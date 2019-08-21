The Boeing 737 MAX Misconceptions: An Engineer's View

With two deadly crashes with the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX, Boeing has been in a negative spotlight for the past few months. While a timely and global return to service is going to be complex, even after return to service the Boeing 737 MAX is likely going to suffer from a damaged reputation for some time. The reason for that is simple: A lot went wrong with the development and certification of the Boeing 737 MAX and/or its subsystems. However, what we also see is that in the media there's a lot of "information" regarding the functioning of certain systems and the stability of the aircraft, which simply is incorrect. We live in a time where news pours into our life 24/7, so creating a certain image about a subject or person is extremely easy and so is pushing inaccurate news to laymen. Because traditional journalists do often not quite excel in understanding the technicalities and have to make things better understandable for the laymen, a lot of nuance already is lost during the report and that shapes a certain image and that images starts to live its own life when readers couple their own views to stories.

In this report, I want to have a look at a few common misconceptions about the Boeing 737 MAX. You will get the point of view from an aerospace engineer, not from an investor with a vested interest in any share price changes. My view on the Boeing 737 MAX remains largely unchanged vs. my observations after the first crash with the Boeing 737 MAX and that's that the MCAS system design has been insufficiently robust and tested to control pitching motion with the authority it had in production aircraft. That has been my view since late last year when we analyzed the first crash with the Boeing 737 MAX. At that time, I also was contacted by Boeing which I believe shows that what I wrote in my earliest analyses was quite right while at the time Boeing still had some momentum going with a big group of investors putting all blame on the crew. Since then, the focus indeed shifted toward the lackluster design and information supply regarding MCAS as well as the certification.

Today we are at a point where a very vocal part of the people think the following about the Boeing 737 MAX:

The Boeing 737 MAX is an aerodynamically unstable aircraft that is enhanced via MCAS to prevent stalling. This instability is caused by the higher thrust, location and geometry of the CFM LEAP 1B turbofans used on the Boeing 737 MAX. The use of software is a clear signal that this aircraft should never have been developed.

In this report, which I spent the past five to six months on writing (I started writing the report even before the second crash occurred) we will have a look from an engineer’s point of view, showing that while mistakes were definitely made, some things that are being stated about the Boeing 737 MAX are incorrect and how Boeing could make “such an obvious mistake when it comes to building redundancy in the system.” It’s a long report, but it shows you the nuances that mainstream media often doesn’t tell or even understand. At this point, I believe that the duration of the grounding is not so much related to a complicated MCAS redesign or rumored aerodynamic instability, but making the data sourcing and processing more robust. In the same sense that MCAS now relies on 2 sensors, I’d expect regulators to require the same from data sourcing and processing which means we are going toward a dual channel design.

The basics

Before we look at why certain things are wrong (or not), we have to look at the basics. It’s a good moment to realize how complex aircraft actually are, even when explained in the simplest way.

Figure 1: Typical set up (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

When reading the following paragraphs, please keep an eye on Figure 1 to get a better visualization.

The stability of aircraft (mind: there are different kinds of stability and stability derivatives) has a lot to do with moments around the center of gravity. One of those important moments is the pitching moment. What we see in Figure 1 are the forces acting on an aircraft, and each of these forces has an arm, which is nothing more than the difference between the point where the force applies and the CG (point where the full weight of the aircraft is acting). Note: In this analysis we do not take drag into consideration.

Ideally aircraft have a center of gravity that's placed in front of the center of pressure of the wing, which is the point where the resultant lift force is applied. The lift force creates a moment around the center of gravity "CG," which is balanced by a down force on the tail. What this particular set up (with the CG in front of the center of pressure) is good for is stability. The force on the surfaces scales with the velocity squared. If suddenly the airspeed decreases, the downforce on the horizontal stabilizers which can be considered small wings decreases and the aircraft will pitch down slightly to regain velocity to provide the required forces to keep the aircraft flying steadily. The same but in opposite sense holds for a sudden increase in velocity. This is known as positive static stability. Additionally, if the CG does not lie on the same line with the point where the thrust force is applied, there also is a pitch up moment from the turbofans.

