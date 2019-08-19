Significant Challenges For Senior Housing Properties Trust

When we last covered Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), we took a stand that shorts had pressed their bets far enough and the price of $7.85 offered a compelling short covering point. Specifically we said:

Remember, our bombed-out liquidation value here is $12-13/share. At $7.85 RMR is motivated to sell this. This is likely to be even more true as RMR is in the process of liquidating a large part of its portfolio to pay down debt. The chances that it could be approached with a $12 plus bid is moderately high and shorts have $1-2 to gain on the downside versus $4-5 potential losses on a sale. They also have a large shorting cost in the form of dividends that need to be paid. We don't see the logic in pressing the bet at this point. SNH shorts might get a little more downside if the market breaks into chaos. We can never rule that out. However, with each passing cent lower, the risk increases that the shorts could give it all back. While we don't see the NAV itself as compelling enough to go long, yet, we would definitely not want to be short at this point.

As SNH moved a little lower, we almost pulled the trigger on the long side but it just missed our entry points for a cash secured put sell by a whisker. With Q2-2019 results out, we wanted to recheck the story to see how it was developing and whether the results offered an edge to either the bulls or the bears.

Q2-2019

The first thing that stands out is the funds from operations (FFO) drop from Q2-2018.

Source: SNH Q2-2019 supplemental

FFO dropped 23% and the bulk of it was due to a direct decrease in rent charged to Five Star (FVE). Rent for FVE was reduced by $6.4 million a month and that translates to $19.2 million over the quarter. While that was well expected, the numbers across the other segments were definitely not rosy either.

Life Sciences was the sole bright spot that turned in a 2.5% net operating Income (NOI) growth. Medical Office, long thought of as an invincible segment, fell by 2.1%.

Source: SNH Q2-2019 supplemental

Triple Leased Senior Living Communities, of which FVE forms the biggest single component, fell 29.2%. That drop was well-telegraphed. However, it was distressing to see Managed Senior Living Communities dive by 8.7%. These are same property numbers so any sales or purchases will not impact this in any shape or form. Overall, same property NOI dropped by 12.3%.

Debt

A key reason we were worried about this company was that we saw that once FVE's rent was reduced, SNH's debt to EBITDA ratios would become wildly unsustainable. We are seeing the beginnings of this.

Source: SNH Q2-2019 supplemental

The company did mention that it expected debt to EBITDA to peak in Q3-2019 as it starts liquidating properties. We think that is highly plausible, but at this time we have limited visibility of what the company will look like post this transition.

Actual cash flow vs. FFO

FFO is a good number for triple net REITs as it generally translates very well into long-term cash flow. But SNH is not only a triple net lease REIT. It spends significant capex on maintaining its rented properties and also spends to upgrade and maintain its managed properties.

As we examine these, we can see that they are pretty huge numbers. SNH spent a cumulative $28.5 million in the quarter.

Source: SNH Q2-2019 supplemental

By comparison, its FFO which does not adjust for this was $81.1 million. Put another way, the capex, development and redevelopment captured 35% of FFO. Yes, some of it will result in higher rent down the line, but just a simplistic view of FFO multiple will likely miss this nuance.

Rent coverage by tenants

While FVE was given a big reprieve, there are many others in SNH's portfolio that are likely struggling as well. SNH shows the average of 9 of these at 1.25X.

Source: SNH Q2-2019 supplemental

The average while modestly useful, is not helpful in giving a warning as to which of SNH's tenants will be next in line for a rent cut. Even taken as a whole 1.25X is hardly reassuring as this number is coverage of rent before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. We have seen plenty of cases of tenants defaulting in the sub 1.3X region and when the average of 9 such tenants is 1.25X, we think a few more will be joining the ranks of FVE.

The bright spot

SNH's fees to its manager RMR, is based on SNH's market capitalization. Hence the fall in market cap caused a nice decrease in management fees.

General and administrative expenses decreased $20.2 million or almost 70% for the second quarter compared to last year as a result of our lower stock price and therefore a reduced base business management fee paid and no estimated 2019 incentive fee accrued to our manager. As our manager is currently being paid on total market capitalization and not the historical cost of assets, we believe this decrease demonstrates the strong line of interest between RMR and SNH shareholders as the reduced market capitalization driven by reduced stock price in the second quarter translated to annualized run rate of about $15.3 million less in base business management fees paid to RMR. We remind investors that this reduction in the base business management fee is not deferred or recaptureable by RMR in any way.

Source: SNH Q2-2019 transcript

While it does not repair the big issues here, it does offer a Quantum of Solace to the suffering investors that RMR is suffering alongside them.

Conclusion

SNH still has a long drawn out task ahead of itself. Repositioning will take several quarters and it also needs to focus on stabilizing its managed properties. The list of managed properties will also jump dramatically in January 2020 as FVE properties join the ranks of "managed." The stock is "cheap" based on what possibly is liquidation value today. With interest rates being cut, we could also see cap rates compress even more and push up liquidation value. On the other hand, SNH's senior housing side looks rather problematic and we cannot see ourselves falling in love at this price. We would look to buy under $7.00 or short this should it get to $12 or over. The current price has us squarely in the neutral zone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



(Tipranks: Hold)