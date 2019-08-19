Shake Shack Has Run Up Too Much

SHAK has one of the highest valuations in the restaurant industry, even as earnings are stagnating.

Shake Shack has run up to over $90 since our last article, with a market cap of over $3bil.

After warning bears that Shake Shack(SHAK) has significant potential upside a couple of months ago, the stock has run up an astonishing 42% in just two months. While we love the company, we certainly don't love the valuation. With over $3bil in market cap and potential headwinds looming, SHAK is just a bit too expensive for our taste buds.

Macros worsening

Even as SHAK has run up, macroeconomics for the restaurant industry and the economy overall has worsened dramatically.

In the restaurant space, employment and other costs have risen significantly. Although SHAK has taken some steps to reduce costs, costs have still increased somewhat.

During the quarter, we continued to experience an increase in food costs, driven primarily by Chick'n Bites, albeit less of the material impact than the prior quarter with increased pricing, as well as improved supply chain initiatives, which came into effect gradually throughout the quarter. Q2 earnings call

We believe that cost inflation could cause pressure on SHAK’s earnings growth in the mid to long term, even with cost cuts. Cost inflation has caused earnings to decline YOY despite extremely strong revenue growth:

Net income was $11.2 million, or 7.3% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $10.6 million, or 9.1% of total revenue, for the same period last year. Net income attributable to Shake Shack Inc. was $9.0 million, or 5.9% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.6 million, or 6.5% of total revenue, for the same period last year. Q2 press release

Consumer sentiment is also likely to be reduced significantly even as the market has run up to new highs as the trade war rages on and recession signs continue to show up, like the recent yield curve inversion. With SHAK being a consumer discretionary company, we believe a decrease in consumer sentiment could significantly affect revenues as consumers become more cost conscious and choose a lower cost restaurant over SHAK.

The market has favored high growth companies recently, and we believe that when this trend shifts, SHAK will be repriced down to a much more reasonable multiple.

Expensive growth

Of course, the main reason we are now avoiding SHAK is due to it’s insane valuations – 5x sales and over 150x earnings. These valuations are significantly higher than the valuations of most restaurant stocks. We'll address why Wingstop(WING) deserves a higher valuation than SHAK later.





SHAK is growing at over 30%, but it’s growth also mainly hingers on expansion into new geographies, which of course has its limitations. As the number of untapped markets begin to decline, SHAK should show a significant decline in growth.

Moving on to licensing. It's been a tremendous year so far for our international business; with a record number of new market openings, and performance well above our expectations; we entered Mainland China with our opening in Shanghai in January, both the Philippines and Singapore in the second quarter; and most recently, Mexico, earlier in the third quarter. Having being on the ground for our recent openings in the Philippines and in Mexico City, it was as humbling as ever to watch the thousands of fans line up to greet us. Q2 earnings call

It is quite vulnerable to competition, meaning that growth could slow if a competent competitor copies some of SHAK’s concepts. There is honestly no reason to pay such a huge multiple for revenues, even if revenues are growing quickly.

After all, as innovative as SHAK is, it is operating in the restaurant industry, where competition is fierce and tastes constantly changing. There is no reason why SHAK would continue to be popular in the long run. Even a celebrity CEO can’t stop customers from chasing after the next hot trend when they see it.

SHAK also doesn’t have significant operating leverage, which is concerning considering investors are paying a huge multiple on low operating earnings. Without strong earnings growth, it’s hard to see when SHAK can return money to investors. Admittedly, adjusted EBITDA is increasing, though the rate of increase is far lower than the rate of increase of revenues and even a 20% adjusted EBITDA growth rate doesn’t warrant such a high multiple as 150x earnings.

We believe SHAK should trade at a higher multiple that peers due to it’s strong revenue growth, but with flat to declining earnings, we believe SHAK shouldn’t trade more than 100x earnings, which is a slight discount to WING, the highest valued restaurant stock we could find. The discount is because it has better earnings growth than SHAK.





At this valuation, SHAK should be trading at a price of around $65, or around a 30% discount to current prices.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe SHAK doesn’t warrant it’s current valuation and has run up way too fast. With a looming trade war and a possible recession on the horizon, we believe SHAK shareholders will soon get a taste of reality, especially if the market becomes more value oriented. SHAK’s high valuation and declining earnings will make this more painful for shareholders. We believe SHAK should be avoided until this correction occurs.