The reason why we are telling this is because, in order to understand what possibly could have gone wrong, why it went wrong and the role of the horizontal stabilizer, stability characteristics and systems should be well understood. It's important to have a stable aircraft that doesn’t contribute to further destabilizing behavior when moved from its equilibrium point. It's possibly one of the hardest things to naturally or aerodynamically design the aircraft for. That's also the reason why nowadays jets can be designed with unstable behavior and the aircraft is stabilized by computer systems allowing for more optimal manoeuvrability characteristics. Fighter jets are designed with unstable behavior to improve combat manoeuvrability, for passenger aircraft having augmentation systems to achieve stability is also not uncommon.

From what we discussed above, having a forward CG has some stability benefits. The CG, however, is not a fixed point and changes based on loading and even changes as the aircraft consumes fuel from its tanks. In an aircraft that flies nearly empty, the CG will shift more aft and that will ultimately result in a reduced moment arm for the tail force and lift force and less tail force resulting in less control force required by the pilot while the elevator effectiveness for pitching reduces. This, however, is not bad design or dangerous. The aircraft should be easily operable within the limits.

The Boeing 737 is designed for a wide speed and payload range. So, the engines are quite powerful to handle the high end of both ranges. When the aircraft is nearly empty, the engines are relatively powerful, and the aircraft is operating with an aft CG. On the Boeing 737, the engines are not located at the same height as the center of gravity, meaning that they also produce a moment around the CG. When the aircraft has an aft CG and has a relatively low gross weight, high thrust setting would make it rather easy to move the aircraft away from its trimmed position. To counter this, Boeing implemented the speed trim system on the Boeing 737. The system increases the stick forces by horizontal stabilizer deflection such that it will be harder to move the aircraft away from its trimmed speed.

Boeing has described this speed trim system as follows:

The speed trim system (STS) is a speed stability augmentation system designed to improve flight characteristics during operations with a low gross weight, aft center of gravity and high thrust when the autopilot is not engaged. The purpose of the STS is to return the airplane to a trimmed speed by commanding the stabilizer in a direction opposite the speed change. The STS monitors inputs of stabilizer position, thrust lever position, airspeed and vertical speed and then trims the stabilizer using the autopilot stabilizer trim. As the airplane speed increases or decreases from the trimmed speed, the stabilizer is commanded in the direction to return the airplane to the trimmed speed. This increases control column forces to force the airplane to return to the trimmed speed. As the airplane returns to the trimmed speed, the STS commanded stabilizer movement is removed.

When flight crews and media became aware that there was a system on the Boeing 737 MAX that flights crews potentially didn’t know about but might have played a role, there were people pointing out the STS as being that particular system which would mean that crews should be aware of it since the speed trim system is discussed in the Flight Crew Operations Manual. However, MCAS was a undisclosed module within STS. The objective of the STS is to achieve speed stability, while MCAS aims to achieve pitch stability. It also serves a different purpose. The STS tends to counter further deviation from the trimmed speed by increasing the forces on the control column forcing the aircraft to return to an aircraft attitude that brings the aircraft back to the speed that it is trimmed for. What this basically means is that it becomes harder for flight crews to move the control column in the direction that would make the aircraft move away from the trimmed speed.

The new system that Boeing introduced is the MCAS or the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System. Before we explain what it does, we need to look why Boeing implemented it or why we think Boeing implemented it. So, we need to look at some of the changes Boeing has made to the Boeing 737 MAX. The Boeing 737 MAX makes use of bigger diameter turbofans that have been mounted more forward of the CG and has a longer nose gear strut to accommodate the bigger turbofans. Those are items that add weight to the aircraft in front of the CG and would add a pitch down tendency to the aircraft. So, it changes how the aircraft would handle compared to the previous generation Boeing 737.

Additionally, there's quite a difference in the thrust capabilities. The turbofan powering the Boeing 737NG series, the CFM56-7B series, has a continuous thrust of 115.2kN while the CFM LEAP 1B series that powers the Boeing 737 MAX has a continuous thrust of 127.6kN which is a 10% increase. So that would create a pitch up tendency that the Boeing 737NG has to a lesser extent. With the engines being placed higher, the moment caused by the higher thrust is possibly partially offset.

