Starpharma Needs Patience But Upside Is Interesting

I’m embarrassed to admit when I first invested in Starpharma (OTCQX:SPHRY), or SPL on the ASX). Let’s just say it was a long time ago. Over the years, I’ve done well selling shares when they were in vogue and buying when they were unloved. Throughout the last decade, common theme has been clarity of purpose and good execution by management of an Aussie biotech company, in a capital-constrained market. Over the past 3 years, I’ve written 5 Seeking Alpha articles about Starpharma, all of which have a theme that good times are in sight. So my first admission is that my timing is out, because apart from the share price doubling late in 2017, it has bounced around and gone nowhere since. However, as I explain in this article, a lot of things are maturing and so now really is a time to have a serious look at this stock if you are a biotech investor looking for substantial de-risked upside.

As I noted in an article 2 years ago, Starpharma has solidified its programs around its VivaGel dendrimer product SPL7013 and also its DEP-coupling technology for delivering (and in some cases targeting) insoluble small molecule drugs, which includes many toxic and hard to deliver anti-cancer drugs.

VivaGel

Since completing two substantial Phase 3 trials for prevention and recurrence of bacterial vaginosis (which address global markets valued at ~$1.75 billion), Starpharma has completed licensing agreements in many markets for VivaGel BV.

Starpharma has chosen companies with strong presence in women’s health to market its VivaGel products in Australia & New Zealand (as Fleurstat BV Gel with Aspen Pharmacare), Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America (as Betadine BV Gel with Mundipharma) and the US, as VivaGel BV with ITF Pharma.

The US licensing agreement with ITF Pharma involves $101 million milestone payments ($20 million on FDA approval of two BV indications, plus $81 million in commercial milestones) plus escalating double-digit royalties on sales. ITF is the US subsidiary of privately owned Italfarmaco SpA and the VivaGel product will become ITF’s top priority Women’s health product. Starpharma will manufacture the product initially but eventually ITF may seek FDA approval for its own manufacturing facility. Starpharma is responsible for regulatory activities, while ITF will be responsible for commercialisation activities (product launch, market pricing, reimbursement, marketing, promotion, sales).

The VivaGel products are now available in Australia and are being progressively launched in Europe and Asia. Regulatory submissions are underway in other territories. Things are delayed in the US pending FDA approval (see below).

Of interest for branding, but probably not a significant commercial reward to Starpharma is marketing of VivaGel condoms (anti-viral condom with VivaGel as a lubricant) in Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan.

Share price correction with FDA delay in approving VivaGel

Until a product is approved and a market established, there are always risks of unexpected delays. Starpharma received a setback (which adversely affected the share price) when in late December 2018 the FDA advised that it needed confirmatory clinical data prior to FDA approval. This hiatus only affected US registration and no other territories were impacted. While it was not clear exactly what the FDA required, it did make clear that there were no issues preventing approval in relation to safety, manufacturing or quality of the VivaGel products. This is important because VivaGel is the first dendrimer product considered by the FDA under an NDA. The delay was a shock to Starpharma as the data package for VivaGel is extensive.

Starpharma met with the FDA in April 2019 after submitting a further comprehensive information package to the FDA. The meeting was described as a constructive and interactive meeting by Jackie Fairley, Starpharma’s CEO. Note that VivaGel still retains it QIDP and Fast Track status, which means priority approval (well except that the FDA is delaying things!) and 5 years of additional market exclusivity.

The share price was tracking above $10 late in 2018, until news of a delay in approval of VivaGel by the FDA was announced. This drove the share price briefly below $7 and it traded between $7 and $8 until mid-April 2019. With news of a meeting with the FDA and VivaGel BV market approvals in Australia and Europe, the share price traded above $9 until recently, when it dropped below $8.50. It is currently trading ~$8.30 and this fall has happened for no reason that I can see.

New SPL7013 product area: Ophthalmic drops for viral conjunctivitis

Now that VivaGel is being registered for topical treatment (and also prevention) of bacterial vaginosis for sale in most countries, with just the US lagging in final approval, other applications of the active ingredient (SPL7013) are coming into view. The search for other applications has been a long one, with for example a potential application in arthritis treatment explored (and rejected) a decade ago.

Late last year Starpharma announced granting of a US patent for use of SPL7013 ophthalmic drops for viral conjunctivitis. The patent has broad claims for treating and preventing microbial infections, which go beyond viral infections (e.g., adenoviral conjunctivitis) to include bacterial conjunctivitis and other eye infections. Viral conjunctivitis is the most common cause of infectious conjunctivitis, affecting 10 million people annually in the US and Europe.

Just as for bacterial vaginosis, treating viral conjunctivitis is poorly served with no currently approved therapies. The initial work on SP7013 for treating viral conjunctivitis in animal models shows potent antiviral activity which is non-irritating for the eye.

Late last year Starpharma indicated that there is interest from potential partners and that it is developing a developmental strategy for this new product based on SPL7013.

