Using Ratios To Identify Stocks Set To Outperform Their Peers: Hotel And Lodging Rankings

Introduction

My next article in this series looks to add the hotel and lodging industry to my research. Any new readers who wish to see a detailed explanation on how I arrive at these results, please see my introductory article that elaborates on my process. As a quick summary, I believe that over the long run, stocks that rank higher than their competitors financially (according to my assortment of ratios) will outperform stocks that have a lower ranking in that same industry. Ratios have their shortcomings, but if utilized properly, they can be helpful in analyzing a company's current financial position.

Included in this analysis is Marriot (MAR), Hilton (HLT), Hyatt (H), Wyndham (WH), and Extended Stay (STAY). Pricing data is gathered from Nasdaq, while scores were calculated using financial statements from E-Trade.

Ratio Research

Debt

Company Name Total Debt/ Total Equity Quick Ratio Current Ratio Defense Interval Current Liquidity Ratio EBIT/ Interest Expense Marriot A 420.1% 0.42 0.42 6.7 947.9 7.41x Hilton Worldwide Holdings 1,321.6% 0.76 0.76 25.3 619.8 3.91x Hyatt Hotels A 44.5% 1.25 1.27 69.0 366.1 3.37x Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 151.8% 1.23 1.23 98.7 516.7 6.60x Extend Stay Uts 305.7% 1.53 1.53 137.4 -75.0 2.91x

Current Debt Scores

1. Extended Stay - 2

2. Hyatt - 2.33

3. Wyndham - 2.5

4. Hilton - 4

5. Marriot - 4.16

Profitability

EBIT Margin Gross Margin Net Margin Return on Assets Net Income per Employee Effective Tax Rate Marriot A 12.1% 16.6% 9.2% 8.0% 10,835.2 18.7 Hilton Worldwide Holdings 16.1% 21.6% 8.6% 5.4% 4,520.7 28.7 Hyatt Hotels A 6.1% 14.6% 17.3% 10.0% 14,240.7 19.1 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 21.2% 27.6% 8.7% 4.6% 10,000.0 27.4 Extend Stay Uts 29.7% 36.8% 8.9% 2.8% 13,933.8 16.6

Current Profitability Scores

1. Extended Stay - 2.16

2. Hyatt - 2.67

3. Marriot - 2.83

4. Wyndham - 3.33

5. Hilton - 4

Efficiency

Sales per Employee Return on Equity Capital Expenditure Ratio Employee Cost Per Unit of Revenue Total Asset Turnover Return on Invested Capital Marriot A 0.12x 64.0% 37.3 0.04 0.87x 17.1% Hilton Worldwide Holdings 0.05x 58.3% 56.0 0.20 0.63x 9.3% Hyatt Hotels A 0.08x 21.4% 15.0 0.07 0.58x 15.0% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0.12x 11.9% 25.6 0.21 0.53x 6.6% Extend Stay Uts 0.16x 14.4% 7.3 0.53 0.32x 3.5%

Current Efficiency Scores

1. Marriot - 1.33

2. Hilton - 2.67

3. Hyatt - 3

4. Wyndham - 3.83

5. Extended Stay - 4.17

Growth

Free Cash Flow Growth Revenue Growth Total Debt Growth EPS Growth Change in Working Capital Growth Marriot A 60.1 43.4 127.6 70.9 39.7 Hilton Worldwide Holdings 7.8 -21.0 -30.3 -41.3 -65.5 Hyatt Hotels A -77.0 2.9 19.3 676.7 -49.1 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts -33.1 43.6 2,165.3 8.4 -159.3 Extend Stay Uts 24.2 -0.8 -13.7 8.0 -69.8

Current Growth Scores

1. Marriot - 2

2. Hyatt - 2.8

3. Extended Stay - 3.2

4. Hilton - 3.4

5. Wyndham - 3.6

Weighting

After implementing performance-based weighting to each category, I have determined that the efficiency ratios are most correlated to price performance, followed by profitability, debt, and growth. Therefore, instead of the equation for finding the cumulative score of a stock looking like this...

(Debt Score x .25) + (Profitability Score x .25) + (Efficiency Score x .25) + (Growth Score x .25) = Final Score

...it now looks like this:

(Debt Score x .23) + (Profitability Score x .25) + (Efficiency Score x .33) + (Growth Score x .19) = Final Score

With this weighting, more value is given to categories with the greatest correlation to price performance, which, in turn, should lead to more accurate final scores. To answer any lingering questions about how I determine weighting, please see my article that introduces the concept. Here are the most recent weight-adjusted scores for the hotel and lodging industry:

1. Marriot - 2.49

2. Hyatt - 2.73

3. Extended Stay - 2.98

4. Wyndham - 3.36

5. Hilton - 3.45

Adjusting For Share Buybacks

In my most recent article, I introduced how share repurchases can influence share price, and thus, why my future analyses will attempt to account for companies' strategies in this area. For more details on how I determine these upcoming weights, please see the article that explains its implementation. In short, I standardize each company's rate of common shares outstanding reduction to have an effect of between -.1 and .1, with the stock that retires the greatest percentage of its shares to receive the .1 improvement in its score and so on. Here is a table showing the data:

Share Repurchase Rate Effect on Score Marriot A 5.6 0.014285714 Hilton Worldwide Holdings 7.1 -0.021428571 Hyatt Hotels A 10.4 -0.1 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 2 0.1 Extend Stay Uts 2 0.1

Complete Scores

1. Marriot - 2.50

2. Hyatt - 2.63

3. Extended Stay - 3.08

4. Hilton - 3.42

5. Wyndham - 3.46

The two stocks at the top of the totem pole for this analysis are Marriot and Hilton. Taking first place by a slim margin was Marriot, which overcame its group-worst debt score of 4.16 largely by placing first in the last two categories, with an exceptionally low score of 1.33 in the efficiency group. With the help of a last second boost in its score due to accounting for its high buyback rate, Hyatt placed in second right behind Marriot. Contrary to the one slip that Marriot had, Hyatt had a more consistent performance. No scores jumped off the page as overly impressive, however, none of the scores managed to creep over the 3 mark either. This combination resulted in a stellar final score of 2.63, which is in the 70th percentile of scores I've managed to gather thus far.

The most volatile performance is awarded to Extended Stay. Looking through its numbers, the stock had two incredible scores in debt and profitability, one dismal score in efficiency, and then one mediocre score in growth. These fluctuating numbers put together landed the company right in the middle of the pack, both in terms of place (3rd) and percentile of total scores (45th). Perhaps to the surprise of many, and especially myself, Extended Stay was actually in above-average territory before accounting for buybacks, but since it tied for the worst rate, its score was punished.

Battling for the fourth spot were Hilton and Wyndham, and before buybacks were taken into consideration, Wyndham managed to have a sizable lead over Hilton. It didn't last for long, as Hilton was helped by its repurchase rate while Wyndham was significantly hurt, ultimately leading to the two stocks switching places. Hilton had a good showing in the Efficiency category while Wyndham performed comparably well in debt, but the rest of its rankings lagged behind the competition.

Conclusion

Ratios certainly aren't the be all and end all, but I'm a firm believer this type of strategy can serve as a useful supplement for investors conducting a holistic analysis. Since this is the first year I ranked hotels/lodging, the scores are just a snapshot in time of their respective financial strengths and weaknesses. Where the real value will be drawn is when multiple years of scores can be analyzed for trends or patterns.