The bigger turbofan diameters and shape cause the nacelles (the housing of the turbofan) to generate lift or more lift at higher angles of attack inducing a notable pitch up tendency. This has a slight destabilizing effect on the aircraft and makes the aircraft harder to control at higher angles of attack since the control stick would become lighter, requiring more precise control column input from flight crews. Mind: This does not mean that the aircraft becomes uncontrollable. This is the major, if not the only, reason for Boeing implementing the MCAS system, which contrary to the STS is not about speed stability but about pitch stability. In similar fashion, MCAS would be active during high G turns to make sure certification requirements for the control column force requirement to pull a certain G-force is met.

The MCAS is the system on the Boeing 737 MAX that went from the unknown system to the most known system on the aircraft. The fact is that if there would have been no crash, nobody would have known that this system malfunctioned or that it even existed. Before the Boeing 737 MAX was launched, the jet maker already had an augmentation system in place but nobody really seemed to care or called the Boeing 737 unstable, because the aircraft wasn’t and isn’t aerodynamically unstable. The big mistake Boeing made is by not telling air crews about this system, while air crews are aware of the existence of the STS.

Because the geometry of the new nacelles cause a pitch up tendency (note: this does not mean that the aircraft starts pitching up in uncontrollable fashion) for the aircraft, Boeing implemented the MCAS which uses the angle of attack sensor. If the sensor senses an angle of attack exceeding a certain variable threshold, it will command the stabilizer to push the nose down. The angle of attack information is shown on the primary flight display on the little gauge on the upper right. In Figure 6, it shows an angle of attack of 4.2 degrees.

The MCAS uses the horizontal stabilizer to move the stabilizer up by 2.5 degrees resulting in a pitch down tendency for the aircraft. The system intends to directly counteract the undesired pitch up tendency caused by the bigger nacelles in order to achieve a linear or quasi-linear relation between the stick force and the calibrated air speed.

MCAS is not an anti-stall system

An often-made mistake, one that I made myself early on when explaining the function of the MCAS, is to classify the MCAS as anti-stall measure. As we built out our coverage and took deeper dives into the technicalities, we changed this improper connection between stall and MCAS.

MCAS was not introduced because the Boeing 737 MAX is prone to stalling earlier or stalls easier than other Boeing 737 families or has unfavourable deep-stall characteristics.

From the Government Publishing Office, we obtained the following snippet:

§25.203 Stall characteristics. [a] It must be possible to produce and to correct roll and yaw by unreversed use of the aileron and rudder controls, up to the time the airplane is stalled. No abnormal nose-up pitching may occur. The longitudinal control force must be positive up to and throughout the stall. In addition, it must be possible to promptly prevent stalling and to recover from a stall by normal use of the controls.

If we have a look at §25.203 [a], the important part seems to be that for good reason regulations simply don’t allow abnormal nose-up pitching (near stall angles). Many have deduced from that the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft pitches up at high angles of attack due to the lift and thrust generation of the CFM LEAP 1B turbofans and is prone to stalling. Later on, the common theory became that instead of the thrust being destabilizing, the nacelle geometry caused the instability. However, that still is not an accurate picture of what's actually happening.

To give you an impression: The fuselage measuring roughly 39 meters is the biggest destabilizing element of the aircraft. The 3-4 meters nacelles with the 69.4 inch turbofan embedded are not providing moments sufficiently high to make the aircraft go from a stable aircraft to an unstable aircraft.

So, the MCAS is not about stall prevention nor about making an aerodynamically unstable aircraft stable. In the regulatory frame of stall characteristics, the Boeing 737 MAX has a pitch up tendency at higher angle of attacks. This behavior isn’t permissible but doesn’t mean the aircraft is aerodynamically unstable or uncontrollable. It’s simply undesired behavior because changing pitch characteristics change the handling qualities of the aircraft. We started writing this report on the 3rd of March, before the second crash with the Boeing 737 MAX, and on 30th of April, Business Insider had the following quote of Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg:

When you take a look at the original design of the MCAS system. I think in some cases, in the media, it has been reported or described as an anti-stall system, which it is not. It’s a system that’s designed to provide handling qualities for the pilot that meet pilot preferences. We want the airplane to behave in the air similar to the previous generation of 737s. That’s the preferred pilot feel for the airplane and MCAS is designed to provide those kinds of handling qualities at a high angle of attack.