DEP-conjugation for drug solubilisation and delivery

The VivaGel programs offer substantial revenue prospects on the licensed applications, noting the worldwide market for the two VivaGel BV products is ~$1.75 billion. In the US, for example, all sales and marketing costs are borne by the licensee with $101 million milestone payments and escalating double-digit royalties. However, in my view, the huge upside rests with the DEP (Dendrimer Enhanced Product) drug coupling technology.

In-house programs

Starpharma has 3 programs involving taking formerly successful anti-cancer drugs into the clinic (DEP-docetaxel, DEP-cabazitaxel, DEP-irinotecan) in a patent-protected new formulation. A fourth in-house DEP-drug molecule will go into the clinic soon. Each of the 4 drugs being coupled, tested in animals and then moving into clinical trials, had $billion markets, notwithstanding serious problems with delivery and resulting side-effects. All of these products have outstanding potential as they are substantially safer and more effective than the original formulations. Clearly, they offer potential partnering opportunities.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) DEP partnerships

Of greater significance is a substantial and expanding series of programs with AstraZeneca on initially a new blockbuster drug candidate AZD0466 (a Bcl2/xL DEP inhibitor conjugate) which is being evaluated for treating both solid and blood tumors. Recently, a US patent was granted for this first DEP-Bcl2/xL conjugate. The AstraZeneca deal involves a multi-product DEP licence, with milestones of $124 million on the first AZ-DEP product and $93.3 million for each subsequent product. Starpharma will also receive tiered royalties on net sales and AZN funds the development costs of the products.

The above programs evolved from an initial program on a specific class of AstraZeneca drugs under development. In June 2019, a second partnership was announced which involves a Development and Option Agreement with AZN to progress the development of a DEP version of one of AZN’s major marketed oncology medicines. The drug isn’t disclosed in the agreement. Starpharma will conduct agreed preclinical studies and then AZN has an option to licence the DEP-oncology molecule for an exercise fee of $5 million, plus industry standard development and commercialisation milestones and escalating royalties on sales.

If AZN doesn’t exercise the option, Starpharma acquires an option to licence rights to develop the DEP-drug itself or through a sub-licensee, with milestones and royalties paid to AZN on commercialisation of the product. From the press release it sounds as if Starpharma has already done initial work on the molecule, with promising results. One might speculate that this molecule is a major AZN product that is close to going off patent. The DEP-coupling would provide a new patent life for the molecule which (if other DEP couplings are an indication) becomes more effective and with fewer side effects.

It is significant that Starpharma has licensed the DEP technology to AZN only narrowly and remains free to engage with other companies on other product-specific licences.

There is now a lot of demonstration that DEP-coupling dramatically improves solubility of small cancer drugs, reduces side effects and increases effectiveness of the drugs. This surely must be of general interest to big pharma. And an additional benefit is the possibility of targeting the drug through coupling the DEP to an antibody.

Cash position

The most recent quarterly cash report (July 2019) indicates that the company is in good financial shape, with $A41.3 million cash, against a net cash burn for the current financial year of $A10.1 million (FY2018 $A9.9 million). Quarterly cash outflows of $A3.5 million were split between manufacture of VivaGel BV to support launch of the product in Australia and Europe, and three DEP clinical programs. Product sales ($A0.6 million) are limited as the VivaGel product is just going to market now. The latest report indicates expected revenues from VivaGel products as well as milestone payments on DEP partnered programs (as yet unspecified but see below).

Near-term events which might trigger share price increase

FDA approval of VivaGel BV

Given the commentary above concerning a delay in FDA approval, clearly the market awaits clarification and FDA approval for the VivaGel BV products. This will trigger a $20 million milestone payment by ITF (assuming that the US licensing agreement is still current).

DEP program AZN molecule into the clinic

A US FDA investigational new drug application (IND) is planned for DEP-Bcl2/xL inhibitor AZD0466 in the near future and it is expected to enter the clinic later this year. This will create interest.

The transforming event will be when a big pharma (AZN is an obvious possibility) decides it needs to own the DEP technology to enhance a series of programs. I’d love to hear more from management about their targeted DEP radiopharmaceutical program(s) which represent another market opportunity for the DEP-conjugate technology.

Conclusion

I’m a long-term investor in Starpharma who has seen the story grow and mature. The company is neglected, but this is a rare biotech opportunity that is pretty much de-risked. If you are looking for some substantial upside from a small cap biotech company, this one is hard to ignore. The company has a lot of long-term investors who lose patience with the pace of developments. This means that there continue to be opportunities as the share price cycles up and down. At the moment, there is another “down” cycle. The current price is attractive but it may get more so, until one of a number upcoming announcements provides a trigger for a substantial upwards re-evaluation of the value of this company.

I have been involved in biotech technology and startups for a long time. Readers of this article should take note that I am a long-time (patient) investor, when evaluating this article. If the company interests you, talk with your financial advisor about the risky end of your portfolio. If my comments help provide insight please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.