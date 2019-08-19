The Markopolos Short Report On GE Is Full Of Inaccuracies

The one area where there may be issues is in long term insurance reserves. But even there if accurate, Markopolos concedes GE probably has years to add reserves.

The report has a scathing sensationalist tone with numerous inaccuracies to the point that much of it cannot be taken seriously.

Harry Markopolos, well known as a whistleblower on Bernie Madoff, has published a 175 page report accusing GE of fraudulently under-reporting $38 billion of losses.

Background

In a report issued August 15, 2019 here, Harry Markopolos claims GE (NYSE:GE) has $38.1 billion in losses it fraudulently hasn’t recognized. The report is filled with hysterics throwing words around such as Madoff, Enron, fraud and insolvent. Markopolos claims to be short the stock and did not talk to anyone affiliated with GE prior issuing the report. Based on his prior track record with Bernie Madoff, his 175 page report significantly lowered GE stock on August 15th. The losses he claims are in three categories.

1. $18.5 billion of losses in the long term care re-insurance (LTC) unit.

2. A $10.5 billion difference in GE LTC GAAP reserves and the statutory reserves it shows with the insurance regulators.

3. $9.1 billion of losses at its 50.4% owned Baker Hughes subsidiary due to an improper accounting classification of its ownership of that subsidiary.

I will address many of his major points. My objective is to show while there may be more insurance reserves needed, there is no fraud, GE is not insolvent, and GE is not Enron.

Lets take care of the $9.1 billion Baker Hughes of that right off the bat. His $9.1 billion in losses at Baker Hughes is due to GE’s use of consolidation accounting. The GAAP accounting rules allow GE to use consolidation accounting if they own at least 50%. GE owns slightly more than that. The majority of 50%+ holding companies consolidate their holdings so this is common. Further, GE previously owned 62.5% of Baker Hughes. Nothing changed operationally or control-wise when they sold that position down to 50.4%. So why would the accounting change?

Markopolos claims that GE’s under reserve at LTC is a fraud. He spends a lot of time looking at the history of it. In fact, all LTC insurers and re-insurers were caught off guard by significantly higher claims than they modeled for back in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. This is due to longer lives and higher medical costs. GE is more exposed than most peers due to being a re-insurer and having a lot of more policies. Many of the primary insurers have raised premiums over 100% which has allowed them to limit losses. Being a re-insurer means GE cannot raise premiums like the primary insurers can. This is not a fraud by GE, but simply being the re-insurer of a long tail insurance product that has performed worse than everyone expected. GE actually mitigated some of its exposure by spinning off Genworth, its primary LTC insurer last decade.

The raising of LTC premiums by the primary LTC insurers is ongoing. It benefits GE in that it drives off some customers who are unwilling or unable to pay the higher rate. That means less potential losses to GE’s re-insurance. Markopolos failed to acknowledge this.

A Summary of Issues with Markopolos’s Report

There are numerous inaccuracies in Markopolos’s report. A highlight of some of the worst is below. The page number is the first item listed, then Markopolos’s quote, then my rebuttal.

1. p.ii “GE’s LTC reinsurance units are part of GE Capital (GEC), and GEC was very happy to imprudently account for LTC insurance premiums as “earnings” in the 1980’s, 1990’s and 2000’s while policy-holders were still young and weren’t filing claims.”

Nobody knew back then that life expectancies and medical costs would rise as much as they did. Not GE or any of its peers.

2. P.iii “GE was able to hide its LTC liabilities for a long, long time because its actuaries are about as independent as KPMG, GE’s auditor for the past 110 years, and the ratings agencies. All are getting paid by GE, so of course they’ll never question GE’s LTC reserves.”

This sensationalist comment hurts the credibility of the report. All insurance companies have actuaries and auditors they pay. The vast majority do the right thing. None of the other LTC companies are being charged with fraud.

3. p.iii “We calculated GE should have taken a reserve hit as early as 2012, and certainly no later than 2015, but they waited until new management came in and booked what little reserve they could afford in late 2017/early 2018, a $15 Billion commitment”

This is a major inaccuracy. GE added or committed to $21 billion in additional reserves at that time. They added $6 billion immediately and committed to $15 billion more.

4. P.iv “If the $18.5 Billion in additional required reserves weren’t bad enough, GE also has a $10.5 Billion difference between its $30.4 Billion in statutory reserves and it’s $19.9 Billion of GAAP reserves. This $10.5 Billion difference will lead to a $10.5 Billion non-cash charge to earnings between now and the new insurance accounting rule change which goes into effect in 1QTR 2021.

Markopolos appears to be double counting. The $10.5 billion should be part of the $18.5 billion extra reserves he claims is needed.