Dennis Muilenburg doesn’t have a lot of credit with the general public at this moment, but he is in fact an aerospace engineer. Muilenburg indeed confirms that MCAS is not an anti-stall measure. He states that the idea behind MCAS is to provide handling qualities similar to that of the Boeing 737NG. While that might be true, I think MCAS simply was a certification requirement to achieve required handling qualities. If the aircraft at tiny spots in the flight envelope develops undesired handling characteristics, this can be fixed by robust augmentation system.

Boeing 737 MAX: Stability

The next big thing that doesn’t make the Boeing 737 MAX look any better is that the general public now describes the Boeing 737 MAX as aerodynamically unstable aircraft without even knowing what “unstable” means. In this context “aerodynamically unstable” in general refers to the static stability of the aircraft which means that if the aircraft is moved away from its equilibrium position it should return to the same position without pilot input. Using two diagrams, we will explain why the Boeing 737 MAX by nature is of design is not aerodynamically unstable.

The condition for aerodynamic stability is that the change in moment coefficient around the center of gravity (which is the dimensionless moment around the center of gravity) divided by the change in the angle of attack should be smaller than zero.

Mathematically, the condition for stability looks like this:

You can ask yourself “why should this be negative?” Just imagine: If the aircraft is flying steadily (the moment coefficient is zero) and it encounters a small disturbance that results in an increase in angle of attack, you want the aircraft to return to its equilibrium point again. So, you want the nose to come down. Keeping in mind that a positive moment points the nose up and a negative moment points the nose down, the required change in the moment should be negative for a positive increase to the angle of attack caused by the disturbance.

So, if a negative value implies stability then a positive value implies instability. The latter means that if you move the aircraft away from its equilibrium for instance by a small increase in the angle of attack, the change in the moment coefficient also will be positive and the system will rotate away from its equilibrium point if not corrected for by the pilot or flight control computer. That is undesired behavior and regarded as static instability or aerodynamic instability, but it certainly is not how the Boeing 737 MAX with or without MCAS or an updated MCAS works. The Boeing 737 MAX has been labeled by many as “inherently unstable” or “fundamentally unstable,” but even with the addition of a nacelle geometry that generates more lift the Boeing 737 MAX does not become unstable all of a sudden. As mentioned, the biggest destabilizing element in any conventional aircraft design is the fuselage. The new nacelles and turbofans are not going to change that.

Figure 3: C m - α curve as envisioned by the general public (Source: AeroAnalysis)

By the laymen, the stability of the Boeing 737 MAX is envisioned as depicted in the diagram above. This comes from translating hundreds of comments to the engineering diagram. What many people seem to think is that right before stall, at high angles of attack, the aircraft (by aerodynamic) design will start pulling the nose up all by itself in aggressive and uncontrollable fashion. At high angles of attack pulling the nose even further is not desired. This makes the MCAS, which intends to push the nose down, look like an anti-stall system. However, it cannot be stressed enough that the above diagram and described behavior is NOT what is happening. The CFM LEAP 1B turbofans and nacelle combination do cause pitch up tendency, but not as strong as many seem to believe where the gradient of the curve flips sign.

Figure 4: C m - α curve, an engineer’s view (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What's more reflective of the Boeing 737 MAX with or without (proper) MCAS is shown in Figure 4. We see that the impact of the non-linear lift generation at high angle of attacks by the nacelles is there but not as dominant as some think it is (red line). What you see is that at high angles of attack the gradient flattens quite a bit. That means less force is required to cause a bigger increase in angles of attack. At high angles of attack, it would require less force to increase the angle of attack even further. It doesn’t imply that the aircraft is aerodynamically unstable in the sense that the gradient flips sign! The pilots feel the pitch up tendency of the aircraft as a lighter force required on his control column to change the pitch attitude of the aircraft.

This is where MCAS is required, not because the aircraft stalls faster or easier or is aerodynamically unstable, but to achieve static longitudinal stability in compliance with §25.173 point C:

[C] The average gradient of the stable slope of the stick force versus speed curve may not be less than 1 pound for each 6 knots.

With the additional lift at higher angles of attack, it's possible and even likely that complying with this requirement is impossible without MCAS. Figure 4 shows the moment coefficient versus angle of attack, but also there you see the kink and gradient change prior to stall in the “Boeing 737 MAX without MCAS” line, which also influences the control forces required. The solution that Boeing came up with was the MCAS system (shown in green in Figure 4), which would move the stabilizer up at a certain rate when a threshold value was exceeded. The elevator feel system which uses stabilizer position as one of its inputs would subsequently increase the feel forces on the stick to make the aircraft meet the certification standard.

