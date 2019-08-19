What We Can Do To Achieve Faster Economic Growth

The government can impact these supply side factors, but they require longer-term solutions, something that will seemingly have little or no impact on the upcoming election.

Recent economic analysis points to the fact that most of the factors contributing to the current slow growth rate seem to come from the supply side of the economy.

No one seems to be satisfied with the current rate of growth of the US economy, and the politicians are frustrated with this fact, especially with the 2020 elections nearing.

Over the past ten years, the full extent of the current economic recovery, the United States economy grew at a modest 2.2 percent compound rate of growth. No one has been particularly happy about this rate of growth, especially the politicians.

But, the growth rate is what it is.

The basic reasons for this modest growth rate come from the supply side of the economy…and not the demand side.

In most of the research on this topic, two major factors contribute the most to this growth rate: by historical standards, the rate of growth of labor productivity has been particularly modest and the rate of growth of the labor supply has been slower than in the past.

These factors have also been a part of the slowdown in growth globally, although there have been attempts to include other factors in the overall slowdown, For example, Ruchir Shamar has a particularly cogent expansion of the causes of slower growth in his recent article in the New York Times.

Mr. Shamar includes two other factors that have restrained growth and while I don't necessarily disagree with him, I would present the reasons for these further contributions in a different manner.

For one, Mr. Shamir includes the growth of debt as a major reason for the slowdown in growth…in the United States but also globally. Mr. Shamar states that "the debt burden now as it was right before the (Great Recession)."

Instead of just talking about "the debt burden,' I find it more helpful to discuss the growth of credit inflation and its continued influence on economic activity.

As I have written many times before, my latest description can be found here, has grown since the early 1960s and has resulted in more and more of the credit expansion generated by the federal government in its attempt to generate faster economic growth, has gone into the financial circuit of the economy and not into the real, or, productive sectors of the economy.

As a consequence, monetary and fiscal policies result in the stimulus going into financial engineering and not into real capital investment and productivity growth. Asset prices rise but consumer prices only increase modestly.

So one gets the tax reform act passed in December 2017 and finds that roughly 60 percent of the proceeds went into stock buybacks. It is unknown how much of the rest of the benefits went into other forms of financial engineering.

Yes, the economy experienced a brief "bump" in activity, but these contributions were quickly dissipated.

The basic research on this subject shows that over the past, almost sixty-years, sophisticated investors have moved more and more in this direction where economic stimulus results in less and less real growth and more and more movement in asset prices.

This growth in debt does have consequences on economic growth, but not just as a burden. And, along with this impact on economic growth, we find two other consequences arising: first, there has been a substantial increase in income/wealth inequality; and second, the "new" Modern Corporation devotes more and more resources to financial engineering as its scale increases.

The other factor Mr. Shamar mentions is the fact that there has been "a deglobalization of trade."

There is no question that "nationalism'" has become more of a factor in the world. Mr. Shamar writes about how the economic slowdown everywhere has caused people to focus upon stimulating their own economies and lose sight of how integrated the world is now. This latter fact, he argues requires governments to work together because everything is so integrated now.

This, Mr. Shamar contends, has also limited economic growth.

My read on this is that as countries have become more focused upon their own problems, the politicians have become more short-sighted in their policies. That is, they have emphasized policies that have more immediate impacts upon the economy, but have very few lasting effects over time. The programs are more directed to current consumption than to longer-run investment. Thus, the overall impact on growth is minimal, especially in this era of credit inflation.

One can create a picture of what should be done by looking at what has produced the environment of slower economic growth.

First, politicians must get away from their focus upon economic policies derived from a "Phillips Curve" mentality. Historically, the Phillips Curve shows an empirical relationship between unemployment and inflation. The conclusion drawn from this empirical relationship is that the government can achieve lower rates of unemployment by producing higher rates of inflation

From this relationship we get the underpinnings of the credit inflation I talked about above. The credit inflation produces helps to produce financial innovation and the financial engineering that diverts so many resources to the financial circuit of the economy. We need to break this cycle.

Furthermore, if this cycle is broken, there will be less buildup of wealth/income inequality.

Second, the politicians need to produce programs that focus more on longer-term results. These programs would include efforts to build up the infrastructure, programs that had contributed more to the education, retraining, and relocation of the population, and programs that directed monies into future research and development.

These factors will also contribute to the growth of labor force productivity and will also work to increase the labor force participation rate which will help increase the growth rate associated with the labor force. These two factors are vital to the achievement of overall faster economic growth.

But, to get faster economic growth we will need to focus more on longer-run programs and policies. As we have seen over the past sixty-year period, the focus on shorter-run programs and policies leave us "short-changed" in the longer-run.

A short-term focus can produce benefits at the start of an era, but continued emphasis upon short-run programs and policies can lead to other results that are less beneficial as the programs and policies lead to people allocating resources elsewhere.

One further comment: almost all of the "short-run" programs are demand-side programs. The emphasis of this discussion has been on supply-side results.

That is why I emphasize the fact that the current budgetary efforts of the government or any future efforts to stimulate the economy before the 2020 election will have very little impact on economic growth because they will be directed at the demand-side of the economy. This of course says nothing about the possibility of a recession occurring in the next year or so.

