The Indicator To Uncover 'The Great, The Good, And The Gruesome'

Based on FCROCI, I list my top 10 picks that should belong to the category of "the Great."

Not all growths are created equal - there are "the Great, the Good, and the Gruesome."

Overview

In my view, it is a common mistake for investors to draw a clear line between growth and value. Growth stocks are an important part of value investing, exemplified by Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) increasing stake in Amazon (AMZN). Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that not all growths are values. Actually, only a few of them are.

In his 2007 shareholder letter, Warren Buffett outlined his thoughts on three categories of businesses with growths ("the Great, the Good, and the Gruesome") with the example for each.

The Great

Let's look at the prototype of a dream business, our own See's Candy. The boxed-chocolates industry in which it operates is unexciting: Per-capita consumption in the U.S. is extremely low and doesn't grow. Many once-important brands have disappeared, and only three companies have earned more than token profits over the last forty years. Indeed, I believe that See's, though it obtains the bulk of its revenues from only a few states, accounts for nearly half of the entire industry's earnings. ... We bought See's for $25 million when its sales were $30 million and pre-tax earnings were less than $5 million. The capital then required to conduct the business was $8 million. (Modest seasonal debt was also needed for a few months each year.) Consequently, the company was earning 60% pre-tax on invested capital. Two factors helped to minimize the funds required for operations. First, the product was sold for cash, and that eliminated accounts receivable. Second, the production and distribution cycle was short, which minimized inventories. Last year See's sales were $383 million, and pre-tax profits were $82 million. The capital now required to run the business is $40 million. This means we have had to reinvest only $32 million since 1972 to handle the modest physical growth - and somewhat immodest financial growth - of the business. In the meantime pre-tax earnings have totaled $1.35 billion. All of that, except for the $32 million, has been sent to Berkshire (or, in the early years, to Blue Chip)... - Warren Buffett's 2007 shareholder letter

The great business manages to grow earnings with little or no capital reinvested and investors receive the majority of generated cash that increases year over year. As Buffett puts it, the great business is like a "savings account" that pays an extraordinarily high-interest rate that will rise as the years pass.

You might think this is too good to be true. Well, you had better do so since such great businesses, as See's Candy, is a truly rare species. What is more common is the ones that require some capital reinvested into the business in order to grow, as Buffett went on below.

The Good

There aren't many See's in Corporate America. Typically, companies that increase their earnings from $5 million to $82 million require, say, $400 million or so of capital investment to finance their growth. That's because growing businesses have both working capital needs that increase in proportion to sales growth and significant requirements for fixed asset investments. ... One example of good, but far from sensational, business economics is our own FlightSafety. This company delivers benefits to its customers that are the equal of those delivered by any business that I know of. It also possesses a durable competitive advantage: Going to any other flight-training provider than the best is like taking the low bid on a surgical procedure. Nevertheless, this business requires a significant reinvestment of earnings if it is to grow. When we purchased FlightSafety in 1996, its pre-tax operating earnings were $111 million, and its net investment in fixed assets was $570 million. Since our purchase, depreciation charges have totaled $923 million. But capital expenditures have totaled $1.635 billion, most of that for simulators to match the new airplane models that are constantly being introduced. (A simulator can cost us more than $12 million, and we have 273 of them.) Our fixed assets, after depreciation, now amount to $1.079 billion. Pre-tax operating earnings in 2007 were $270 million, a gain of $159 million since 1996. That gain gave us a good, but far from See's-like, return on our incremental investment of $509 million. - Warren Buffett's 2007 shareholder letter

Like FlightSafety, the good businesses are those with the growth opportunities of reinvesting most of its earnings at high rates of returns. They are the "savings accounts" that pay an attractive rate of interest on your existing and future deposits. These businesses would have to retain the majority or all of their earnings but still generate excellent compound growth in shareholder value.

Now, you probably could guess the worst scenario here - capital-intensive businesses generating low or no returns and growing fast.

The Gruesome

Now let's move to the gruesome. The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down. The airline industry's demand for capital ever since that first flight has been insatiable. Investors have poured money into a bottomless pit, attracted by growth when they should have been repelled by it. And I, to my shame, participated in this foolishness when I had Berkshire buy U.S. Air preferred stock in 1989. As the ink was drying on our check, the company went into a tailspin, and before long our preferred dividend was no longer being paid. But we then got very lucky. In one of the recurrent, but always misguided, bursts of optimism for airlines, we were actually able to sell our shares in 1998 for a hefty gain. In the decade following our sale, the company went bankrupt. Twice. - Warren Buffett's 2007 shareholder letter

These so-called "Growth Trap" businesses are like the "savings accounts" that pay an inadequate interest rate while requiring you to keep adding money. They are the compound value destructors.

