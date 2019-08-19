Investor Emotion Creates Opportunity In International Flavors & Fragrances

We think that the emotional aspect of staying away from a bribery investigation has caused a dislocation between value and valuation.

Investment Thesis

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)' stock fell off of a cliff following its earnings announcement. The major cause of the drop was the bribery investigation that IFF is undertaking in its Frutarom businesses' Russia and Ukraine operations. In our opinion the risk from the investigation is much, much lower than what was implied in the stock's price-action. We think that the emotional aspect of staying away from a bribery investigation has caused a dislocation between value and valuation. We recommend investors take advantage of the situation and buy IFF shares.

Why Shares Fell Off Of A Cliff

IFF has seen significant pressure following its Q2 FY19 earnings report and its earnings call. The situation was exacerbated with a Bloomberg article and a short report.

The second quarter was a poor one in a difficult business environment. IFF reported in line adjusted EPS with a top line miss. Both EPS and revenue guidances were brought down to $4.85-5.05 from $4.90-5.10 and to $5.15-5.25 bn from $5.2-5.3 bn respectively. The guidance was particularly bad given the Management's emphasis on hedging gains, implying weaker quality of earnings going forward.

Segment results were also poor partly because of excellent performance last year raising comparables. The taste business shrank 1%. Scent business managed to grow 4% thanks to price increases offsetting rising material costs. Frutarom shrank 4% following a 3% growth in Q1.

Shares responded poorly to the news, the price-action was much too negative for the financial results. The share price fell 17% from the $141 levels it was trading at before the announcement all the way to $117 and then continued the journey post a quick bounce to the current $113 level.

Despite the Bloomberg article coming out on the same day and citing the possibility of the divestiture of DuPont (DD)'s biosciences unit and IFF as one of the three logical buyers, we don't think that this was the issue. The article only says that DuPont is considering the sale and not in an official process and that IFF is a logical address for the sale and nothing more. The article also came out after the drop and during the day.

The reason for the pullback was in the earnings report as highlighted in the recent report from the short research firm Pacific Square. IFF is apparently working through an investigation. IFF apparently found improper payments made by the Ukraine and Russia operations of Frutarom, its recent acquisition. IFF discovered this during the integration progress. The payments were made to representatives of Frutarom customers and Frutarom's senior management was apparently aware.

The Drop Outdid The News

We think that the pullback was out of touch with what was announced and the emotional aspect of running away from the bribery investigation caused investors to outsell the fundamentals.

First and foremost, IFF states that the payments are no longer being made. This is very important as it implies that these payments are not necessary for the ongoing operations of Frutarom in these countries.

Next, the size of the issue is miniscule. The Management commented that the amount of sales affected by these payments was less than 1% of the FY18 net sales of the combined entity. The Management also said that the payments may have been occurring for a few years but that most likely the amount wasn't material on an annual basis.

There are two issues to contend with here, whether the Management's analysis points to a significant financial headwind down the line and whether or not to trust the Management's analysis. In our opinion the answers to these are no and yes. Our view on the former is due to the repeated use of the phrase "not material" or equivalents.

Our view on the latter is due to the proactive declaration of the management. The Company notified the public as soon as it found out about the issue. They took outside legal and accounting advice. They are not trying to hide away from the situation but want to be as transparent as possible. These actions earn our trust.

IFF Is A Diversified And A High Quality Holding Looking At Top And Bottom Line Growth

IFF is a global leader in producing flavors and fragrances. The Company operates in three verticals of Scent, Taste, and Nutrition & Ingredients which have strong synergies to one another. IFF leverages the large scale and consolidated manufacturing to drive costs lower, and its wide customer network to drive better portfolio sales to drive a highly profitable and sticky business.

The Scent segment operates in the beauty industry. Its key categories are Consumer Fragrances (fabric/home care, personal wash, toiletries, etc), Fine Fragrances, Fragrance Ingredients, and Cosmetic Active Ingredients. The industry is a consolidated one with about half the market going to multinationals like IFF and is $17 bn large and is expected to grow at 3% CAGR for the next 5 years according to IFF. The Scent segment boasts a strong core list access with multinationals as well as great exposure to regional customers. It has the largest portfolio of ingredients globally. With the U.S. consumer so strong, the segment should do well currently.

The Taste segment operates in the food & beverage industry. Its key categories are Flavor Compounds, Savory Solutions, and Inclusions. The taste market is a $24 bn one and is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR. IFF is the #2 player globally in Taste with highest margins globally. IFF is looking to grow its Taste segment by focusing on high growth areas of Mid East, Africa, Turkey, and India.

The Nutrition & Ingredients segment is also in the food & beverage industry. The segment is in Natural Food Protection, Natural Healthy Ingredients, Flavor Ingredients, and Natural Colors categories. This market is a small but high growth one at a $7.5 bn market size with a 5 year expected CAGR of 6%. IFF only drove $300 mn of its $3.98 bn FY18 sales from the segment. Despite its small size, IFF is well positioned for the future with a high quality portfolio of established reputation which is efficient with backward integration. IFF is looking to capitalize on the growth of Nutrition & Ingredients with both top and bottom line expansion via investments in high-margin geographies and categories.

Overall, IFF is a quality company with a strong portfolio that is well positioned for stable growth. In addition to the 5-7% long term revenue growth target, a key goal of the Management is >12% TSR with 10% EPS growth and a 2% dividend. These are characteristics of a core industry stalwart portfolio holding.

IFF's Relative Valuation Indicates Opportunity

IFF, a quality blue chip, is now trading at below market multiples. The current TTM multiples are 20x non-GAAP P/E, 17x EV/EBITDA, and 22x P/CF. To emphasize the discount: buyers off IFF today will get a 6% forward cash yield in addition to the dividend and the EPS growth mentioned above. The total return opportunity from a quality name like IFF at market multiples offers, we think, one of the best risk/return scenarios out there.

IFF offers opportunity in absolute terms, but to understand the risk/reward in relative terms we compare its metrics to those of its peers. We will be comparing IFF its peers listed on Seeking Alpha of McCormick (MKC) (read our article on McCormick here), Ecolab (ECL), Church & Dwight (CHD), Air Products and Chemicals (APD), and Ingredion Inc. (INGR). We will compare valuation, growth, and profitability.

In terms of valuation, we see that IFF screens as very cheap. It has the second lowest valuation next to Ingredion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We see that IFF is relatively strong in terms of growth, we also see a seemingly troubled Ingredion. IFF has managed strong long-term growth CAGRs thanks to its organic and inorganic growth success. It has combined this with a fast growing EBITDA. It failed to bring this success down to the bottom line however due to its integration challenges and debt burden. We think that this will change going forward as integration bears fruit and that this is indicated in the Management's ambitious EPS growth targets.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In terms of profitability we see IFF up there near the best. The Margin structures are not that different and we see a strong margin profile in all the names. This is because of the advantageous nature of the industries that these companies operate in.

Source: Seeking Alpha

All things considered, we see a highly profitable company with a proven track record of strong growth at a relative valuation discount in IFF.

Buy The Dip

We think that the emotional aspect of investing has created a dislocation here between value and valuation. We think that investors rushing out of IFF on the bribery news have caused a significant discount on IFF shares. We recommend investors take advantage of the situation and buy IFF stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.