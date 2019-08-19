Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Aug. 19

This week, two of the Big Five banks are expected to announce their second dividend increase of the year.

Last week, only one of four All-Stars came through for investors.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

As we enter the final weeks of August, it's time to look towards the Big Banks. Next week, two of Canada's Big Five are expected to announce their second dividend increases of the year. Before we jump into that, let's take a look at what transpired last week. Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

Disappointing. I believe this is the best way to describe the results from last week. Three companies - Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF) [TSX:EMA], Hardwoods Distributions Inc. (OTC:HDIUF) [TSX:HDI] and Fiera Capital Corp. (OTC:FRRPF) [TSX:FSZ] - kept their dividend steady.

The lone company to deliver was CAE Inc. (CAE) [TSX:CAE] which raised in line with expectations.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV CAE 10-15% $0.01-$0.015 $0.01 10% $0.11

Once again, Emera has proven to have no discernable dividend raise pattern. Last year, it announced along with second-quarter results. This year, there was no mention of the dividend.

Although its streak is not in jeopardy, it's a guessing game when it comes to the timing of Emera's dividend raise announcement.

Likewise, Hardwoods Distribution is proving to be difficult to predict. Although it has reliably raised along with second-quarter results over the past couple of years, it failed to do so this year. It isn't the first time it has kept its dividend steady for more than four consecutive quarters. It did so in 2015-16 when it kept its dividend flat for five consecutive quarters.

The lack of a raise by Fiera Capital was the biggest surprise. Since its dividend growth streak began, the company has reliably raised dividends twice yearly. This now marks the first time it has kept its dividend steady for three consecutive quarters.

It appears that this will signal a new norm in which the company raises only once a year. As per its press release:

"The introduction of a dividend reinvestment plan in May and the decision to hold the dividend rate constant at $0.84 per share per year were the first steps of a capital structure plan designed to reduce leverage".

CAE didn't surprise, which is probably a good thing considering the disappointing week. It raised dividends by a penny per share, which is consistent with its last two raises. The 10% raise results in a new quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share.

Expected Increases

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) [TSX:RY]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 4.13%

4.13% Earnings: Wednesday, Aug. 21

What can investors expect: Canada's largest bank by market cap is the first of the Big Banks to report earnings. Like the majority of its peers, Royal Bank has a history of raising dividends twice a year. Once with first-quarter results and again in the third quarter.

The bank's last two dividend raises were exactly $0.04 per share. Given softening earnings and the headwinds facing the sector, it is unlikely the company surprises to the upside.

As such, I expect a similar raise next week. Combined with its raise from earlier this year, the total dividend raise for the year would be in line with expected earnings growth rates in 2019.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.92% $0.04 $1.06

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [TSX:CM]

Current Streak: 8 years

8 years Current Yield: 5.70%

5.70% Earnings: Thursday, Aug 22

What can investors expect: Next up is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It has the same dividend raise pattern as the Royal Bank and the company is expected to raise dividends for the second time this week.

In the first quarter, CIBC surprised with a higher-than-expected raise. Considering it is the only Big Five bank expected to post flat earnings growth this quarter, don't expect any surprises this time around. It has the highest yield and has been one of the worst performers in the sector.

If it surprises, it will be to the downside.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.86% $0.04 $1.44

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.