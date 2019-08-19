With Treasury Yields Tanking, The Japanese Yen May Be A Better Hedge For Stocks

The idea behind using the yen as a hedge is that Japanese institutional investors have large holdings in US stocks and implicit and explicit short positions in the yen.

In this article, I'd like to share an interesting idea that readers might consider for their portfolio. If you read my articles, you probably know that 10-year Treasury yields have dropped from over 3 percent when I began writing about them in November to under 1.6 percent today. That's great for my friends who entered the trade back then, but as such, Treasuries are now no longer likely to be a strong source of future return and only have good value as a hedge against equity volatility. The question that investors should ask now is whether there are better hedges out there given that 10-year Treasuries may be overextended.

How the Japanese yen carry trade works

To understand the yen, first, you have to understand the carry trade. The carry trade, in a nutshell, is when investors in countries with low interest rates swap their local currency for a currency with a high interest rate. The idea is that you can pocket the difference in interest and swap the currency back at a later date so you can spend your profits. Alternately, investors in other countries can borrow money in low-yielding currencies and invest the difference in higher-yielding currencies.

Although the proper implementation can be a bit complicated, the strategy really does work, as investors historically can make risk-adjusted returns similar to the stock market from so-called carry trades.

Portfolio value of a basket of carry trades 2008-2019

Source: Quantpedia

Historically, Japanese investors have favored the carry trade, due to persistently low interest rates and poor equity returns in Japan. Japanese investors have more money than is commonly appreciated, too. Japan runs trade surpluses and is the third-largest economy in the world, behind the US and China, and holds about a trillion dollars in Treasuries at any given time. As such, both households and institutions in Japan who don't want to put money under the mattress must go out and take risk in the currency and equity markets. Institutional investors in nations with trade surpluses always have excess money to invest, but Japanese households wield enough power that market prognosticators often attribute currency movements to Mrs. Watanabe, the collective name for Japanese households with currency carry trades (mostly Japanese women in charge of their family's finances).

However, the issue with the amount of Japanese foreign investment is that the implicit and explicit leverage created by the carry trade creates feedback loops. What this means is that the Japanese yen carry trade has a tendency to crash as everyone cashes in their profits at the same, causing other investors to do the same. Among major currencies, the yen is famous for its volatility. For example, here is a yen flash crash that happened earlier this year. And here is the theory behind the currency crashes, as told by Ivy League researchers. In almost all cases, the yen tends to crash upwards to equilibrium, dealing losses to investors who short the currency as part of carry trades.

This effect is how savvy investors can profit. Ray Dalio famously predicted the bear market of 2008-2009, building positions in a trifecta of gold, long-term US Treasuries, and Japanese yen.

Why do I care if I'm a US-based investor?

Japanese investors have large short positions in the yen. Japanese investors have large holdings of US stocks. Point 1 and point 2 regularly interact.

As such, when equity volatility in the US rises, the yen has a tendency to appreciate. In times of calm, such as 2012-2017, the yen tends to depreciate against higher-yielding currencies and other risk assets.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

One of my most read articles on Seeking Alpha focused on a timing strategy that rotated between the S&P 500 (with or without leverage) and long-term Treasuries. Any time the market is above its 200-day moving average (subject to the timing interval), you're long stocks (SPY). Any time the market is below its 200-day moving average, you wait in Treasuries (TLT) until the market rises back above the baseline.

This is the performance of a simple implementation of that strategy. The Sharpe ratio is 0.93 going back to 2008. Note that the buy-and-hold asset is the yen, and the timing asset is the yen and the S&P 500 using the above timing model.

SPY/TLT timing strategy

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Now, for an implementation using the yen via the FXY ETF.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The Sharpe ratio of the yen strategy is 0.99, which is impressive given that the ETF I used for the test has some flaws such as a 50+ basis point management fee for most of its existence (vs. 40 bps now) and likely a good deal of NAV manipulation by its market makers. Also, the yen is about 40 percent less volatile than 30-year Treasuries over the period studied, so the difference in volatility could be adjusted with the use of leverage to translate the portfolio into superior returns.

Should you buy the yen when stocks go down?

The tests I ran are promising. Given that the idea came about from my view of global capital flows and balance of trade and not from random data mining, there is less of a bar to clear to presume the strategy will continue to work. Trading FXY as a hedge against fear and chaos appears to be as effective or more than buying Treasuries, and much more effective than commonly used strategies such as buying puts or VIX futures.

The ETF application using FXY is usable for retail investors, but professionals will find that they can get more accurate and less expensive exposure to the yen with currency futures and/or swaps.

While I'm not sure if the yen market timing model should dethrone the stocks/long-term US Treasury market timing model I helped popularize, it provides an alternative for investors who believe that rates in the US are overextended. Additionally, if currency carry trades are part of your repertoire, knowing that US equity volatility affects carry trade returns and can give signals to open and close positions helps you design winning trading strategies.

