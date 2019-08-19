PSJ: Strong Industry Fundamentals But Richly Valued Already

Stocks in PSJ’s portfolio appears to be expensive than the S&P 500 Index and many stocks trade at P/E ratios above their own average.

ETF Overview

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) owns a portfolio of U.S. software stocks. The fund seeks to track the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index. Stocks in PSJ’s portfolio should continue to enjoy favorable industry fundamentals as the global software industry is set to grow at a rate of 5% annually in the next few decades. In addition, stocks in PSJ’s portfolio have a competitive position over its peers. However, these stocks appear to be more expensive than the S&P 500 Index. In addition, many are trading at P/E ratios above their own historical average. Therefore, we think a pullback will create a better buying opportunity

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

PSJ’s portfolio of stocks are moaty stocks

PSJ has a sophisticated approach to select stocks to be included in its portfolio. These criteria include price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value. The result is a portfolio of stocks that should have above-average performance than the entire software industry. In fact, most stocks in PSJ’s portfolio are stocks that have competitive advantages over its peers. As can be seen from the table below, 8 out of the top 10 stocks receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research (these top 10 stocks represents nearly 47% of its total portfolio). Most of these stocks are companies that their customers will continue to rely on and very difficult to quickly find alternative products without significantly disrupting their own businesses. For example, Synopsys’ (SNPS) CAD software used in the semiconductor industry is basically running a monopoly in its business. Its customers rely on their continuously updated libraries in order to design state of the art integrated circuits. Switching to other CAD softwares may risk both performance and quality.

as of 08/14/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Atlassian (TEAM) Narrow 5.32% Synopsys Narrow 5.22% Intuit (INTU) Wide 5.20% Microsoft (MSFT) Wide 5.13% Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Narrow 5.07% Veeva Systems (VEEV) Wide 4.90% Oracle (ORCL) Wide 4.87% Alteryx (AYX) Not Rated 3.94% VMware (VMW) Narrow 3.86% Sapiens International (SPNS) Not Rated 3.41% Total: 46.92%

Source: Created by author

Software sector is growing at a rapid pace

PSJ’s portfolio consists of 30 software stocks. Many of these companies are involved in the enterprise software space and have benefited from the rapid growth trend in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, the global software market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. This will be much higher than the current $550 billion in 2019. In fact, it is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of about 5% through 2050. Therefore, we think stocks in PSJ’s portfolio will continue to benefit from this growth trend globally in the next few decades.

Source: Sand Hill

Thanks to PSJ's stock selection criteria, PSJ's portfolio includes stocks that have a much higher growth profile. In fact, the average sales growth of the stocks in PSJ’s portfolio is 9.75% in the past 12 months. This is much higher than the mentioned 5% annual growth rate of the entire software industry.

PSJ is more expensive than the S&P 500 Index

PSJ has delivered an excellent total return of 309% since the beginning of 2012. This is much better than the S&P 500 Index’s return of 164%. PSJ’s forward P/E ratio of 33.18x is much higher than the ratio of 18.20x of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, PSJ’s price to cash flow ratio of 29.27x is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 9.41x.

As of 08/15/2019 PSJ S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 33.18x 18.20x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 29.27x 9.41x Dividend Yield (%) 0.33% 1.99% Sales Growth (%) 9.75% 7.12%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

We understand that the software sector tends to have a much higher valuation than many other sectors. Hence, we think PSJ should trade at a higher valuation than the S&P 500 Index. However, after we examined many of its stocks in the portfolio, we realized that the forward P/E ratios of most of the stocks in its portfolio are much higher than their own 5-year forward P/E ratios. As can be seen from the table below, many of its stocks have much higher forward P/E ratios than their 5-year average. Therefore, we think PSJ is overvalued at the present level.

as of 08/15/2019 Forward P/E 5-year P/E Synopsys 25.32x 20.26x Intuit 35.71x 29.74x Microsoft 25.45x 20.75x Cadence Design Systems 32.05x 22.61x

Source: Created by author

Risks And Challenges: High Turnover Rate

We like the growth outlook of PSJ's portfolio. However, we are concerned about its high turnover rate. In fact, PSJ has a high turnover rate of 157% in the past 12 months. This high ratio may be inevitable as the fund selects only 30 stocks based on criteria such as price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value. With only 30 stocks, and that the fund rebalances its portfolio every quarter, it is very easy that stocks in its portfolio got replaced. As we know, high turnover rate means higher trading costs. This will likely result in slightly lower returns every year.

Investor Takeaway

We have no doubt that stocks in PSJ’s portfolio will continue to grow thanks to the positive growth outlook of the portfolio. However, we recognize that these stocks are trading at a premium already. Therefore, we think investors should apply some margin of safety. A pullback will create a better risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.