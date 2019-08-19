Soliton: Risks Exist But Potential Is Well Worth A Serious Look

I am very bullish on prospects of the technology but am wary of the company's operational performance for the time being. I'll be watching for developments in the company's business.

Soliton (SOLY) is developing a RAP (rapid acoustic pulse) technology for the removal of tattoos and for the treatment of cellulite. The majority of tattoo removal market is dominated by laser and operation procedures and Soliton is looking to capitalize off the cheaper and more efficient way of dealing with it.

The primary risk factor is the fact that they've been operating, in one form or another, since 2012 and have only now begun receiving proof-of-concept and other FDA authorizations to test their products, so in the grand scheme of things, they've had a lot of time to figure out their niche and have not had the best results thus far. Arguably, the company's preference for an IPO over traditional private equity investments (something that is very feasible given the target market size) could be interpreted as a way to get a compensation bump rather than a way to stay liquid through the FDA approval process.

Therefore, I believe that the company has set a higher bar for investors when it comes to the feasibility of their products and their ability to then market the products and capture some of the ~$15 billion tattoo removal and cellulite treatments markets.

Multiple Target Markets

Currently, the tattoo removal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% through 2023 and reach $27.3 billion. The market is currently dominated by laser and surgical solutions, primarily in the North American region, which acts as the natural cost barrier for a wider spread adoption of the removal of tattoos. This means that a cheaper and less invasive solution will create a more wide-spread increase in demand for the service. Laser removal takes about 10 sessions because of damage which is done to the skin with more than 2 or 3 passes with the laser alongside the fact that traditional laser solutions don't get to the lower surfaces of the skin, which leaves traces of the tattoo. Soliton's solution, after using a lower-powered laser to break up the initial layer of ink, not only gets to all the levels of ink within the skin but also can do multiple passes on the skin without damage, so the entire tattoo can be removed in only 2-3 sessions (compared to the 10 needed for laser removal).

The next target market is smaller and more saturated, but the cellulite treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2026 and reach $1.438 billion. It is left to be seen whether the company's solution will offer a significant cost-benefit savings, which will prompt more individuals with the condition to opt for treatment, but it doesn't seem like the company will have the ability to capture significant market share as of yet.

Future Revenue Streams

The company is aiming at taking in revenues from 3 different sources once its tattoo removal business is approved and up and running. The first is the sale of its RAP console, which does the bulk of the work and will be sold to physician offices, hospitals, and any other clinics which do tattoo removals. The second is the sale of disposable cartridges which are used in the RAP technology and will act as a recurring revenue source, even once the distribution of the RAP consoles become saturated. The third and final revenue stream is servicing and maintenance for the existing machines, which the company seeks to license as part of the sale agreement. Given that these machines and technology is being driven by Soliton (at least in the United States), it's not out of the question that this revenue stream can prove to be lucrative.

The company got an approval from the FDA in May of 2019 for the solutions used as an accessory to laser tattoo removal after extensive study, a factor which I believe has the potential to begin generating revenues in the first half of 2020. That same authorization was part of the company's recent study launch into the possible use of its RAP technology to treat cellulite, which has its own potential to increase the company's value.

Assessing what kind of market share the company can get if and when their technology is approved is not reliable for the time being, but given the scope of their solutions, efficiency portfolio, and the potential for significantly lower costs for the users, it's not out of the question that a market share of anywhere from 1% to 4% is feasible, presenting a potential valuation of $270 million to $1 billion compared to their current valuation of around $150 million.

Operational Efficiency

Soliton, after raising money from its IPO, has $11.4 million in cash and no long-term debt. They have nearly $1 million in property and equipment and have assessed in their most recent filing that this funding can safely cover their expenses and operations until May of 2020, meaning they expect to burn through over $10 million in cash over the next year.

The company did see a large boost in cash compensation and share-based compensation after its IPO, similar to other companies who don't make any revenues yet. This is one of my major concerns with the company as it seems to many that they only IPO'd to boost this compensation when they could have pretty easily found a private equity firm for the same investment given the current appetite for such investments. On the other hand, it will provide a much easier environment to raise additional capital, something which might not be all that welcomed for investors, but it certainly works well for the company once they begin a larger-scale deployment of their technology.

Investment Conclusion

Even though I don't feel confident enough to provide for an exact valuation target, I do believe that the aforementioned range of 1% to 4% market share in the tattoo removal industry is an overarching target for the company over the course of the next 2 to 4 years. Therefore, I do think that the company has the potential to reach a market capitalization of over $250 million, thus creating a superb investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize early on a new technology with promising prospects.

There are multiple headwinds that company is facing and will face as they roll out and gain additional approvals for their technology, including the fact that different variations of the same technology can be made available after the company gains full approval for their own, but all in all, they seem well-positioned to gain an initial surge from the full deployment whenever it may occur.

The prospects of this new technology are encouraging and have the potential to be a game-changer not only with the existing demand for tattoo removal and cellulite treatment but expand that user base once the service is more easily accessible from a financial and time-consumption standpoint. I will be watching the company's revenue streams and technology-related updates closely for early signs of breakout potential for the stock. I'm very bullish on the technology and cautiously optimistic on Soliton's ability to capitalize on it.