So, how would investors find out and avoid the gruesome business as well as, even better, uncover the great ones? A quantitative approach is always useful when it comes to equity analysis. As one of the highly-weighted factors in my business ranking model, the recent free cash return on cumulative investments is calculated to assess the value "generative-ness" of growth opportunities.

Free Cash Return on Cumulative Investments

The definition is straightforward:

n-year FCROCI = increase in annual FCF from Year 0 to Year n/cumulative investments for the period between Year 0 and Year n-1.

Here, investments are all capital spending with the aim of fueling growth, including investing in PPE and intangibles and acquisitions. I use cash figures throughout the formula as they are less manipulatable. My model typically calculates the 3-year FCROCI, but investors can certainly adjust to their respective situations

Theoretically, the higher the incremental free cash flow the business generates with the less investment spending (both internally and externally) needed, the higher the FCROCI is. I usually think that an FCROCI of over 20% is good and over 50% is great.

As implied by their FCROCI, the following 10 businesses demonstrate the track records of growing their earnings power rapidly with very little capital reinvested.

Mastercard (MA)

Possessing the duopoly position with Visa (V), Mastercard operates one of the world's largest and fastest payment processing networks, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories

Between 2015 and 2018, the company invested a total of $3.7B in cash. In the meantime, the annual free cash flow increased from $3.7B to $5.7B, which leads to a 3-year FCROCI of 55%.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX develops, manufactures, and distributes products and provides services primarily for the companion animal veterinary (e.g., in-clinic diagnostic solutions, outside reference laboratory services), livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets.

The company increased its annual FCF by $144M over the past 3 years while investing a cumulative amount of $251M - hence the 57% FCROCI.

SEI Investments (SEIC)

SEI Investments is a global provider of technology-driven wealth and investment management solutions encompassing front-, middle- and back-offices for 11,000 clients globally, including 45 of the 100 top investment managers and 11 of the 20 top banks.

For the past 3 years, the company grew its annual free cash flow from $318M to $515M. Meanwhile, $332M of cash was spent to fuel business expansion. Therefore, a 59% free cash flow return on cumulative investments was generated.

Chemed (CHE)

Chemed Corporation operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare, the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation's leading provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services.

Between 2015 and 2018, the company spent a total of $158M on PPE and acquisitions. In the meantime, the annual free cash flow increased from $127M to 234M, which leads to a 3-year FCROCI of 68%.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Operating under the brand name "Ross Dress for Less" and primarily targeting middle-income households, Ross Stores is the largest American chain of off-price department stores.

Over the past 3 years, the company grew its annual free cash flow by $694M. Meanwhile, a little over $1B of cash was spent mainly on new store openings. Therefore, a 69% free cash flow return on cumulative investments was generated.

Nike (NKE)

Nike is the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel and a major manufacturer of sports equipment.

The company increased its annual FCF by $2.8B over the past 3 years while investing a cumulative amount of $3.3B - hence a nice FCROCI of 85%.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery, most notably with the da Vinci Surgical System.

Between 2015 and 2018, the company invested a total of $326M in cash. In the meantime, the annual free cash flow increased from $690M to $982M, which leads to a 3-year FCROCI of 90%.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage is a beverage company that develops, markets, and sells energy drinks and related products under multiple brands globally, including Monster Energy, Relentless, and Burn.

For the past 3 years, the asset-light business grew its annual free cash flow by $922M. Compare that to the only $931M of cash invested to fuel business expansion in the meantime and you will see a 99% free cash flow return on cumulative investments was generated.

OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM)

Here comes the runner-up. OTC Markets Group is a financial market providing price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. To create better informed and more efficient financial markets, these securities are organized into three markets based on the quality and quantity of information companies disclose - OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink.

Having only spent a total of $2.5M in capital investments, the company managed to have increased the annual free cash flow increased by $6M between 2015 and 2018. This leads to an amazing FCFOCI of 238%. Assuming that the economic moat at OTC Markets Group remains intact and that the business is bought at a reasonable price, we may see a See's-like legend in today's investment world.

Medifast (MED)

Our champion today, Medifast, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, and franchised weight loss clinics. The company mainly targets at the $17 billion US weight-loss market with a 5% annual growth.

Over the past 3 years, $9M cash of investments was poured into the business and guess what the return is? A $29M increase in annual free cash flow, a 322% rate of return, or more than $3 generated yearly on every dollar invested. Investors may not want to expect the same rate of return to be sustainable, but even a fraction of it could deliver tremendous shareholder value.

Summary

Not all growths are created equal. Value investors should carefully examine the value "generative-ness" of a rapidly-growing business and shoot for "the Great ones" according to Buffett's categorization. A quantitative approach, such as FCFOCI, may help with the evaluation efficiently and effectively.

