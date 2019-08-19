Applied Materials: It Was Worse Than It Appears

Management expects Gen 10.5 panel capex spend to be flat ini 2020, but this segment of the display market is the company's only bright spot.

The company is counting on a recovery in 2020, but memory weakness and the China Trade/Technology/Currency war casts a long shadow.

Semiconductor and display revenues from 3Q FY2018 were reduced $170 and $125 million, respectively, by new accounting rules, which raised YoY growth.

Applied Materials initial stock rise after its earnings report dropped 1% on an up day after analysts digested management's comments.

Applied Materials (AMAT) announced Q3 FY2019 earnings after market close on August 15, 2019. Revenue breakdown was as follows:

Semiconductor Systems, $2.27B (consensus: $2.17B)

Display and Adjacent Markets, $339M (consensus: $349M)

Prior to AMAT’s earnings call, Seeking Alpha published my article of August 15, 2019 entitled “Applied Materials: Significant Upside And Downside Risks Detailed In 5 Charts.” Regular readers of my articles on Applied Materials will note that my analyses of AMAT has been negative since 2011, specifically with respect to underperforming the overall semiconductor equipment market and losing market share to its competitors.

My previous article, which attempted to be neutral, presented my estimate of AMAT’s revenue in the semiconductor and display segments assuming that the company did not underperform the industry and competitors for the current quarter. Unfortunately, I overestimated AMAT’s revenues in both segments. However, because of a change accounting policies, revenues were reduced from last year's Q3 FY2018 revenues. This was not mentioned in the earnings call, but resulted in higher YoY growth in both semiconductor and display segments.

This article provides a post-mortem assessment of AMAT’s revenues. Readers and investors need to realize that because of different accounting practices the company inaugurated in FY 2019 and used Q3 2019 artificially altered YoY growth. It is my contention that it also altered QoQ growth in the current quarter.

Semiconductor Segment

AMAT reported semiconductor revenues of $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion. My above SA article, which was published before the earnings call, noted that:

“If we use the composite of the three competitors (Tokyo Electron, Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTY) and Lam Research (LRCX)), which are the greatest competitors of AMAT of -20.2%, then for AMAT to generate a 20.2% drop in revenues means the company would report revenues of $2,405 million, which would be a +10.1% QoQ revenue change. In comparison, LRCX was -3.2% QoQ and Tokyo Electron -30.5%. There is a caveat though. In 2018, AMAT significantly underperformed the overall semiconductor industry for the first three calendar quarters. Thus, a 2019/2018 YoY comparison is misleading because of the low denominator in the equation.”

Chart 1 shows AMAT’s HoH reported revenues, and I added them to the similar chart in the above article. To be frank, I am assuming the $170 million was added to Q3 2019, because it didn’t just disappear. AMAT’s news releases for Q1 and Q2 FY2019 show no changes for FY2018, just the Q3 release. In AMAT’s Q2 10-Q, the company only reports a revenue recognition adjustment of $12 million for Q2 and $1 million for Q1. Perhaps there will be clarification in the Q3 10Q.

According to AMAT’s reported financials, HoH revenues decreased 20.1%, which was nearly identical to the -20.2% call I made for the average of the three major competitors.

However, had AMAT not changed accounting rules, AMAT’s HoH revenues would have been -25.4%, significantly underperforming competitors, as also noted in Chart 1.

Chart 1

Changing Accounting Rules

In its Q3 FY2019 News Release, which was also included in its Q1 and Q2 releases, AMAT reported:

"Applied adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), as of the first day of fiscal 2019 using the full retrospective method. Applied also adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation—Retirement Benefits, as of the first day of fiscal 2019 using the retrospective method. All prior periods included in the unaudited consolidated condensed balance sheet as of Oct. 28, 2018, and the unaudited consolidated condensed statements of operations and cash flows for the three and nine months ended July 29, 2018, were restated under the new standards."

By changing the accounting rules, AMAT lowered its Q3 FY2018 revenues and possibly pulled in these revenues to Q3 2019 (no revenue changes were made in the Q1 and Q2 releases).

Chart 2 is a screen shot of AMAT’s Q3 FY2018 news release from 2018 reporting net sales of $2,748 million for its Semiconductor segment. I added the red circle.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows AMAT’s current Q3 FY2019. Note that the company lowered its Q3 FY2018 (red circle) by $170 million. By reducing the denominator (2018) by $170 million and adding the $170 million to Q3 2019, HoH revenues changed, which is represented in Chart 1.

Chart 3

Chart 4 graphically shows the revenue change in Q3 FY2018 (ending July 2018) and my assumption that this was added to Q3 FY2019. More importantly, if the $170 million was not added to Q3 FY2019, then revenues for the quarter would be $2.1 billion, which would be below consensus of $2.17 as mentioned above.

