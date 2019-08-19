General Dynamics: A Dividend Aristocrat With An Attractive Valuation And A Dividend CAGR Of 11.4%

"Aerospace and Defense" has been one of the best performing sectors over the past decade. Aerospace is a hot sector overall with billions of dollars being poured in for innovation. Whether it's aerospace companies trying to stay ahead of the competitive edge or billionaires like Bezos and Musk trying to build a space infrastructure, spending on aerospace has been rising like never before.

Defense, on the other hand, has always been a very competitive but profitable sector. Government defense contracts are stable, reliable, and continuously on the rise. Governments are spending trillions of dollars on defense. Total global military spending amounted to $1,822 billion in 2018, an increase of 2.6% from 2017. The US spent more on its military for the first time since 2010; while spending by China grew for the 24th consecutive year.

Source: Weforum

Today, I want to take a look at one of my favorite companies in the sector, with an outstanding diversification and stellar track record of delivering value to its shareholders.

The point of this article is to:

Give a general overview of General Dynamics to investors unfamiliar with the stock.

Discuss the company's financials and dividend

Conclude on why General Dynamics could be a valuable stock for your portfolio.

Introduction

General Dynamics (GD) is a global aerospace and defense company. It is organized into five business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems.

Aerospace

GD's aerospace operations are primarily conducted through Gulfstream. Gulfstream, GD's subsidiary, produces the world's most technologically advanced business aircraft and offers unmatched global product support and service.

Source: Company's website

Gulfstream's flagship, the G650ER, extends the nonstop reach of the industry's highest performance long-range business aircraft to 7,500 nautical miles/13,890 kilometers at Mach 0.85.

In its latest report, GD highlighted that revenue was up 12.7% to $2.1B, YTD up 17.6% to $4.4B. Gulfstream delivered 31 aircraft vs. 26 in 2Q18. Higher delivery numbers improved operating margins, which expanded 90 bps to 15.5% vs. 14.6% in 1Q19. Management expects more deliveries on the way and margins to be further enhanced.

Source: Results

Marine systems

The second most significant segment of GD, by turnover, is the marine system. General Dynamics is not only diversified through the five different sectors but is also diversified through them. The marine systems itself is divided into three sub-categories.

Source: GD's website

Bath Iron Works has delivered the world's most formidable ships, like the Arleigh Burke- and Zumwalt-class vessels. Electric Boat is a premier submarine builder. The company has delivered 15 of the U.S. Navy's 19 classes of nuclear submarines. NASSCO specializes in the design and construction of auxiliary and support ships, oil tankers and dry cargo carriers. It is also a significant provider of repair services for the U.S.

Source: Marine Segment

Source: Marine Segment

The first two subsidiaries focus on the military operations of the company, while the NASSCO penetrates the commercial shipping sector. Diversification is key. It will shield the GD's performance should a revenue stream underdelivers.

Revenue grew by 7.2% to $2.3B; YTD up 4.3% to $4.4B.

The numbers

The company reported second-quarter 2019 revenue of $9.6 billion, up 4 percent year-over-year, with net earnings of $806 million. In my opinion, what looks like an incredible accomplishment is the fact that the company possesses a vast $67.7 billion total backlog as of Q2 2019, which is up 3% year over year

Source: Results

Revenue growth is essential, though investors have little to worry about when it comes to competition. General Dynamics is a leading aerospace and defense contractor, along with the other four companies that form the aerospace and defense oligopoly, which include Raytheon (RTN), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Boeing (BA), and Lockheed Martin (LMT). These companies have very deep-rooted and exclusive relationships with the United States government. It's safe to say that no other company can enter the realm of competing for government contracts, let along winning any.

GD's growth is not spectacular. However, the combination of an experienced company that delivers substantial numbers, returns tons of cash to its shareholders, trades at an attractive valuation and operates in an industry which is almost impossible to enter, starts ringing the bell for me.

Speaking of returning capital to shareholders, GD can boast for its title as a dividend aristocrat, with 27 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. Management has shown incredible competence and prudence to keep the yearly dividend increases through both the dot-com bubble and the great recession of 2007-2008 alike. The wide moat that these five oligopoly companies have secured proves that even in tough situations, the cash flow, as well as the underlying business, are durable and impenetrable. Moreover, GD is not shy at dividend increases at all. For the last 20 years, the company has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Source: Macrotrends

I have previously expressed in my articles that my favorite way a company can return capital to its shareholders is through stock buybacks. Being a European, I find it to be the most efficient way because it bypasses the dividend withholding taxes. Many dividend aristocrats are so focused on their dividend policy that they often ignore completely or do little share buybacks.

Last week, for example, I covered Universal Corporation. The company repurchases on average, 2% of its shares annually. General Dynamics, however, has a fantastic share repurchase history, along with its costly dividend increases. More than 25% of its stock has been repurchased over the past decade.

Source: Macrotrends

Valuation

With the government providing a reliable income source for GD as well as one of the most diversified portfolios of products and services one can find in a company, GD has managed to increase its net income steadily. Adding the factor of the juicy share, repurchases, and GD has managed to double its EPS since the last financial crisis.

Source: Macrotrends

Despite the proven quality of GD's products, the company's wide moat, and its great history of returned capital, the valuation is very attractive. The stock is currently trading at ~16 times earnings. It's in line with its historical multiples, and with a dividend yield of 2.2% and a payout ratio of ~35%, I believe the stock's valuation is at a fair territory.

Source: Macrotrends

Conclusion

The mature profile of General Dynamics, along with its wide moat of products (Such as being the manufacturer of the M1 tanks), offers the company a unique position in the Aerospace and Defense industry. For better or worse, defense spending is increasing year after year worldwide, and GD's diversified portfolio is there, to fill in the need for its products. I believe that the company has an excellent track record of returning capital to its shareholders both through the dividends and the share repurchases. The fears of an upcoming recession are repeatedly discussed over the past few months. Even in that scenario, GD has proven that its dividend is safe, and the low payout ratio can confirm this further. The valuation is not expensive compared to the market in general, and I believe that the company could be a great candidate for dividend growth portfolios. Unfortunately, as I have mentioned, dividend withholding taxes do not make it comfortable for me to purchase American dividend stocks, and therefore, I will not be adding GD to my portfolio. I genuinely believe, however, that it is a great company to hold for years to come.