The result or intention of the system is that while the aircraft is not aerodynamically unstable, the MCAS would make the Boeing 737 MAX tick all regulatory boxes required for static longitudinal stability and stick force per G for (amended) type certification. An amended type certificate approves not only the modification of an aircraft system, but also how that modification affects the original design.

Whatever one thinks about the Boeing 737 MAX, it’s important to stick to the facts and too often we have seen random terms being thrown out without one understanding “the science” behind those words. One should be aware of the following:

The Boeing 737 MAX without MCAS does not stall easier (pilots are trained to prevent stalls and handle with them if they occur) and stall handling on the Boeing 737 MAX is not any more complex than it is on any other Boeing or Airbus aircraft.

The Boeing 737 MAX it is not inherently unstable in the sense that it's aerodynamically unstable, but it does not meet all regulatory requirements for static longitudinal stability and stick force per G for desirable handling qualities. To the pilot that translates into the stick of a 737 MAX being too light in certain flight conditions (but certainly not all). Those conditions occur during tight turns and at low speeds and high angles of attacks, but certainly not over the entire flight envelope of the Boeing 737 MAX.

To achieve the desired handling qualities, MCAS was introduced to generate a near linear relation between the required stick force and G, which makes the handling of the aircraft predictable for the flight crew. There are people claiming that Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will fall out of the sky without MCAS, that’s not the case. What's happening is that due to non-linear lift generation of the nacelle geometry at tiny spots in the flight envelope the Boeing 737 MAX without MCAS does not have the desired handling qualities.

Separating MAX from MCAS from MCAS 2.0

One thing we are often seeing is that there's no differentiation between MAX, MCAS and the redesigned MCAS. Currently the Boeing 737 MAX is portrayed as an extremely unstable product without MCAS, with MCAS and with the redesigned MCAS. That’s one major reason why airlines as well as Boeing will likely consider rebranding the MAX once the jet has been recertified.

The fact is that the Boeing 737 MAX without MCAS is not an extremely unstable product as Figure 4 shows, but it does not have desired handling qualities and would not be certified without MCAS due to the aircraft not being in compliance with §25.173 point C or the aircraft would not be certified under the amended certificate for the Boeing 737 and require costly flight crew training. An amended type certificate approves not only the modification of an aircraft system, but also how that modification affects the original design. Such type certificate builds on the original type certificate, thereby significantly reducing the length of the certification process and required flight crew training to operate the new variant of an aircraft.

When an aircraft turns out to have undesired behavior on some spots of the flight envelope, what you then can do is throw the baby out with the bathwater or find a solution. MCAS was that solution. Whether you like it or not, the idea behind MCAS makes perfect sense. The execution, design, certification and information supply regarding this system has been extremely poor. Today everybody knows about this system because the system was not failproof, it lacked robustness to deal with erroneous data. As engineers say, “If you feed garbage into a system, garbage will come out.” That's what happened with MCAS and there was no proper layering around that to prevent catastrophic failure.

It, however, does not mean that the Boeing 737 MAX and its MCAS design cannot be improved. With proper use of dual inputs and processing, activation and deactivation rules the system should become extremely robust. The challenge now is to make sure the MCAS ticks all boxes in the recertification.

It’s important to realize that the Boeing 737 MAX without MCAS wouldn’t be certified under the same certificate of the Boeing 737NG and in the worst scenario not be certified at all, but the Boeing 737 MAX with MCAS as initially designed without erroneous data would not have resulted in crashes. The problem with the MCAS design is not that it’s there, it’s the fact that it was done so poorly.

The improved MCAS will have better data input (two angle of attack sensors), awareness tools (training and warning lights) and activation in deactivation rules and limits, which should improve the synergy between human and machine and not result in the machine fighting human input.

With so many boxes to be ticked and the world looking at both Boeing and the FAA, it's not a big surprise that the MCAS redesign is taking a while. It’s an extremely unpopular opinion but I do believe that with a proper MCAS design, the Boeing 737 MAX is a safe aircraft to fly.

