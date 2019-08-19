Cameco Remains Cash Flow Positive Despite A Challenging Market

The risk of the CRA dispute remains even if the likelihood that the decision will be overturned is likely low.

Cameco is one of the few uranium mining companies that can remain cash flow positive in under current market conditions but will still participate in a turnaround of the market.

Investment Thesis

Cameco (CCJ) has continued down the prescribed path of reduced production, buying uranium in the sport market to fulfil contract commitments, and waiting for the market to recover. The stock has sold off to very attractive levels recently. The company is cash flow positive and offers a significant upside when the market finally recovers.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

Market Update

The price of uranium has increased from the lowest levels in 2017 and 2018, but we haven’t seen much activity during 2019. Contract prices specifically have remained flat. It is fair to assume that the market has been waiting for a decision of the 232 petition in the U.S. While the decision was not conclusive and further updates are expected within 90 days. A working group likely put Cameco as an important producer in an allied country in relatively good position.

Figure 2 - Source: Cameco home page

Cameco estimates that there are 53 reactors currently under constructions. Earlier this year France announced the decision to delay the cutback in nuclear energy, which is a good indication of how difficult it is to actually move away from nuclear while still maintaining any hopes of decreasing carbon emissions. Sweden is another example where they are now looking set to move forward with further reactor closures. So, it is possible but this not a popular decision in Sweden where they are likely to end up buying energy generated from coal in Germany. It is also worth pointing out that the closure of nuclear reactors in Sweden was first decided in 1980, so this has not been a swift process.

We have a lot of uncovered demand coming and there is a disconnect between the miners and utility companies. How long this will last is difficult to say, but once contract prices start to move upward, I think we are likely to see many utility companies moving into the market with a purpose. At that point, prices are unlikely to remain at current levels for long.

Figure 3 - Source: Cameco home page

TEPCO & CRA Disputes

On the 13th of July 2019 a tribunal of international arbitrators ruled in favour of Cameco in the contract dispute with TEPCO. The Tribunal rejected TEPCO's force majeure claim and awarded Cameco US$40.3M in damages, which is a minor fraction compared to the US$700M claim by Cameco. This decision will be reflected in the Q3 2019 financial report first.

Cameco had another conclusive win in the Tax Court of Canada during September 2018, the dispute was with the Canada Revenue Agency, but the decision has been appealed is estimated to take roughly another 2 years to a decision from the Federal Court of Appeal. Should also that decision be appealed to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court indeed decides to hear the case, we could be looking at another 2-3 years until the final decision. In the meantime, Cameco has been allowed to recover C$10.25M in legal fees and is waiting for a decision for disbursements. In short, Cameco will have this C$2B potential liability for the foreseeable future, which every investor should be fully aware of. The likelihood of that liability materializing has decreased substantially after the ruling in the Tax Court of Canada in September of 2018.

Cash Flow Positive

I view Cameco as cash flow positive, despite things might point to the contrary recently. During 2018, Cameco had net earnings in the amount of C$166M, but more importantly the cash flow statement showed an even more encouraging number. Cash flows from operations was C$668M and cash flows from investing was negative C$412M. However, I will adjust for short-term investments as it makes no difference to me if the cash is in a bank account or in short-term notes. That drastically increases free cash flow to C$647M in comparison to a market cap of C$4,326M or an enterprise value not much above that. Last year we saw a significant inventory drawdown which will not be repeated, so the same levels should not be expected going forward.

Figure 4 - Source: 2018 Annual Report

Net earnings for the first 6 months have been negative C$41M and about half that in the last 3 months. Under current market condition, exploration is very low. There are plenty of reserves, which are further conserved by buying in the spot market. I consequently don't think depreciation and amortization in the amount of C$100M for the first 6 months reflect the true cost of operations today as very few companies will explore at all with prices at these levels.

Figure 5 - Source: Cameco home page

The Q2 2019 cash flow statement doesn't look that encouraging at first glance either. However, if we focus on the 6 month time period, there are a few adjustments that improves the situation. If we first add back C$61M in short-term investments, free cash flow is positive. There are always changes in non-cash working capital that have an impact, but there is one item which deviates from historical patterns and that is inventories that increased by C$208M. This will even out over the year which should further boost free cash flow. After all the adjustments, we are looking at a free cash flow of C$262M which is probably inflated to some extent, but the fact that Cameco is producing positive free cash flow in the hundreds of millions of CAD annualized is still impressive under current market conditions.

Figure 6 - Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Another point which will further boost profitability is the repayment C$500M of debt in September of this year. This will decrease finance costs by C$28M per year.

Figure 7 - Source: 2018 Annual Report

Management

One final point which I really appreciate with Cameco is management. I have found the communication to be very clear, despite many complex circumstances and a challenging market. They have also made some tough decisions like closing MacArthur River and selling off inventories, to some extent for the good of the market.

Conclusion

My firm belief is that the longer this depressed uranium market persists, the higher the likelihood is that an overshoot will occur once the market finally reverses. Prices cannot remain even below low-cost producers costs indefinitely, especially when demand is growing. Cameco will be able to remain cash flow positive under most circumstances and wait out the recovery, without having to leverage up or dilute existing shareholders.

When looking at the price sensitivity table produced by Cameco it is easy to think the upside potential is limited for the company. However, there are some caveats. In the below table, the average annual sales volume is around 22 million pounds per year, with 2019 and 2020 commitments higher than future years.

If prices reach the higher levels of the price table, Cameco will be able to increase production well above 22M pounds from core sources and even more from non-core assets that have been idle for longer. In the 2018 annual report, Cameco confirmed total contract commitments to be 125M pounds of uranium in total, which means contract commitments past 2023 are very low, where Cameco could have an even larger upside participation to higher prices.

Figure 8 - Source: Cameco home page

I would once again highlight the potential liability from the CRA dispute, even if I think the likelihood has decreased, the impact of a negative decision would be significant, especially if it arrived at an exposed time point. The dispute might also to some extent limit Cameco from taking advantage of acquisitions or partnerships where significant capital investments are required.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.