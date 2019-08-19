Hylete IPO: Interesting E-Commerce Company, But Expensive

The company’s FCF was equal to -$4.4 million, 2.09x more than that in 2017. It means that the company will need additional cash to operate in the future.

Hylete is about to reorganize its equity structure. The reorganization includes a 1-for-5 stock split, the conversion of the preferred stock, and the authorization of Class C common stock.

Growth investors will probably appreciate Hylete (HYLT)’s revenue growth of 33%. Additionally, the company’s gross profit margin of 53% is also very impressive.

That said, the company does not report positive FCF and will use the proceeds from the IPO to reduce its debt, which is not ideal. Value investors will not appreciate it. Besides, the underwriters believe that the company’s enterprise value should be worth more than $50 million. In our opinion, after the IPO the total valuation will most likely be lower.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2012, Hylete, Inc. sells performance fitness-based lifestyle apparel, gear, and footwear for men and women. See below some of the products that Hylete offers:

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

Hylete’s marketing strategy includes digital marketing and social media as well as local teams and ambassadors. As shown in the lines below, the company makes extensive use of Facebook (FB), Instagram, and other social media sites. It has developed an app, which offers custom-built workouts and routines while providing information on the company’s products. It uses email marketing and loyalties programs:

Source: Prospectus

The company sells through the company’s website and other e-commerce marketplace retailers. Hylete believes that a direct-to-consumer model is more convenient for clients than the brick-and-mortar model. With that said, the company is planning to open a retail center on the east coast. Hylete expects to open the new location on a test basis. The company will receive real-time client feedback, which will help personalize new locations.

Investors should understand clearly that the company does not manufacture its products. In the three months ended March 31, 2019, 75% of the total amount of products were acquired from China. It is not ideal. If the United States continues to impose taxes on Chinese products, the company may suffer an increase in the cost of goods sold. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“In addition, we do not own or operate any manufacturing facilities and rely solely on unaffiliated manufacturers primarily located outside the United States to manufacture our products. For each of the three months ended March 31, 2019, and the year ended December 31, 2018, approximately 75% of our products were manufactured in China, respectively, and the remainder in other regions.” Source: Prospectus

33% Revenue Growth And 53% Gross Profit Margin

In 2018, the company’s revenue growth was awe-inspiring. Hylete reported net sales of $11.68 million, 33% more than that in 2017. Growth investors will also appreciate the company’s gross profit margin, which was equal to 53% in 2017 as well as 2018. In the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company reported net sales of $2.7 million. Thus, 2019 forward revenue of $11 million appears conservative. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

In 2018 and 2017, Hylete, Inc. reported neither positive FCF nor positive CFO, which most investors will dislike. The company’s FCF was equal to -$4.4 million, 2.09x more than that in 2017. It means that the company will need additional cash to operate in the future. Hylete, Inc. expects to have $14 million in cash after the IPO. If we assume FCF of -$4.4 million, the company may run out of cash after three to four years. Investors need to monitor the amount of cash in hand closely. If the company needs to raise additional equity, the share price may decline. The image below offers the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, with an asset/liability ratio below 1, the company’s financial situation does not look that good. The most worrying is that the company needs to pay a loan and bridge notes in less than one year. The current amount of cash, $1.47 million, is less than the current financial debt. Including the current bridge notes and the loan payable, the financial debt equals $4.74 million. With $0.25 million in property and equipment and inventory worth $3.4 million, the company does not have sufficient assets to sell and pay its debt. See the images below for more on the balance sheet:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

Hylete, Inc. expects to use the proceeds to finance marketing efforts, and design new products among other purposes. The company plans to use $2 million to pay the debt, which investors will not appreciate. As shown in the image below, the company is paying an interest rate of 10%, which most market participants will perceive as expensive. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

The company may have to pay a loan worth $3.9 million. Without sufficient cash in hand, it may not seem clear why the company does not expect to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay the loan. With this in mind, notice that the company plans to convert debt worth $2.03 million into common stock. Debt holders will receive shares at a 20% discount to the initial public offering share price. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“We offered our debt holders the opportunity to convert their existing debt (principal only) at an initial public offering and listing on a major exchange at a 20% discount to the initial public offering share price. As of August 5, 2019, holders representing an aggregate of $2,039,000 of debt, including $684,000 of Class A Bonds, have elected to convert with this offering (the “Debt Conversions”).” Source: Prospectus

After the IPO, if debt holders decide to sell their shares, the share price could decline. Keep in mind that debt investors don’t appreciate the risk suffered by equity holders.

Shareholders And Dual Class Structure

The company is about to reorganize its equity structure. The reorganization includes a 1-for-5 stock split, the conversion of the preferred stock, and the authorization of Class C common stock, which will give ten votes per share to holders. Notice that Class A common stock gives only one vote per share to holders. As a result of the dual-class structure, the founders and some directors will own 72% of the total voting power. It is not ideal. It means that a change of control may be tough on this name. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

As shown in the lines below, Hylete, Inc. competes with Nike, Reebok, Adidas, and Lululemon. These companies are too large. Hylete is a small company, so using massive enterprises to assess the company’s valuation is not ideal.

Source: Prospectus

Owler offers a different list of competitors. They are small, but they are not public companies, so we cannot use them to value Hylete.

Source: Owler

With all this information, let’s review both large public companies and small companies. It will help us understand how significant could be Hylete’s enterprise value.

As shown in the chart below, big companies trade at more than 1.7x TTM and small peers trade below 0.7x TTM. Their gross profit margin is approximately the same as that of Hylete. Competitors grow sales at less than 10%. Hylete, Inc. reports more significant revenue growth. However, competitors report an asset/liability ratio higher than one. The main issue of Hylete is its leverage. It has a lot of financial risks, which may push the valuation of the company down. See the charts below for more information on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Taking into account the company’s financial risk and its revenue growth, Hylete, Inc. could trade at 0.6x-1x sales. In the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company reported net sales of $2.7 million. Thus, let’s use forward sales of $12 million. Hylete, Inc. could have an enterprise value of $7.2-$12 million. If the company can diminish its financial risk and revenue continues to grow, $7.2-$12 million could be an attractive valuation. Savvy individuals will try to buy at this level.

After the IPO, the company expects to have 7.323 million shares. If Hylete sells shares at $9, the market capitalization will equal $65 million. As shown in the image below, Hylete expects to have $14 million in cash after the IPO. It means that the company will have a total enterprise value of $51 million, which appears expensive.

Source: Prospectus

Notice that the company does not report positive operating income. In 2018, Hylete had a gross profit of $6.2 million. With an enterprise value of $51 million, the company would trade at 8.5x its gross profit. It appears expensive for Hylete, which has a large amount of financial risk.

Conclusion And Major Risks

It is not ideal that the company needs money to pay the debt. However, the company plans to open new stores, which may help enhance revenue growth. Hylete has designed a business model that works very well on the internet. There is no reason to believe that the company will not be able to sell through retail locations.

The company is trying to sell shares a bit expensive. In our view, market participants will believe that an enterprise value of $51 million is too much. Note that the company has financial risk. Additionally, if the economic conditions in the United States deteriorate, Hylete revenue growth will most likely diminish. Market participants should understand these risks before buying shares of Hylete.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.