Myth: MCAS always active

One interesting thing I heard a couple of times is that some people believe that the MCAS always is actively adjusting the horizontal stabilizer and hence is controlling the pitch throughout the entire flight which would result in sub-optimal fuel burn, making the aircraft less competitive compared to the Airbus A320neo. The fact is that MCAS always is turned on unless you cut out the electromotor that controls the stabilizer, but even when turned on… the stabilizer only moves when a threshold is reached and this threshold is at a high angle of attack, which are not often experienced with the exception for take offs. For the majority of the flight, the MCAS shouldn’t be actively moving the stabilizer.

Myth: Two sensor input was optional

One thing that's also a myth is the notion that airlines could choose to have MCAS source angle of attack data from the left as well as the right sensor. This is not true. Part of the lacking MCAS design has been that it uses data from only one side at a time without comparing it to data from the other side. What was optional was the angle of attack indicator, which increases situational awareness. Previously the Angle of Attack disagree light, which would light up if the angles of attack measurements between left and right would differ by more than 5.5 degrees, was believed to be optional and made standard as part of the MCAS redesign. It now turns out that Boeing intended it to be standard for the Boeing 737 MAX, but it was linked to the optional item and therefore not properly activated. Whatever the story is behind that, it’s extremely sloppy.

Boeing’s mistake: A wrong risk assessment

Not going with two sensors for the angle of attack input and at least 1 g-force sensor seems like a rookie mistake, but it's likely a mistake made due to an incorrect risk assessment on the consequences of system failures. How Boeing “made” that mistake is largely unknown but it's known that MCAS was initially weaker in the sense that it had less authority to move the stabilizer because it was used only for activation during high G turns, which rarely occurs and later on for low-speed conditions where the G-forces are not that high. It led Boeing to believe that linking MCAS to just one angle of attack sensor was acceptable and because “high altitude and high speed” conditions are where density is less and speed is high resulting in the biggest aerodynamics forces is considered most critical, the MCAS seems to have been greenlighted without much problem. That's the biggest pain point for the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing and the FAA. The current certification standards don’t seem to be requiring a thorough revaluation after the significant changes to the MCAS authority, while it could have sparked further discussions between the FAA and Boeing if a revaluation of the system would have happened. Boeing omitted important information from regulators, test pilots and airline pilots solely relying on its flawed risk assessments. Nobody within Boeing has understood the power of the MCAS system and much in the same way erroneous data propagated through the aircraft’s system resulting in two crashes, a wrong risk assessment propagated through Boeing’s decision making, design and certification process. Not just in the Boeing 737 MAX and its MCAS system, there was a missing feedback loop…. that feedback loop was missing in Boeing’s very own design and certification process. The fact that Boeing has an incredibly big lobbying power putting pressure on FAA people (paid for by Boeing) doesn’t help getting a critical review required during certification processes.

Conclusion

What's important to realize is that Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded for good reasons and it should only return to service once everything is tested correctly, but the public perception of how this aircraft handles most often is more wrong than right.

Boeing wants to make it sound as if the purpose of the MCAS is to make the Boeing 737 MAX handle the same as the Boeing 737NG. I'm certain that the real reason for MCAS implementation is that a MAX without MCAS simply wouldn’t be certified under the same certificate as the Boeing 737NG or in the worst case not be certified due to possible undesired handling qualities. Having the MAX and NG fly and handle the same was a basic requirement for getting the Boeing 737 MAX certified under amended type certificate.

The possible existence of undesired handling qualities, however, does not mean that the Boeing 737 MAX is an aircraft that's not flyable without MCAS or suddenly crashes or is aerodynamically unstable. MCAS is a control force measure required for certification, it's not an anti-stall system. Per regulations, the aircraft without MCAS would possibly be considered statically unstable (but not aerodynamically unstable) due to the requirement on a constant gradient of the control force vs. speed curve and/or stick force per G. Would it make the Boeing 737 MAX dangerous? No, but it certainly wouldn’t have desired handling qualities which are required for an (amended) type certificate.

As we briefly discussed, what made the Boeing 737 MAX dangerous is the way the MCAS ended up in the final product. The New York Times published a strong investigative report showing extremely weak oversight where nobody really knew the implications of assumptions on the morphing MCAS design and lacking transparency. The report also shows that initially the MCAS would activate if two thresholds would be met, one for the G-force and one for the angle of attack. It shows one thing that often happens and that is that engineers might have designed the proper thing at some point and it got sent back to the drawing board. In case of the Boeing 737 MAX, the application of MCAS on other tiny spots of the flight envelope sparked thorough changes to the system while the risk assessment fell short. I would recommend everybody to read the NY Times report with an open mind. The report shows a trail of flaws where insufficient communication and understanding of MCAS among all parties involved led to a system that fell short.

