cancer and the endometriosis studies, multiple NDAs will need to be filed in 2020 as well. This will take a lot of cash as the biotech prepares to possibly commercialize these products. Of course, this is if the company ends up receiving regulatory approvals for them.

Conclusion

With the second late-stage study using the relugolix combination meeting the primary endpoint in treating patients with uterine fibroids, this sets up the ability to file an NDA for approval by the end of this year. The risk is that, despite the positive results obtained in both studies, there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the application upon submission. The good news is that there is another program that is also near FDA approval. This would be the use of relugolix to treat women with endometriosis in a phase 3 study. Results from this study are expected to be released in Q1 of 2020. This will be another major catalyst for Myovant. The risk is that if the study fails, then it's possible that the stock could be cut in half. However, Myovant will still be good in the long run because it has for the most part de-risked its relugolix drug in the uterine fibroids patient population. Another catalyst would be advanced prostate cancer data expected to be released Q4 of 2019.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.