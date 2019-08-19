Sabre's High Spending Continues To Challenge Valuation

Amid a flurry of travel options and websites that facilitate flights, hotels, and experiences, Sabre (SABR) is the world's largest provider of airline and hotel technology and one of the best global distribution systems. It facilitates transactions within the broader travel marketplace, capitalizing on the volume of transactions over time, but is still largely dependent on the broader travel industry to drive those volumes. Recently, the company has undertaken a significant endeavor to invest in its platform, which, while a positive for the long-term, has begun to significantly impact profitability. As a result, the valuation is more difficult to justify and, after the rally in the last few months, it seems that the risk/reward is skewed toward the downside with this stock.

Earnings Weaker Due To Higher Tech Expenses

In an $8 trillion travel industry, Sabre provides solutions to various airline, hotel, and travel customers to help improve their experiences. The company operates on a long-term contract basis with a very high customer retention rate--their renewal rates are in excess of 90%. The competitive positioning of Sabre, with a 38% market share, is one of the primary reasons to own the stock. That's difficult to amass in any industry, let alone in the travel industry, and to the magnitude that Sabre has grown it.

The question that pops into investors' minds with a stock like this is "How will Sabre preform on a through-cycle basis?" Truthfully, the only way to answer that is to look at the revenue profile of the company in the last cycle. Despite the numerous changes to the travel landscape that have occurred since the last cycle, we'll be able to determine how resilient the base is. Unfortunately, Sabre has only been public since 2014 and access to historical financials dates back to only 2010, which was after the broader economy in the U.S. began to recover.

For the broader business, contract renewal rates are at 90% and are long-term in nature. But here is one specific revenue figure that accurately explains the revenue resiliency point. In the Airline Solutions segment, 75% of revenue is "locked in" through 2023. If a recession occurs in the next 12-24 months, as the headlines have been saying these past two weeks, then this is a highly reassuring statistic as the company will not have an issue with the bulk of its revenue basis through the worst parts of a business cycle. This is further backed by a 94% contract renewal rate in the last two years.

The only real concern I have about the company is that it might be spending a significant sum of capital at the wrong time. If global growth does deteriorate and both business and consumer confidence extend their declines, spurring a recession, the spending will have come at a time when the company needed to shore up capital and wait for a time period to be opportunistic. Yet Sabre operates in a very unique segment of the travel market. It is a technology company at its core and the value of its global distribution system relies on consistent upgrades and constant innovation. Therefore, the company can hardly afford not to spend the incremental dollar on its platform or it risks losing market share, as well as major contracts.

I am encouraged by the company's launch of shopping in EMEA and potentially APAC in 2020, which should help further strengthen its platform and drive more share gains. The company processes 11,000 shopping network requests per second within its Travel Network platform. Technology upgrades are vital, but it comes at the expense of short-term earnings. Thus, investors have to weight the pros and cons of considerable operating expenses in the short term for a better product offering the long term, as this has clear impacts on the valuation in the short term.

For the latest quarterly report, I thought top-line earnings were strong, but profitability could have been better. The revenue growth consistency is really my greatest concern when it comes to this company, so it's encouraging to know that it has a great foothold as of late. Travel Network revenues were up 1%, Airline Solutions revenues were up 3% and Hospitality Revenues were up 8%, which enable the company to generate $1 billion in sales for the quarter. Profitability tells a different tale, however:

Adjusted Operating Income down 26.2% YOY

Adjusted Operating Margin declined 480bps YOY

Adjusted EPS down 35.1% YOY

Adjusted EBITDA (less capitalized software development) down 1.3% YOY

Why the weakness in profitability? At a high level, the consistent theme across all segments seems to be the increased spend in technology, which is a double-edged sword at this point for the company. Elsewhere, multiple factors contributed to the decline in profitability for Sabre this quarter. Within the Travel Network segment, strong bookings in North America were offset by numerous problems in the international division, including macro pressures, the Jet Airways bankruptcy, and channel pressures in EMEA. The Airline Solutions segment saw pressure because a lower number of passengers boarded during the quarter. On a YOY basis, the number of passengers boarded was 7.8% lower. Within the Hospitality Solutions segment, there were no clear fundamental impacts, but rather the increased spend on technology caused a significant decrease in the adjusted operating margin (-1070bps).

I'm encouraged that the company raised guidance for the full year, with the guides for adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS all increasing. However, these are quite minor raises, as all three figures are guided up just 2%. This doesn't have a material impact on valuation, but it's certainly not a negative.

Volatile, But Worth A Look?

This stock has rallied considerably since its late May lows and has completely bucked its 2019 downtrend, back toward 52-week highs. Apart from the last week of trading, which was volatile for both the broader market and Sabre, the stock is sitting in a relatively good position a YTD basis now. The yield isn't bad, either. At a current yield of 2.36%, it's above that of the broader market and for a heavily macro-exposed stock, this provides as a small defense. However, it's not a compelling enough reason to overlook other risks, such as declining profitability.

The company generated $76 million in free cash flow in the past quarter and paid out $84 million to shareholders. While I acknowledge that the company has a commitment to shareholders, from a sustainability perspective, keeping the capital return under the amount of free cash flow generated each quarter is generally a positive. In the case of Sabre, the company has generated $421 million on an LTM basis, which equates to about a 6.5% FCF yield. By all means, that's a decent free cash flow yield, especially when many companies that I evaluate are either cash flow negative or have an FCF yield in the context of 2-3%.

Source: Author Derived From Filings

Valuation also looks to be the limiting factor. Despite a decent dividend yield at 2.36% and more than the entire quarterly free cash flow balance being paid out to investors, at 26x earnings, there's no rush to buy the stock. If growth rates at the segment levels were all high-single-digit or into the double-digit range, we could easily make the case for buying this, but group-wide revenue using Q2 financials was just +1.6% YOY. That makes the current P/E quite difficult to justify. I'm not sure there's enough on the table here for investors to buy at these levels; I'd be more interested in the $20-$21 range. It'll be interesting to see what the company's valuation reverts to when the heavy technology spend period ends.

At the same time, the company has $3 billion in debt and a leverage ratio of 2.9x LTM adjusted EBITDA, which impacts the company's capital allocation priorities. Debt reduction is a positive for the valuation, but it's difficult to reduce the balance when more than the entirety of free cash flow is being paid out to shareholders.

Conclusion

Sabre is a unique company that operates an industry-leading distribution platform in a fast-growing sector with plentiful opportunities. Additionally, it's one of the few stocks that hasn't been crushed by the broader market with the heightened trade tensions. Despite the business itself being compelling, profitability has declined in recent quarters, leaving the stock with a high valuation, a mid-market dividend yield, and a lack of a value proposition for prospective shareholders. Investors should revisit Sabre should it see another pullback toward the $20/share mark.