Chart 4

Display Segment

AMAT used new accounting rules to also change the Display segment. Chart 5 is a screen shot of AMAT’s Q3 FY2018 news release from 2018 reporting net sales of $741 million for its Display segment.

Chart 6 shows AMAT’s current news release for Q3 FY2019. Note that the company lowered its Q3 FY2018 (red circle) by $135 million.

Chart 5

Chart 6

As with the semiconductor segment, Chart 7a graphically shows the revenue change in Q3 FY2018 (ending July 2018) as a result of changes in revenues because of the new accounting practices. It also shows my assumption that this was added to Q3 FY2019.

As with the semiconductor segment, AMAT has an agenda. Chart 7b, which I also presented in my above mentioned previous SA article as Chart 4b), is a compilation of revenue change for Japanese display equipment manufacturers, which make up the vast majority of display equipment companies.

Chart 7b shows that revenues of Japanese display equipment companies rose in Q2 CY2019 (equivalent to AMAT’s Q3 FY2019). Without the $135 million in revenue pull-in I added (as with semiconductors), AMAT would have recorded a QoQ drop of -38.5%. This would show that, unlike the Japanese companies (Chart 7b), AMAT’s display segment has still not recovered.

However, by pulling in revenues from Q3 FY2018 to Q3 FY2019, it appears AMAT’s display segment has stopped dropping.

Chart 7a

Chart 7b

Investor Takeaway

In my above-mentioned SA article published prior to AMAT’s earning, I applied an empirical analysis of competitor’s revenues and what AMAT needed to meet those revenues. Since 2011, when the current management took over the company, I have pointed out that AMAT lost its competitive edge, was underperforming the overall market, and losing market share to its competitors.

It was a neutral article, but based on 3Q FY2019 revenues, it only reaffirms my assessment that the post-2011 Applied Materials has resorted to employing tactics and hyperbole to overcome serious limitation in current management.

Changing the methodology that the company records revenue and blatantly reducing 3Q FY2018 for both semiconductor and display segments to increase its YoY revenue growth is just another maneuver to pump up revenues.

AMAT CEO Dickerson gave guidance at the earnings call that:

“We see 2020 for Applied being higher than 2019. We also expect TV investment to be roughly flat next year, many of these are Gen 10.5, there are long lead times, and so we have pretty good visibility into that part of the market. And we do expect mobile OLED to increase as a percentage of the overall market next year. So we do see the overall display business being up next year.”

This is important, because in the display segment, Gen 10.5 is the only area where AMAT has an edge, because it is the only company that makes deposition equipment large enough to fit a Gen 10.5 glass panel in its vacuum chamber to deposit LTPS (low-temperature polysilicon) backplanes. In Gen 6 panels, used primarily for mobile displays such as smartphones, the company’s LTPS technology has been largely supplanted by Korea’s AP Systems that uses laser anneal to recrystallize amorphous silicon, which is deposited more cheaply by competitors. AMAT’s PECVD encapsulation method for flexible OLEDs for smartphones has largely been supplanted by ALD deposition technology by competitors.

So the comment by Dickerson is telling. Gen 10.5 is flat, is a serious headwind for the company. And notice that in his comment about mobile OLED, he doesn’t mention AMAT, only the fact that the mobile OLED market will increase; subtle hyperbole meant to mislead readers and the analysts listening to the earnings call.

CFO Daniel Durn during the earnings call guided the semiconductor segment for Q4 to be approximately $2.25 billion. This will be flat with Q3 revenues of $2.27. He also noted “On a quarterly basis, we view $2.2 billion as a good baseline for Semiconductor Systems revenue until we see evidence of a recovery.”

This raises two questions:

Will the company reduce Q4 FY2018 revenues and add them to Q4 FY2019 to increase growth and revenues in the next quarter? Based on the uncertainty of macroeconomic factors from the China Trade/Technology/Currency war, and based on the fact that he currently has not seen evidence of a recovery, is this just another attempt to mislead investors through hyperbole?

In fact, there is significant uncertainty in the recovery of the semiconductor equipment market. Therese Poletti wrote an excellent article in MarketWatch about semiconductor and more precisely, memory capex spend recovery.

She noted:

“KLA (KLAC) forecast that both of the main memory-chip makers would not start buying new equipment again until about the middle of next year, possibly later for DRAM. Lam forecast growth for both NAND and DRAM continuing to decline, exiting the year well below the long-term demand trend lines.”

DRAM prices continue to decline after a brief rise following the Japan-Korea trade flap in July, and NAND prices are flat only because of a power outage at Toshiba’s fab.

As I pointed out in an August 8, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA: Eating Everyone's Lunch (Except ASML),” and shown in Table 1, memory capex spend it the key to equipment growth and I forecast it to drop 38.4% in 2019 and grow only 8.7% in 2020. But with no visibility on the horizon coming from competitors KLAC and LRCX, investors should take Dunn’s comments with a grain of salt. In particular, his statement in the earnings call “I'm still not ready to call the bottom of the cycle.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.