Bluegreen And The Busted Bid (Podcast)

by Daniel Shvartsman

Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) is a timeshare developer and it's in a curious situation. BBX Capital (BBX), already a 90.4% owner of the company, tried to buy the rest of the company out earlier this year but pulled its offer due to a lawsuit. The lawsuit has been resolved, but BXG trades at well below the previous offer price.

Just in that set-up there's a lot to unpack. The timeshare industry has attracted a lot of negative attention for its business approach, but at the same time private equity and other major financial players have entered the industry. BBX owns most of BXG, but is a much smaller company on a market cap or enterprise value basis. The Bass Pro Shops lawsuit that broke the merger has been resolved, but markets change over time and it's not clear what would trigger a new offer from BBX.

Safety in Value covered the company in an SA PRO+ Top idea, and argued that the company is cheap on a relative value basis and likely to worth a renewed bid from BBX in the near future. It's a compelling argument, but we wanted to open it up to understand the business and understand the BBX angle. We should also thank SA contributor Dan Stringer, who suggested Safety in Value's work and that we get back to the micro-cap and small-cap part of the investing universe. Click play above to hear our re-entry into that arena.

Topics covered:

5:00 minute mark - Overview of the busted merger arbitrage story.

8:45 - The timeshare industry and the underlying ups and downs therein

16:30 - Working down the income statement

20:00 - Breaking the Bass Pro Shops lawsuit down

23:00 - Manhattan club, time shares in NYC

31:30 - How does sales operation of a time share work?

33:30 - Time share business model and why does BBX Capital need to pay a big premium?

This podcast sets us up for the coverage we're going to do over the next couple of weeks, as Mike and I will be digging into Joel Greenblatt's legendary work, You Can Be A Stock Market Genius Too! We move from a special situation - busted merger arb, potential squeeze-out or new deal - to the ur-text for the category, at least among the masses. If you have any thoughts on the book or any topics you want us to hit related to that, let us know below. Let us know what you think on this BXG deal as well.