Also, GE is required by the regulators to live with the more onerous statutory reserves as its reserve requirements. That means if they prove excessive, they can move money back to the parent.

5. P.15 “GE Fails the “Madoff Test”: Returns Too Good to Be True Source: 2012-2018 GE 10-Ks; Madoff Fund Annual Reports GE Industrial Business Units’ Revenue-Weighted Average Profit Margin of 14.7% Is Better Than Madoff’s 12%.

This is the most outrageous claim in the report. GE is not an investment fund. Many if not most of GE’s peers have profit margins of around 14.7% if not more for their segments.

6. On page 25, Markapolous compares GE LTC GAAP to statutory Accounting differential to four peers (Unum, Prudential, Genworth and CNO).

However, they are not peers. GE LTC is entirely re-insurance. A review of the 10-K's of Unum, Genworth and CNO indicate they are mostly primary insurers. Prudential's 10-K does not mention LTC at all.

7. P. 40 “Here’s the Truth That GE’s “Teach-In” Never Told You: Paid Claims and Losses Are Increasing at an Exponential Rate!”

Yes, they are increasing rapidly. The re-insurance curve of claims is different than primary insurance and kicks in later but with more intensity. We are in that phase right now where they are kicking in. That doesn’t necessarily mean $18.5 billion more in reserves is needed. It just shows where we are in the life cycle.

8. P.74 “Loss Ratio Comparisons Show the Impact of GE Having the Worst LTC in the Market and the Need for It to Have the Highest Reserves”. Markapolous then shows a table showing GE’s two LTC operations having loss ratios of 527% and 280% versus 14 peers who have LTC loss ratios of 47-198%.

Once again, most of these are not true peers. This is an apples to oranges comparison. They are primarily primary insurers and GE is a re-insurer. Most of the primary insurers have a re-insurer behind them to absorb much of their excess losses and can raise their premiums. Their losses and metrics used are not comparable.

9. P. 80 “GE Can Never Dig Out from This Hole/ Where Is the Cash Flow Coming from to Fund These “Known” Liabilities? /Total Long and Short Term Debt $107B”.

Most of this interest bearing debt is at GE’s finance company held in GE Capital but outside of LTC. There was $61.2 billion owed by the finance company (GEC) on June 30, 2019 see the 10-Q. Of this, the majority is secured by equipment leases. This is finance company debt, same as a bank or automaker would have. Almost all finance companies have this type of debt. They pay it off from collecting the underlying loans and leases. Since the majority of their customers are airlines and hospitals, lease losses are low. It is not corporate debt they want to pay down. If anything, they want more, so they can lend more. Sophisticated investors look at corporate debt when doing leverage ratios. Corporate debt net of cash is actually quite low.

10. P. 103 “GE is insolvent / Industrial Businesses Have Working Capital Deficit of $20 Billion”

Having a negative working capital does not mean insolvency. Many companies have a negative working capital. GE’s bonds are rated BBB+, it has a market cap of around $70 billion, and it has a positive net worth. It also had $32 billion in cash on June 30, 2019. It has numerous valuable assets it could sell if needed. Last fall I did a sum of the parts calculation article on GE showing a sum-of-the-parts value of $16.35. If you subtract another $18.5 billion for additional reserves (undiscounted) then you get $14.22 per share. Since conglomerates trade at a discount to SOPT calculations, fair value is probably around $12 assuming those values from last fall are still accurate. Corporate debt is down from then.

Conclusion

The $9.1 billion in “shortfall” at Baker Hughes is not per GAAP and should be disregarded. The $18.5 billion of cash needed at LTC and the $10.5 billion of non-cash shortfall to statutory accounting appear to be double counting. That leaves a $18.5 billion shortfall at GE LTC if Markopolos’s calculations are correct. Lets assume they are despite his other inaccuracies. Much of that cash infusion won’t be needed for years. Adding over time, like they previously agreed to, should be an option. Adding $18 billion over say 7 years is not going to break GE. In fact, Markopolos shows this as a likelihood on page 87. He shows a $3.4 billion upfront payment then $1.9 billion per year. Very little pain for all his fire and fury.

Wall Street has universally criticized Markopolos's report. That includes analysts from Goldman Sachs Citigroup, Melius, and William Blair. It also includes noted short investors such as Andrew Left (who is a buyer of GE) and John Hempton. Goldman specifically said they thought the LTC reserves were comparable to peer Prudential. If true, then there is nothing to the Markapolos report.

I expect this stock to retrace its recent fall caused by Markopolos's article and then add some based on considerable insider buying the past two business days. I recommend a long position in GE stock for a trade with a price target of $10. This is also a very good entry point for longer-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.