In the end, while I believe many inaccuracies are posted, my conclusion remains the same: Boeing has been sloppy in the way they designed the system, analyzed associated risks, tested the system and provided information to flight crews. Everybody now hates software on aircraft it seems, but the fact is that even the Boeing 737 NG flies with an augmentation system in the form of the speed trim system of which the MCAS is part and basically all fly-by-wire jets are controlled in part by software. The sad story remains that people lost their loved ones in two accidents because of an incorrect risk assessment at Boeing and insufficient understanding on individual as well as collective level of the MCAS design and changes during the development and certification phase. It's a good moment to realize that aircraft design and oversight in development is complex and aviation has grown safer over the past 100 years because accidents have taught us where to improve setting a tight frame of regulations to be met. The certification standards and oversight might change, but the crews and passengers of the two fatal flights lost their lives because people at Boeing and the FAA relied on a faulty risk assessment and lacking understanding of the MCAS as well as changes and re-application of MCAS within the flight envelope. That's a hard to swallow fact.

A note from the author

I finished writing the main body of this report on the 10th of June and had it scheduled for release in mid-August after a thorough review due to the complexity of the matter discussed. Since then, Dominic Gates, an award-winning aerospace reporter, wrote a piece which together with the piece from New York Times is likely among the best pieces ever released (in my view) on the aerospace industry and confirms many of my initial and current views.

I think one big takeaway for investors but also the general public is that there's a big difference between the science and what is actually written and understood by the media and the general public. On top of that, I have received hundreds of comments from readers that disagreed with me when I pointed out in December 2018 that the MCAS design lacked robustness and contributed to the first crash. Many investors criticizing my view (that of an engineer trained to understand this particular subject as well as processes within the industry) went mute after the second crash. To me it's a strong indication that many investors talk in the direction of their investment and they are blinded by reality and when reality is presented to them in the form of thorough knowledgeable analysis, they see it as a direct attack on their investment. That’s not the case, aircraft are extremely complex products and when these products are put under a magnifying glass it might and likely has connection to the investment thesis.

My view on the Boeing 737 MAX remains largely unchanged - the problems with the MAX directly stem from Boeing’s flawed risk assessment and their approach (intentional or unintentional) to safety, but the problems with the MAX are more related to weak MCAS design and information supply and not so much with aerodynamic instability. MCAS is a measure to achieve required stick forces not to counter any uncontrollable behavior. As a result, I continue to believe the Boeing 737 MAX will return to the skies because contrary to what many believe based on a lack of understanding and hysteria, the use of augmentation systems on aircraft is accepted and the Boeing 737 MAX is not aerodynamically unstable in the sense that the aircraft doesn’t recover aerodynamically when moved from its equilibrium position. MCAS is required to achieve sufficient control forces on the pilot’s control column, most likely for Boeing to achieve not just certification but an amended type certificate for the Boeing 737 MAX.

What should be pointed out is that many people unfamiliar with software design and integration and aircraft design are not able to tell the consequences of flawed MCAS design apart from stability of the unaugmented system. Many think that Boeing willfully compromised on safety, the fact is that just like within many industries a constant trade off is being made with a relatively thick buffer. Because of the faulty risk assessment and subsequent decisions, Boeing tipped over that edge… it's completely different than Boeing willfully compromising on safety knowing that there is a high probably of fatal consequences. What you can absolutely blame Boeing for is that a boxed vision as well as continued pressure to achieve efficiency goals has resulted in weakened oversight. Boeing’s pressure was so high that even the FAA, responsible for the certification, became part of Boeing’s schedule. This was possible by Boeing’s lobbying power as well as the fact that Boeing could appoint engineers signing off on Boeing certification work. This resulted in a smooth schedule, but a critical information flow as well as a critical look from regulators remained absent. For Boeing, the best way to do things now is by going with a full dual channel design, relying on two sensors inputs that can be compared. It might take a while to get this ready, but I believe it is the only right way to do it.

